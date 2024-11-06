Live Review: Mr. Hurley & die Pulveraffen - Berlin 2024

Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany1st November 2024Last Friday, Huxleys in Berlin transformed into a swashbuckling pirate haven as MR. HURLEY AND THE PULVERAFFEN celebrated their 15th anniversary with a raucous concert on their “Aggro Shanti” tour. Around 1,300 fans gathered for the special evening - an impressive turnout that the band gratefully acknowledged. The night offered not only lively pirate folk-rock but also clear messages of unity, bringing together a community that values openness and tolerance.Kicking off the night, the Swedish Pirate Folk band YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS set the stage with a high-energy performance that quickly got the crowd moving. Known for their authentic pirate aesthetic and dynamic stage presence, they pulled the audience in with raw, sea shanty-inspired sounds. Their set, full of historical references and spirited songs, perfectly set the tone for the evening, making the audience eager for the main act. The band’s engaging interaction with the crowd only added to the atmosphere, instantly creating a connection with the fans.The highlight of the night was, of course, MR. HURLEY AND THE PULVERAFFEN. From the very first song, the stage was electrified with the band’s signature joyful energy. Tracks like ‘Blau wie das Meer’, ‘Leuchtturm’, and ‘Haifisch’ turned the venue into a massive dance floor, with sea-loving hearts fully embracing the rhythm. MR. HURLEY AND THE PULVERAFFEN, pioneers of “Grog’n’Roll” in the Folk-rock scene, were visibly grateful for their fans’ long-standing support. A unique element of their performance was the band’s deep connection with the audience. Twice during their set, MR. HURLEY AND THE PULVERAFFEN took their performance off the stage and right into the crowd, creating an atmosphere of genuine closeness. These moments sparked an incredible rapport with the audience, amplifying the party spirit and drawing everyone even further into their pirate world.Another remarkable aspect was the band’s decision to use the night not just for celebration, but also for a clear message. Frontman Mr. Hurley took a stand against right-wing extremism, affirming that hatred and intolerance have no place in their musical world. The audience responded with appreciative applause, underscoring a shared commitment to inclusivity. This thoughtful moment illustrated that even after 15 years, the PULVERAFFEN are dedicated not just to their music, but to social responsibility.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 10Sound: 9Light: 9Total: 9 / 10The grand finale was delivered by HABENICHTSE, who rounded off the night with a performance full of humor and charm. Known for their playful lyrics and humorous sea tales, they kept the atmosphere lively, ensuring that the energy stayed high until the last note. Their crowd engagement added a communal feel, bringing smiles and laughter to close out the night on a warm, family-like note.Overall, the concert at Huxleys was a celebration of music and community. The evening brought together pirate romance, spirited performances, and a clear message against intolerance. All three bands shared a love for engaging with their fans - a defining trait that made the concert experience both vivid and immersive. MR. HURLEY AND THE PULVERAFFEN, with their anniversary concert, proved that they are not just exceptional musicians but also champions of values like tolerance and unity. Supported by powerful performances from YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS and HABENICHTSE, it was a night to remember - an event that celebrated the band’s legacy in the best way possible.All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer