Live Review: Kaleo - Esch sur Alzette 2024

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg9th November 2024On Saturday evening, Luxembourg’s Rockhal was transformed into a Scandinavian event when Icelandic Rock band KALEO took to the stage. KALEO, originating from Reykjavík burst onto the global scene with their 2016 album ‘A/B’, which featured the double-platinum single ‘Way Down We Go’, the gold-certified ‘All The Pretty Girls’, and ‘No Good’, which earned a GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Rock Performance”.KALEO is an Icelandic Blues Rock band which formed in Mosfellsbær in 2012. It consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jökull Júlíusson, drummer Davíð Antonsson, bassist Daniel Kristjánsson, lead guitarist Rubin Pollock and harmonicist Þorleifur Gaukur Davíðsson. They have released three studio albums, ‘Kaleo’ (2013), ‘A/B’ (2016), and ‘Surface Sounds’ (2021), as well as the EP ‘Glasshouse’ (2013).Music & PerformanceFrontman Jökull Júlíusson and his bandmates have been wowing audiences on their “Payback” tour with a powerful mix of Blues Rock and Indie influences. The band electrified the room with their very first song USA Today’, setting the tone for an extraordinary evening of musical highlights. They continued with the Icelandic track ‘Sofðu Unga Ástin Mín’ before the heavy guitar riffs and pulsating rhythm of ‘Break My Baby’ built the tension. The dark, haunting atmosphere of this song was a perfect match for the stage design and deliberate use of lighting effects. JJ’s smoky voice - powerful yet vulnerable - immediately captivated the crowd and conveyed a palpable intensity that made the audience feel that this was going to be a special night.After this explosive opening, KALEO took the audience further into their musical world, ranging from soulful ballads to energetic Rock numbers. With ‘I Can’t Go On Without You’, ‘Hot Blood’ and ‘Vor í Vaglaskógi’, the band demonstrated an outstanding sense of dynamics and rhythm. One of the highlights of the evening was probably the band’s most famous song:’ Way Down We Go’. With its mystical mood and anthemic build-up, the hit put the whole hall under its spell. From the first notes, the hall vibrated and the fans sang along with every verse until the music and the audience became one. The song slowly built to an emotional climax that left the audience with goosebumps and showcased KALEO ‘s raw, powerful music. The light show added to the epic atmosphere and enhanced the almost magical effect the song had on the audience.With ‘No Good’, the band picked up the pace once more, getting the crowd dancing with powerful rock sounds before the encore. The driving rhythm and striking guitar riffs were reminiscent of classic blues rock and showed just how versatile KALEO are in their musical range. It was a moment when the band lived up to their raw energy and the enthusiasm of the crowd was palpable as everyone moved to the rhythm. For the finale, ‘Rock ‘n’ Roller’ was a must - a rousing track that once again pushed the band’s boundless energy to the limit. It was the perfect end to a concert that was a firework of emotion and musical excellence from start to finish. KALEO left the stage to thunderous applause, leaving a lasting impression with their powerful performance. Once again they proved that they are not only great in the studio but also on stage.Setlist01. USA Today02. Sofðu Unga Ástin Mín03. Break My Baby04. Broken Bones05. I Can’t Go On Without You06. All the Pretty Girls07. Automobile08. Hey Gringo09. Hot Blood10. Lonely Cowboy11. Vor í Vaglaskógi12. Skinny13. Way Down We Go14. No Good---15. Backdoor16. Rock‘n’RollerRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens