Live Review: League Of Distortion - Berlin 2024

Cassiopeia, Berlin, Germany6th December 2024LEAGUE OF DISTORTION, one of Modern Metal’s most exciting rising stars, brought their “Galvanize Tour 2024” to Berlin’s Cassiopeia on December 6. The German band, formed during the COVID-19 pandemic by vocalist Anna “Ace” Brunner and guitarist Jim “Arro” Müller, has quickly gained recognition for their empowering lyrics and genre-defying sound. Promoting their sophomore album ‘Galvanize’, the night was an energetic celebration of resilience and rebellion. Unfortunately, I arrived just in time for the main act, as illness prevented me from catching the supporting band, ANGRA, whose progressive Power Metal set was said to energize the crowd earlier that evening.Music & PerformanceLEAGUE OF DISTORTION hit the stage with a powerful presence, immediately engaging the crowd with their mix of heavy riffs and melodic intensity. Tracks from their latest album ‘Galvanize’, including the standout ‘My Hate Will Go On’, highlighted the band’s ability to turn personal struggles into anthems of empowerment. Brunner’s commanding stage presence and emotionally charged vocals were complemented by Müller’s tight guitar work, delivering a performance that left the audience mesmerized. A heartwarming touch came when the band embraced the festive spirit of the season, donning Santa hats to perform a single song in celebration of St. Nicholas Day. This playful moment added an extra layer of charm to the evening, showing the band’s ability to connect with their audience on multiple levels.While minor technical issues with the backing tracks momentarily disrupted the set, Anna Brunner used the time to share stories about the band’s formation during the pandemic and their mission to inspire fans - fondly known as “legists” (Legisten) to stand against injustice. Her words, urging the audience to take action and raise awareness for what’s right, resonated deeply and turned a potential hiccup into a moment of unity. LEAGUE OF DISTORTION’s Berlin stop on the “Galvanize Tour 2024” was a powerful showcase of Modern Metal at its best. Despite minor technical setbacks and my inability to attend ANGRA’s opening set, the night was filled with energy, emotion, and connection. Brunner’s authenticity and the band’s dynamic sound left a lasting impression, further solidifying their place as one of the most promising acts in the metal scene. Their festive nod to Nikolaustag was a delightful addition, making the evening both personal and memorable for their Berlin fans.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Dagmar Urlbauer