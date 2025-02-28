25th February 2025
Okean Elzy - “#HelpForUkraineTour” 2025
For more than 30 years, OKEAN ELZY has been a defining force in Ukrainian music, bringing together generations with their deeply emotional songs about love, perseverance, and dreams. Their “#HelpForUkraineTour” 2025, which includes stops in Nuremberg, Berlin, Hamburg, Essen, and Ludwigsburg, is not just about music - it’s about unity and making a real impact by supporting critical humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine.
In collaboration with the Open Eyes charity fund, the band has launched the “Drive for Life: Okean Elzy Edition” project, aiming to procure and equip 30 ambulances for frontline medics in Ukraine. Concertgoers can contribute through ticket purchases, special QR code donations during the event, and exclusive auctions. As the first chords filled the arena, it became clear - this was more than just a concert. It was a night of solidarity, a tribute to resilience, and a powerful reminder that music can bring people together not only in spirit but also in action. On November 25, 2022, OKEAN ELZY performed in Hamburg already, at the Edel-optics.de Arena (Inselpark Arena) as part of their “Help for Ukraine” tour. All proceeds from ticket sales and the artists’ earnings were donated to Ukrainian children affected by the war, as well as to medical institutions that have been providing and continue to provide essential care to war victims and defenders of Ukraine. A full report on this concert is available on our portal HERE.
OKEAN ELZY is Ukraine’s most iconic Rock band, a symbol of freedom, strength, and unity. For over 30 years, their music has connected generations, becoming the soundtrack of love, hope, and perseverance. In times of war, their songs have taken on an even deeper meaning - bringing comfort, inspiring resilience, and reminding the world of Ukraine’s unwavering spirit. Beyond music, OKEAN ELZY actively supports humanitarian efforts. Their latest “#HelpForUkraineTour” raises funds for critical aid, including ambulances for wounded soldiers and support for children affected by the war. Through concerts, auctions, and donations, every ticket purchased contributes to saving lives. More than just a performance, an OKEAN ELZY concert is a powerful act of solidarity. https://okeanelzy.com/
Music & Performance
Thanks to the efforts of nashe.de, we had the incredible opportunity to witness a truly unforgettable evening with OKEAN ELZY in Hamburg. This was more than just a concert - it was an emotional gathering, a night of solidarity, and a powerful reminder of the strength of music in times of hardship. Before the concert, a special charity auction took place, aimed at raising funds for the purchase of 30 ambulances for frontline medics in Ukraine. The auction featured unique and valuable items, including a map of Ukraine with military patches, a collector’s edition OKEAN ELZY T-shirt signed by the band, vinyl records of ‘Zemlya’ and ‘Supersymetriia’ with autographs, a Ukrainian flag signed by General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and his autographed biography, among other rare memorabilia.
The concert opened with the iconic ‘Tam de nas nema’, immediately setting a powerful tone for the evening. As the energy in the venue grew, the band followed with ‘Vidchuvaiu’, ‘911’, and the heartfelt ‘Kvitka’, filling the hall with deep emotion. One of the most moving moments of the night occurred when Sviatoslav Vakarchuk made his way through the crowd and embraced a wounded Ukrainian soldier, who attended the concert as a special guest along with his family. This emotional scene brought many to tears, symbolizing unity and gratitude. Another incredibly touching moment came with the performance of ‘Misto Marii’, a song dedicated to the devastated city of Mariupol, followed by ‘Na linii vohniu’, resonating as an anthem of resilience. The atmosphere reached its peak when Vakarchuk stepped into the crowd during ‘Bez boiu’, singing from the middle of the audience, creating an unforgettable bond between the musicians and their fans. As the night continued, the energy never faded, with ‘Vyshche neba’, ‘Ne pytai’, ‘Voices Are Rising’, and ‘Yak Nikoly’ keeping the audience captivated.
As the crowd erupted in applause, OKEAN ELZY returned for their encore, delivering breathtaking performances of ‘Na nebi’ and ‘Ya tak khochu’. But the most emotional and unifying moment of the night came with ‘Obiymy’, as thousands of voices joined together in one final, heartfelt song, proving that OKEAN ELZY’s music is more than just sound - it’s a movement, a force that unites people across borders. This show was a testament to the power of music as a force for change. Beyond the incredible performance, it was part of the #HelpForUkraineTour, where every ticket, donation, and auction bid contributed to a larger cause - saving lives and supporting those in need. OKEAN ELZY in Hamburg was not just a night of music. It was a night of hope, unity, and unwavering support for Ukraine.
Setlist
01. Tam de nas nema
02. Vidchuvaiu
03. 911
04. Kvitka
05. Druh
06. Misto Marii
07. Vidpusty (a fan bought the song at an auction before the concert)
08. Doves Will Sing
09. Might Have Been a Dream
10. Striliai
11. Na linii vohniu
12. Bez boiu (with Sviatoslav singing from the middle of the crowd)
13. Vyshche neba
14. Fialky
15. Ne pytai
16. Voices Are Rising
17. Yak Nikoly
18. Ne Idy
19. Bez Tebe Mene Nema
20. Stina
21. Toi den’
---
22. Na nebi
23. Ya tak khochu
---
24. Obiimy
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 8
Sound: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Iryna Kalenska