CD Review: Dark Arena - Alien Factor
Artist: Dark Arena
Title: Alien Factor
Genre: US Prog / Thrash Metal
Release Date: 29th May 2020
Label: Pure Steel Records
Album Review
Always up for Prog or Thrash? Yeah, me too! I don’t know where my mind was in 2006 when the full-length debut of DARK ARENA came out but I am sure as hell I missed it at that time. Let’s check out Pure Steel Records press text:
“‘Alien Factor’ is the first release from DARK ARENA. The US Metalheads around the exceptional guitarist Paul Konjicija (also ANTITHESIS), who unfortunately left us last year, made his debut with this work in 2006. At the time, Chris Thomas played bass and Emery Ceo was on drums. DARK ARENA’s singer was none other than Juan Ricardo (RITUAL, SUNLESS SKY, WRETCH). Juan Ricardo sang ‘Alien Factor’ exactly in the style of old RITUAL. A fact that was favoured by the song material. The US Metal riffing was also enveloped by a slight keyboard note by Rhiannon Wisniewski. ‘Alien Factor’ is simply a masterpiece of US Metal from the first decade of the new millennium. Followers from FATES WARNING to LEVIATHAN should also turn to the work in 2020 when it is currently being re-released by Pure Steel Records.”
Unfortunately I am no authority when it comes to FATES WARNING but I can state with reasonable certainty that these guys were progressive as fuck in 2006. Expertly executed transitions as far as the eye can see, acoustic guitar only on ‘Dark Sorrow’, heavy guitars, catchy keyboard background and a singer that hits the high notes as if his dear life depends on it. The technical and sound-wise excrescences vary from melodic prog like FATES WARNING or PSYCHOTIC WALTZ to classic us metal like VICIOUS RUMORS added with thrash riffs and solid and fiercely precise drumming. Recommended for everyone that loves to rock out to thrash as prog as can be.
Tracklist
01. Freedom
02. Fear of the Night
03. Alien World
04. The Sight
05. Vicious Circle
06. Subterranean Man
07. Somewhere
08. Dark Sorrow
09. Crystallized
Line-up
Juan Ricardo – Vocals
Paul Konjicija – Guitars
Chris Thomas – Bass
Rhiannon Wisniewski – Keyboards
Emery Ceo – Drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/Dark-Arena-316678735693/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
