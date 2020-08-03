CD Review: Brimstone Coven - The Woes Of Mortal Earth

Artist: Brimstone CovenTitle: The Woes Of Mortal EarthGenre: Dark Occult RockRelease Date: 21st August 2020Label: Ripple MusicGood evening my fellow readers, head-bangers and Doom loving folks! In regard to my last reviews I have to say the end of July was a Doom dominated time musically and I loved it. Very soon this little gem will be ready for the taking (buying, collecting and of course listening). BRIMSTONE COVEN is a Dark Occult Rock band from eastern Ohio that was formed in 2011 and ‘The Woes Of Mortal Earth’ is their fourth output to date. It is clear that these guys are fans of both PENTAGRAM and BLACK SABBATH because sound-wise they don’t try to hide that fact at all (not a bit). Corey Roth and Andrew D’Cagna share vocal duties on this (which is cool because bass-man D’Cagna is kick-ass vocalist). The new album is indeed a quite dark experience sound-wise with its sluggish and heavy riffs and the overall down tuned guitar-sound. ‘Song Of Whippoorville’ is a brilliant example for this dark and very atmospheric narrative, the riffs are lead-heavy the pace is painfully slow as if the song itself is stumbling and tripping, trying to trudge itself to a solitary place to die in piece. If you dig music that is a bit more on the dark and depressive side of Rock you should check this out immediately after release.01. The Inferno02. When The World Is Gone03. Live With A Ghost04. The Darker Half05. Secrets Of The Earth06. Song of WhippoorvilleCorey Roth - Guitar & VocalsAndrew D’Cagna - Bass & VocalsDave Trik - Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/brimstonecoven /https://brimstonecoven.bandcamp.comMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10