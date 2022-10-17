CD Review: Dead Daisies, The - Radiance

Artist: The Dead DaisiesTitle: RadianceGenre: RockRelease Date: 30th September 2022Label: The Dead Daisies Pty Ltd / SPVA few months after returning from an extensive tour and promoting their album ‘Holy Ground’, all-star-band THE DEAD DAISIES released a new album called ‘Radiance.’ The band promotes their motto “No Fillers, Only Killers!“ with this album for sure. The album opens with ‘Face Your Fear’ that comes with an intro that fans would not expect from their favorite band. But as soon as the guitars and drums hit with full force, you get pure Hardrock. The album’s second song comes with a more refined and Rock prone intro that puts a smile in your face. Your high expectations are fully met by ‘Hypnotize Yourself’ that keeps the perfect balance between slower lead vocals and up-tempo chorus parts and an amazing guitar solo in-between.‘Shine On’ is an interesting song that comes with a rather slow intro, but then gathers speed riff by riff. The extremely catchy chorus will be on your mind for a while. Glenn Hughes proves that he can deliver perfect vocals at the age of 71 and it seems that the album’s title track was composed to suit his voice and style. The song is mid-tempo mostly, the lead riff an extremely catchy one, the guitar solo is outstanding and leads over to the finale furioso of this really amazing song. With ‘Born To Fly’, THE DEAD DAISIES deliver a song that comes not with a traditional Hardrock attitude, but this doesn’t make it a bad song. It’s the band’s grooviest song so far and definitely one of the highlights of this albumIf you like classic Hardrock, ‘Kiss The Sun’ is for you. The song has a strong groove, but not as dominant as ‘Born To Fly’ and Glenn’s vocals come with the perfect Rock attitude. ‘Courageous’ comes with amazing guitar riffs and up-tempo drums and a solo that will be the highlight of a live show and if you listen close, you will find some Prog elements in the song that are well disguised but really cool. The chorus part of ‘Cascade’ was on the author’s mind for a while after a long car drive. The song comes with an unexpected change in rhythm gathering plenty of pace after the intro part and the guitar riffs are for those who adore their air guitars. ‘Not Human’ is a straightforward piece and most likely the fastest track on this album, beware the chorus is a catchy one, too. With ‘Roll On’ the band reduces their tempo and sees you off with a song that is almost a ballade if you pay attention to Glenn’s vocals, but no worries Doug Aldrich plays such an explosive guitar solo, that will remind you of the fact, that THE DEAD DAISIES are a Rock band.01. Face You Fear02. Hypnotize Yourself03. Shine On04. Radiance05. Born To Fly06. Kiss The Sun07. Courageous08. Cascade09. Not Human10. Roll OnGlenn Hughes - Vocals, BassDoug Aldrich - Lead GuitarDavid Lowy - Rhythm GuitarBrian Tichy - Drumshttps://thedeaddaisies.com/Music: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10