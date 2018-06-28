Live Review: Billy Talent - Luxembourg City 2018

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
27th June 2018
Billy Talent
In 2007, the Canadian band was the first time in Luxembourg for the Rock-A-Field Festival. BILLY TALENT have always given their best at every concert played at “the 'Bourg”. After their performance at the Rockhal in 2016, it seems that BILLY TALENT was so pleased by our little Grand-Duchy that they came back to the capital of Luxembourg. The show, initially scheduled on June 28th 2018, has been pulled forward to June 27th due to a scheduling conflict. And because the demand was so high, the band decided to perform for two days in Luxembourg. What a great idea!
BILLY TALENT is a Canadian rock band from Mississauga, Ontario. They formed in 1993 with Benjamin Kowalewicz as the lead vocalist, Ian D’Sa on guitar, bassist Jon Gallant and drummer Aaron Solowoniuk. There have been no line-up changes although Aaron is currently taking a hiatus from the band due to an MS relapse, and Jordan Hastings from ALEXISONFIRE, CUNTER and SAY YES is currently filling in for him. In the 24 years since their inception, BILLY TALENT sold over one million albums in Canada alone and nearly three million albums internationally. Their albums ‘Billy Talent I’ and ‘II’ and ‘III’ have all received multi-platinum certifications, with platinum status for the last studio album ‘Dead Silence’. Their new album, ‘Afraid of Heights’, debuted at #1 in their home country of Canada as well as in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. http://billytalent.com / https://www.facebook.com/billytalent
Music & Performance
Heat, a sold out Atelier with over 1,000 jumping and partying people, a lot of sweat and one and a half hours pure energy: That was BILLY TALENT at the A! Two successful days full of nostalgia, great songs and an amazing atmosphere. Canadian punk rock band BILLY TALENT had the Atelier jumping on Wednesday (and also on Tuesday) night. With the recent release of their fifth studio album, ‘Afraid of Heights’, BILLY TALENT proved they’re still one of the main flag-bearers for the alternative punk rock scene. BILLY TALENT played an ultimate hardcore fan package set, from early songs like ‘Try Honesty’ to songs from the current album ‘Afraid of Heights’ from 2015 - to the point and with a lot of passion. Some songs - like the classic ‘Rusted from the Rain’ - were played by original drummer Aaron Solowoniuk, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis many years ago. To see a band of this popularity in a comparatively small setting like the Atelier is a pure luck. On the weekend the four Canadians were still headliners at the Southside/ Hurricane twin festivals and also played at Graspop.
Setlist
01. Afraid of Heights
02. Devil in a Midnight Mass
03. This Suffering
04. Big Red Gun
05. Ghost Ship of Cannibal Rats
06. The Ex
07. Diamond on a Landmine
08. The Crutch
09. Runnin’ Across the Tracks
10. The Navy Song
11. Rusted from the Rain
12. Pins and Needles
13. Surrencer
14. Nothing to Lose
15. Prisoners of Today
16. Surprise Surprise
17. Try Honesty
18. Devil on my Shoulder
---
19. Viking Death Marc
20. Red Flag
21. Fallen Leaves
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Sound: 9
Lights: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
All pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Jun 28 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Hörnerfest
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ANGUS & JULIA STONE
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: X AMBASSADORS
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MASSIVE ATTACK
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: D'ANGELO
|Thu Jun 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE CONTORTIONIST
|Fri Jun 29 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Hörnerfest
|Fri Jun 29 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Castle Rock
|Fri Jun 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIETER THOMAS KUHN & BAND
|Fri Jun 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE PROSECUTION
|Sat Jun 30 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Hörnerfest
|Sat Jun 30 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Castle Rock
|Sat Jun 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICROCLOCKS
|Sat Jun 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Sat Jun 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ROLLING STONES
|Sat Jun 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHELSEA
|Sat Jun 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KEINE PANIK
|Mon Jul 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ST. VINCENT
|Tue Jul 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CROSS
|Tue Jul 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CROSS
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MIKE SHINODA - Cologne 2018-08-29
- Preview ALISON MOYET - The Other Tour Germany 2019
- Preview LENNY KRAVITZ - Esch sur Alzette 2018-07-23
- Preview KALEO - Esch sur Alzette 2018-07-09
- Preview ALCEST - Germany Autumn 2018
- Preview EVERLAST - Germany 2018
- Preview FEUERTAL FESTIVAL - Wuppertal 2018
- Preview SOULFLY - Dresden 2018-07-11
- Preview REA GARVEY - Oberhausen 2018-09-26
- Preview NOCTURNAL CULTURE NIGHT 13 - Deutzen 2018
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Mike Shinoda - Post Traumatic
- Live Review: Black Stone Cherry - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Offspring, The - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Hollywood Vampires - Mönchengladbach 2018
- CD Review: Cure, The - Mixed Up / Torn Down
- Live Review: Frixion, The - Berlin 2018
- Live Review: Queens of the Stone Age - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- CD Review: Ost + Front - Adrenalin
- CD Review: Tenek - Imitation of Life / What Kind of friend?
- CD Review: Purwien & Kowa - Zwei
- CD Review: Nina - Beyond Memory
- CD Review: Angelspit - The Product
- CD Review: Absurd Minds - Tempus Fugit
- Gallery: In This Moment - Cologne 2018
- Interview: Nothing More - June 2018
- Live Review: Guns n’ Roses - Gelsenkirchen 2018
- Live Review: Foo Fighters - Hamburg 2018
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Oberhausen 2018
- Live Review: Therapy? - Düsseldorf 2018
- CD Review: Boytronic - Jewel
Latest News
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - Pioneer of electronic music celebrates 50 years of musical creation with “Planet Jarre”
- UNZUCHT - New Album “Akephalos“ to be released on 27th July 2018
- DREAM THEATER - Enters Studio to Begin Writing Fourteenth Studio Album and Announce an Upcoming Facebook Live Q&A
- NINE INCH NAILS - New Album “Bad Witch” out now!
- CHRIS LIEBING - Studio album "Burn Slow" out on 7th Sept 2018 via Mute, Single release feat. Gary Numan, Tour dates and more
- MIKE SHINODA - New Song “Ghosts“, new Album “Post Traumatic“ out on 15th June 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces new album "Noire" and Tour
- LORDS OF ACID - Release "Pretty In Kink" on 29th June 2018 on Metropolis Records
- JUNO REACTOR - "The Mutant Theatre" out on 22nd June 2018 via Metropolis Records
- PIG - New Album "Risen" out today!
- DAUGHTRY - New Album “Cage To Rattle” to be releases on 27th July 2018 via RCA/ Sonymusic
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Artists per day and day tickets
- EISBRECHER - New Single “Das Gesetz” to be released on 8th June 2018!
- RICK ASTLEY - Releases new album ‘Beautiful Life’ in July 2018 via BMG
- U96 - New Album “Reboot” on 29th June 2018 via UNLTD Recordings
- MEXICAN ART - Exhibition “Otherness / Dimensions” at Atelier andersARTig and at Künstlerpack in Solingen from 9th to 15th July 2018
- HOLY LOOSE - Solo Album in November 2018
- TARJA - To Release Live Album & Video “Act II” on 27th July 2018 via earMUSIC
- WOLVENNEST - The new sensation on the dark psychedelic metal scene
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
.