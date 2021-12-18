Live Review: Eivør - Wroclaw 2021

Akademia, Wroclaw, Poland
9th December 2021
Eivør - European Tour - Support: Luna
Eivør Pálsdóttir has many devoted fans - her music and shows are like a balm to sensitive souls who find comfort and energetic sparkle in her sounds. This early winter, Polish fans were given a chance to warm up with her magic three times - the tour included Wroclaw, and let me say, it was the fire. The tour was initially planned for late autumn, but it had to be rescheduled due to some changes. I was actually quite happy the concert took place at all and was not cancelled like so many others. In Wroclaw, we had a chance to see the final show of EIVØR for this year - the happier I was to see the last fireworks of the concert year of one of most favourite artists.
Luna
The concert night started with the show of the supporting band LUNA. The duo gave quite a colourful, energetic and beautiful performance - beautiful vocal, smooth electronic line, the overall attitude of the project was a pretty nice kick-off for the headlining band.
Eivør
EIVØR appeared on the stage with the accompanying musicians, and she managed to mesmerize the audience from the very first note. The beautiful, delicate lights she performed in created a bit unreal, magical atmosphere that corresponded so nicely with her absolutely exquisite, hypnotizing music. It was the impression during the entire show - I had a feeling of taking part in a sonic ritual, magical feast and an absolutely extraordinary musical experience. A gorgeous voice has the power to carry one away, to make one forget about the now and just flow with the sound. The music she creates borders the purely sonic experience and the magical ritual, transcendental experience and almost synaesthetic one - she combines both the vocalic and instrumental experiments with the very pure energy that comes from the power of human voice and the strength of the best of what the instruments can give.
Perfect combination indeed, mesmerizing, enchanting, carrying you away, soothing and invigorating at the same time. At the times of pandemic, it was just the experience I needed - comforting, enriching and strengthening. If the music can heal and energize, then definitely EIVØR’s music has that power. The venue -Akademia- was packed to its capacity and the whole audience reacted totally enthusiastically to the show. It was so great to be a part of it! Thank you!
Setlist
01. Mánasegl
02. Let it Come
03. Brotin
04. Salt
05. Only Love
06. Nothing to Fear
07. Lívstræðrir
08. Hands
09. Sleep on it
10. This City
11. Truth True Love
12. Í tokuni
13. Gullspunnin
---
14. Trøllabundin
15. Falling Free
Rating
Performance: 10
Music: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 8
Total: 9.3 / 10
