Live Review: A Place To Bury Strangers - Münster 2022

Details
aptbsGleis 22, Münster, Germany
5th April 2022
A Place To Bury Strangers & Support: Lunacy

In March and April 2022, the trio is finally on tour again and is playing six concerts in Germany, one of them at the Gleis 22 in Münster, supported by LUNACY. This was my first show this year and also the first one without any Covid-19 restrictions. I must admit that it felt a bit strange… many people close to me and knowing there were no checks for vaccination or tests at the entrance. I think others felt the same since several people in the audience were still wearing masks. But anyone in the club seemed to be very happy to finally attend concerts again.


Lunacy

One-man project LUNACY from Pennsylvania was opening the evening, presenting cinematic Post-Punk where atmospheric washes of noise & repetition resonates on exactly the position the world is in. The current album ‘Echo In The Memory’ marks a new chapter for LUNACY in a step of sonic annihilation focusing on trying to rebuild a world that no longer exists. Both analogue & digital synths were used along with guitar & bass with various effects pedals. There was a desk with several electronic devises, a microphone, a looping machine and a man in black with black mask over his head. It was loud, really loud, dark, dystopic with deep electronic cuts shaking and rattling your body with immense power. Really a good opener. I just wished it was not that loud so I could have enjoyed the fine electronic nuances much more. https://www.facebook.com/lunacylunacylunacy

lunacy D4S1787 klein


A Place To Bury Strangers

‘Hologram’ is the title of the long-awaited new EP by Brooklyn-based Post-Punk legends A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS, which was out in July 2021. The five songs were written and recorded by frontman Oliver Ackermann in complete isolation during the ongoing pandemic. The sound is correspondingly raw, erratic and intimate. The current situation also leaves its mark on the essence of the band: John and Sandra Fedowitz (CEREMONY EAST COAST) are the new members of A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS and, together with Ackermann, they say they represent the ultimate form of the band. https://www.aplacetoburystrangers.com / https://www.facebook.com/aplacetoburystrangers

aptbs D4S1918 klein

Music & Performance
When the trio entered the stage, people in the club were coming closer to stage and as soon as the distorted loud sounds were resonating through the club, band and people went wild. You might ask yourself if this was music or just noise. I think both. And it was loud. After the show a friend told me that they are always loud and you need ear protection. I was saving my ears and still I found it deafening. People in the club did not care it seemed and I even heard people saying that they would hopefully be louder than the support. Well, they were and people enjoyed. For my taste it was too much and I watched the second half of the show from the back where I could stand it. But to the show and music…

aptbs D4S1824 klein

I was most impressed by the lady on stage. She was so energetic, smiling and full of power. It was sheer pleasure watching her play. Ackermann also was acting wildly on stage while John was a bit more reserved, if you could call it “reserved”. They brought own light installations with them creating a special mood on stage and in the middle of the show all three even went down to the audience area to play some songs there very close and surrounded by the audience. The music was loud and heavy but also atmospheric, psychedelic, shoegaze, and space rock. It was wild and aggressive with droning walls of sound. And even though I found it too loud, it was a great and energetic show releasing happy people into the night. My first concert after such a long abstinence could have been worse…

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 5
Light: 7
Total: 7 / 10

aptbs D4S1833 klein

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

