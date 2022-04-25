Live Review: Black Doldrums - Huddersfield 2022

Venn Street Social, Huddersfield, UK
23rd April 2022
Black Doldrums
One of the most endearing things about BLACK DOLDRUMS is they really have no idea just how good they are. Close your eyes, at any point during the set tonight, and this tiny venue with a mere scattering of people, can suddenly be somewhere vast, and the whole experience something epic.
You could be in New York in the late sixties watching THE VELVET UNDERGROUND, a packed and smoke-filled Barrowlands in the eighties watching THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN, or just about any festival ever that allows a scuzzy, fuzzy, gothic-blues psychedelic post-punk noise rock ensemble to do their thing. There’s a phenomenal energy running through this band, and as fast as an influence appears, it is rapidly chased by their original take on each and every one of them.
Music & Performance
Singer and guitarist Kevin Gibbard occasionally has the Ian Curtis look about him, staring off into somewhere we can’t follow, like he’s already spotted the next amazing song up on the ceiling, just out of reach. Hitting things extremely hard, drummer Sophie Landers continues the JOY DIVISION / early NEW ORDER theme, tapping into that weird mechanical groove so beloved of Stephen Morris, a mesmerising, hypnotic effect that’s suddenly shattered by an unexpected explosion of outside energy, breaking the spell and then lulling you back into your reverie. And bassist Matt Holt has the look of a man carrying the world’s heaviest guitar, so low does he play, powering the set relentlessly forwards, again, a hypnotic quality to his playing that glues the more psychedelic elements together by grounding everything perfectly.
The band open with the driving drone of ‘Dreamcatcher’, and there’s everything from RIDE to BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB bubbling and boiling away in this - it’s a stunning opener. ‘Sad Paradise’ ramps up the distortion but can’t mask its melody, something MY BLOODY VALENTINE were once masters of, and the slower ‘There Is No Eye’ goes wandering off somewhere magical and mystical and takes about a million years to finish. But you won’t care. The guitar-work on ‘Mae’s Desire’ spirals off like a thing possessed, dark and beautiful all at once. And to really mess with your head, there’s the ten-minute wig-out of ‘It’s A Dandy Massacre’ to close the gig - this wall of wail climbs forcefully inside you, starts spinning you around with a heady whoosh, and doesn’t let up. And you don’t want it to, actually. They could be still playing this now, four hours later, and you’d be grinning like a fool and wobbling your head about like it’s ready to fall off.
The old mantra “they don’t make ‘em like they used to” is, of course, absolute bollocks. They do. And they make them better. BLACK DOLDRUMS clearly sprout from a long line of hugely influential pioneers, genre-makers and risk takers, and yet, in this tiny venue tonight with a mere scattering of people, they’ve fashioned a unique and thrilling sound that’s absolutely theirs. They’re not just good. They’re in a world, and a class, all of their own. Someone should tell them. They deserve to know.
Setlist
01. Dreamcatcher
02. Sidewinder
03. Sad Paradise
04. Sleepless Nights
05. There Is No Eye
06. Those With A Rope Around Their Neck (Don’t Always Hang)
07. Now You Know This
08. Mae’s Desire
09. Runaway
10. It’s A Dandy Massacre
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Lights: Minimal
Sound: 8
Total: 9 / 10
All pictures by Stephen Kennedy
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview BAD RELIGION - Cologne 2022-06-01
- Preview GUANO APES - “Can’t Stop Us Tour” Germany 2022
- Preview ELECTRIC CALLBOY - Saarbrücken 2022-05-28
- Preview ENTER SHIKARY - Germany December 2022
- Preview PROPHECY FEST - Balve 2022
- Preview RECKLESS LOVE - Munich 2022-09-14
- Preview WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 29 - Leipzig 2022
- Preview PRAGUE GOTHIC TREFFEN - Prague 2022
- Preview VILLE VALO - Helsinki 2023-01-15/14/13
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Munich 2022-09-16
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Under The Pledge Of Secrecy - Empire Of Bastards
- CD Review: Mirror - The Day Bastard Leaders Die
- CD Review: Ancient Settlers - Our Last Eclipse
- Live Review: Faun - London 2022
- Gallery: Franz Ferdinand - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Dark Tranquillity & Ensiferum - Hamburg 2022
- Live Review: Forced To Mode - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: White Lies - Bochum 2022
- Interview: Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio - April 2022
- Interview: Nitzer Ebb - April 2022
- Interview: Flingern Attic - April 2022
- CD Review: Principe Valiente - Barricades
- CD Review: Legendary Pink Dots, The - The Museum Of Human Happiness
- Live Review: A Place To Bury Strangers - Münster 2022
- Live Review: Texas - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Skunk Anansie - Cologne 2022
- CD Review: Tempers - New Meaning
- Interview: Rabengott - March 2022
- CD Review: This Eternal Decay - NocturnAE
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Tampere 2022
Latest News
- THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX - New album “The Plague” to be released on May 6, 2022 via Complex Music
- LORDI - “Animal testing is the real horror” - Rock band takes a stand against animal testing as part of a PETA campaign
- MACHINE HEAD - Announce colossal 10th album “Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn” out Friday, August 26, 2022 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal music video for new single “Drive” & announce new European tour dates for 2022
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - Agra Fairground available for the festival
- PAPA ROACH - 11th studio album “Ego Trip” out today!
- RROYCE - New album in August, first single “Paranoiac” is already out today
- MENSCHDEFEKT FEAT. J:DEAD - New release “Secular Days”
- ANNA CALVI - Announces “Tommy” EP to be released on May 6 starting with “Ain’t no grave”
- I WANT POETRY - Announce new EP “Solace” (May 20) with single “Superman” (April 1) via recordJet
- MINISTRY - Announce WEDNESDAY 13 as support on their European tour!
- FOO FIGHTERS - Cancel scheduled concerts on their world tour
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - IAMX and more bands confirmed
- COPPELIUS - Make opera! Did everyone already know that?
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2022 - Aesthetic Perfection, Agent Side Grinder & Centhron confirmed!
- SCHANDMAUL - New album “Knüppel aus den Sack” on June 10, 2022 via Napalm Records!
- BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Announce UK & EU Summer 2022 headline tour + major festival appearances
- DAVE PEN - New EP by Archive and BirdPen frontman “The Week Ending Forever” out 4 Mar 2022
- CARPET WAVES - German Post-Punk / Alternative quartet announces new EP “Inner Weapons”, first single “Biography” online
- MIDNIGHT OIL - “Resist”: The new album. The final tour.
.