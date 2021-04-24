Latest Raffles
.
CD Review: High Council - Ember
Artist: High Council
Title: Ember
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 27th March 2020
Label: Via Nocturna
Album Review
HIGH COUNCIL from Audubon, New Jersey is one of those bands that should be on everybody’s radar but totally unfounded they are not. HIGH COUNCIL was formed in 2003 and they have released four EPs from 2005 to 2012, the year 2018 saw the full-length ‘Held in Contempt’ and now I am listening to the new two track EP ‘Ember’. What stands out right away is that HIGH COUNCIL really seem to like harmonies, be it guitar or vocal harmonies (which suits the sound perfectly by the way). The compositions are really ambitious and the execution is brilliant, the beginning of ‘Ember’ with its distorted bass-line sounds the band wanted to do a to Doom or Stoner inspired song at first but after a conversation with bassist Lou I was made aware that this is rather a homage to the almighty MANOWAR (fun fact: once I realized it, it cannot be unheard) to be honest when thinking of MANOWAR and Doom I have to say this reminds me of another fantastic band: ATLANTEAN KODEX. Well these are not the poorest bands to be compared to, in fact these bands are among the finest of all time and HIGH COUNCIL might be on par with them (I yet have to check out the EPs and the full-length but I will do it and let your know). It is worth mentioning that there will be an interview online I did for YouTube. If any of the mentioned bands is to your liking you should check out HIGH COUNCIL because this is a promising band that will make waves in the near future of that I am sure! PS: check out their BandCamp!
Tracklist
01. Ember
02. Scion of the End
Line-up
Lou Di Domenico – Bass, Synths, Vocals
Greg “Wolfman Vegas” McKeever – Drums
Steve Donahue – Guitars, Vocals, Flute
Bob Saunders – Vocals, Guitars
Website
https://highcouncil.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/highcouncilband/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
