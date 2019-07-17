Live Review: Gossip - Luxembourg City 2019

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
16th July 2019
Gossip
For the tenth anniversary of their successful record ‘Music for Men’ the newly reunited US Indie band GOSSIP is on tour again. Beth Ditto’s voice was a little broken at the Luxembourg gig but she and her bandmates made the A dance on Monday night.
GOSSIP (or The GOSSIP) is an American Indie Rock band that was originally active from 1999 until 2016, formed in Olympia, Washington. For most of their career, the band consisted of singer Beth Ditto, multi-instrumentalist Brace Paine, and drummer Hannah Blilie. After releasing several recordings, the band broke through with their 2006 studio album, ‘Standing in the Way of Control’. A follow-up, ‘Music for Men’, was released in 2009. The band play a mix of Post-Punk revival, Indie Rock, and Dance-Rock. Their last album, ‘A Joyful Noise’, was released in May 2012. In an interview with Pitchfork in February 2016, Ditto confirmed the split of GOSSIP. She stated that she intends to focus on her clothing line and music as a solo artist. In March 2019, Ditto announced the band’s return with a show in July 2019 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘Music for Men’.
Music & Performance
The visitors, who made it into the Atelier that evening, experienced a lively and sympathetic band, which was obviously having fun on stage. Front woman Beth Ditto entered the stage shortly after 9 p.m. with a cheerful “How are you Luxembourg?” and with ‘Pop Goes the World’ from their anniversary album, she kicked off a GOSSIP-retrospective of almost one and a half hours. All eyes were on Beth Ditto in a glittery dress. After each song she took a little break to wipe her face with a towel, apologised for her broken voice that night and told her fans funny anecdotes. Their band looked at this calmly and concentrated on their instruments. Besides guitarist Nathan “Brace Paine” Howdeshell and Hannah Blilie on drums Ditto is supported by bass guitarist Christopher Sutton and keyboarder Gregg Foreman on this tour.
After the audience had already been spoiled with the first hits like ‘Pop Goes The World’, ‘Love Long Distance’, ‘Listen Up!’ and ‘Vertical Rhythm’ at the beginning, they make their audience sweat more in the middle of the set with ‘Move in the Right Direction’ and ‘Your Mangled Heart’. With ‘Four Letter Word’ GOSSIP once again captivated the audience, immediately the mood was even more exuberant, the audience applauded and danced along. Of course, the really well-known older songs also worked, so that ‘Standing In The Way of Control’ was a highlight before GOSSIP said goodbye to the stage for the first time this evening. Ditto wrote this song in protest against President Bush, who wanted to prevent gay marriage in the USA with a draft law. Today the song is regarded as a kind of LGBT anthem.
Finally, the band returned to the stage for an encore of three songs. With ‘8th Wonder’, the song with the most glaring guitar riff of the 2009 album, as well as the most successful single ‘Heavy Cross’, GOSSIP finished their successful concert at the Atelier in Luxembourg City after about 100 minutes of playing time.
Setlist
01. Pop Goes the World
02. Love Long Distance
03. Listen Up!
04. Vertical Rhythm
05. Move in the Right Direction
06. 2012
07. Your Mangled Heart
08. Men in Love
09. Dimestore Diamond
10. Get Lost
11. Are You That Somebody?
12. Four Letter Word
13. Standing in the Way of Control
---
14. Carless Whisper
15. 8th Wonder
16. Heavy Cross
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.8 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens
