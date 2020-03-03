Live Review: Highly Suspect - Cologne 2020

Die Kantine, Cologne, Germany
28th February 2020
Highly Suspect - European Tour 2020 - Special guests: Calva Louise
HIGHLY SUSPECT are without a doubt one of the most promising American Rock acts. With their saturated Stoner Rock, Rich Meyer (bass) and his twin brother Ryan (drums) and their singer and guitarist Johnny Stevens have put themselves at the forefront of a new movement. The earthy and rough Rock, characterized by Blues, Progressive, Grunge and Alternative elements and full of strong vocals and rolling guitar riffs stands on the one hand for a return to old influences, but also for a progressive approach to the sources. This is also true for the band’s third album ‘MCID’, which came out in November last year, and which manifested a rather drastic shift away from the band’s roots, towards a more Hip Hop oriented style.
Calva Louise
CALVA LOUISE are a Manchester three-piece Garage Punk band, formed by Jess, Alizon, and Ben. Their debut album ‘Rhinoceros’ was released last year, and recently they have released a new single, called ‘Camino’. www.calvalouise.com / https://www.facebook.com/calvalouise
Music & Performance
CALVA LOUISE started their set right on time at 7:30pm, and the sold-out Kantine was quite well-filled. Their high energy brand of psych-pop Garage Grunge, paried with a solid high volume amplification won over the party minded Cologne audience in nearly no time. It was a blast, seeing the trio celebrate their unique punk-infused style on stage, even though bass and drums were almost swallowing up Jess’s voice and guitar sounds at times. Nevertheless, this was the perfect way to kickstart a Friday evening.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 7
Light: 6
Total: 7 / 10
Highly Suspect
The quartet from Cape Cod, Massachusetts has been around since 2009, when Singer Johnny Stevens, brothers Rich and Ryan Meyer starte out as a cover band in local bars. HIGHLY SUSPECT’s debut ‘Mister Asylum’ put them on the map of rock aficionados due to the single ‘Lydia’ receiving a ton of airplay on local radio shows. Their second album ‘The Boy Who Died Wolf’ got them a Grammy nomination for the song ‘My Name Is Human’. For more on the band go to www.highlysuspect.net or https://www.facebook.com/HighlySuspect.
Music & Performance
It took some time for the band to arrive on stage, and initially, singer Johnny seemed to struggle with his wireless mic, which turned out to be a prank, but at 8:40pm the band kicked off their set with ‘Bath Salts’. HIGHLY SUSPECT lead singer Johnny Stevens was wearing a thick jacket, and it took him a while to get acclimatized, as some of his interactions with his band mates and the audience seemed a little numb at first. Further into the set, the band became more relaxed, and a bottle of Patrón Tequila began to appear, and made its way between the band members and some members of the crowd. Meanwhile, the spotlight turned to bassist Rich Meyer singing the bluesy ‘Arizona’, letting the crowd catch their breath in between.
Fan favourite ‘My Name Is Human’ got an odd treatment, and their debut single ‘Lydia’ was beefed up with a seemingly endless guitar ‘solo’, during which Johnny kneeled in front of his stomp effects, and dialed wild combinations of synth and delay effects. The set ended after a good 100 minutes of playtime with the band coming back on stage after a short break, wearing neon pink jumpsuits and beanies, and they proceeded to play two big songs from both of their last albums; ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ and ‘16’ from MCID and ‘Serotonia’ and ending the night with the modern masterpiece that is ‘Wolf’. All in all, HIGHLY SUSPECT delivered an energetic show with a lot of effects, and the audience seemingly loved it. It remains to be seen, what kind of road the band will take after their rather unexpected embrace of rapping and synthesizers.
Setlist
01. Bath Salts
02. Bloodfeather
03. Claudeland
04. Snow White
05. Juzo
06. Arizona
07. Canals
08. Taking Off
09. My Name Is Human
10. Round and Round
11. Lydia
12. Freakstreet
---
13. Fly
14. Everything Is Sex
15. Tetsuo’s Bike
16. Tokyo Ghoul
17. Silk Road
18. 16
19. FWYT
20. Serotonia
21. Wolf
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10
All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Mar 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRYCE VINE
|Tue Mar 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LANA DEL REY
|Tue Mar 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HOME FREE
|Tue Mar 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROSE TATTOO
|Tue Mar 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RINGS OF SATURN
|Wed Mar 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ONEREPUBLIC
|Wed Mar 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CULCHA CANDELA
|Wed Mar 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SIGALA
|Wed Mar 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE KYLE GASS COMPANY
|Wed Mar 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEICHKIND
|Wed Mar 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: RIPE & RUIN
|Thu Mar 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu Mar 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SEAFRET
|Thu Mar 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE SCORE
|Thu Mar 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANNENMAYKANTEREIT
|Thu Mar 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FABER
|Thu Mar 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UA) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Mar 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Dortmund 2020
- Preview PARKWAY DRIVE - Frankfurt 2020-04-09
- Preview DORO - Heidelberg 2020-04-05
- Preview MARKY RAMONE - Munich 2020-07-05
- Preview WASP - Munich 2020-10-17
- Preview AXEL RUDI PELL - Munich 2020-05-04
- Preview IN EXTREMO - Leipzig 2020-04-25
- Preview EVANESCENCE & WITHIN TEMPTATION - Leipzig 2020-04-18
- Preview KNORKATOR - Leipzig 2020-04-04
- Preview DEAD KENNEDYS - Munich 2020-08-01
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Nada Surf - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Stonus - Aphasia
- CD Review: Arcane Tyrant - ...The War Rages On
- CD Review: Scenius - Glass Rain
- Live Review: Rhapsody Of Fire - London 2020
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - London 2020
- Live Review: Thy Art Is Murder - Oberhausen 2020
- CD Review: Cardinals Folly - Defying The Righteous Way
- CD Review: Warpstorm - Discontinuity
- CD Review: Gravebreaker - Sacrifice
- CD Review: Gotthard - #13
- CD Review: Ross The Boss - Born Of Fire
- CD Review: Hot Breath - Hot Breath
- Live Review: Darkness, The - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Sellsword - ...Unto The Breach
- CD Review: Sabïre - Gates Ajar
- CD Review: Hellrazer - Bonecrusher
- CD Review: Future Now - Utopia Awaits
- CD Review: Xenos - Filthgrinder
- CD Review: Steelwings - Back
Latest News
- SEADRAKE - In the studio and live in Athens with Ginger Khan (former singer of PRIEST)
- TAKIDA - Ticket sales for spring European shows are running fast!
- DARK SPRING FESTIVAL 2020 - Complete information
- HEAVEN SHALL BURN - Announce exclusive release shows for Germany!
- ANTIMATTER - Anniversary Shows
- FULL METAL HOLIDAY 2020 - Destination Mallorca announce more bands
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New acts confirmed
- SPARKS - Legendary bands announces release of their new album “A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip”
- DEATHSTARS - Postpone their European tour and unleash new tour dates!
- POLY GHOST - Synth Pop trio from Hamburg release their debut single “Touch Me” on Feb 7, followed by the album release on Feb 21, 2020
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS 2020 - Cancelled due to severe weather situation!
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
- ZOODRAKE - New Album “Purified” in March
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
.