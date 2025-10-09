CD Review: Johnny Marr - Look Out Live!

Artist: Johnny MarrTitle: Look Out Alive!Genre: AlternativeRelease Date: 19th September 2025Label: BMGJOHNNY MARR is an incredible musician. He has been making music since 1982, when he and MORRISSEY founded THE SMITHS, who he played guitar for and co-wrote songs until 1987. Since then, JOHNNY MARR has been part of many other bands, such as THE PRETENDERS, THE THE, ELECTRONIC, MODEST MOUSE, and THE CRIBS.He also worked as session musician with names, such as THE PET SHOP BOYS, TALKING HEADS, or BRYAN FERRY, amongst others. He also embarked on a solo career, and successfully so. While he has four solo albums out, he also appears on countless other releases. So, it sure is a pleasure seeing him live, with all the songs in his repertoire. And here is his fourth live album: ‘Look Out Live!’ comes with twenty-two songs, lasting for 104 minutes.‘Look Out Live!’ was recorded at the sold-out show at the Hammersmith Apollo in London back in 2024. The show begins with sirens, getting everyone’s attention and getting the audience even more excited for the upcoming show. JOHNNY MARR receives intense cheering and applause after each song, for some songs, you can even hear the audience singing along.The setlist includes eight songs of THE SMITHS, two of ELECTRONIC, ten of his own solo songs, and two covers: ‘Rebel Rebel’ by DAVID BOWIE and ‘The Passenger’ by IGGY POP. For two songs - ‘Rebel Rebel’ and ‘Getting Away With It’, JOHNNY MARR is joined on stage by Neil Tennant of THE PET SHOP BOYS. The show is filled with lots of energy and thriving tunes, that hardly give you a break to catch a breath. I can only imagine what an impressive atmosphere it must have been in the venue.But the cheering, applause and singing of the audience on the recording do give you a glimpse of that. These almost two hours of showtime must have left everyone behind breathless, sweaty and exhausted but with a big smile on their faces. And this atmosphere is brought to you through the speakers by listening to this live album. And it surely leaves you behind wanting to be part of it the next time.‘Look Out Live!’ by the legendary JOHNNY MARR includes crowd pleasing favourites, all-time classics and other fantastic songs, spreading good vibes. You can hear his passion for music in each note, and it ignites a spark within you as well. These 104 minutes are well spent and leave you behind wanting more.Good for you, that JOHNNY MARR is on the road again. So go ahead, check the date and get your tickets now. Until then, enjoy the wonderful insight to his live shows through ‘Look Out Live!’. Enjoy!01. Sensory Street02. Panic03. Generate! Generate!04. Spirit Power and Soul05. This Charming Man06. Somewhere07. Walk Into the Sea08. The Answer09. Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want10. Armatopia11. Get the Message12. Hi Hello13. How Soon Is Now?14. Easy Money15. Rebel Rebel (feat. Neil Tennant)16. Getting Away With It (feat. Neil Tennant)17. You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet, Baby18. There Is a Light That Never Goes Out19. The Passenger20. New Town Velocity21. Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before22. Bigmouth Strikes AgainJohnny Marr - Singer, Songwriter, GuitaristMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10