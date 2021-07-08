CD Review: Overt Enemy - Inception X Possession

Artist: Overt EnemyTitle: Inception X PossessionGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 1st September 2020Label: Confused Records2013, one year after the alleged Apocalypse, was the year the Texan Thrash Titans OVERT ENEMY were formed, these guys have their original songs like ‘Blood God’ or ‘Political Cancer’ but they are a phenomenal SLAYER tribute band too. The overall sound is pretty brutal but without being blunt or tuneless, there is still a fuckton of groove and melodies that match ever forward. Vocalist Leo Ortiz is a hybrid of Chuck Billy, Tom Araya and a bit of Max Cavalera (the way he shouts varies between pure force, melody and that special groove).Jaime Ayala’s precise gunfire-like drums are a piece of art, murderous as fuck but art nonetheless. Laura Ortiz is mimicking the riffs of Leo thus emphasizing the general sound of the guitar. Meanwhile Rob Hahn’s riffs help the band's straight forward way of thrashing enormously. Shout out to them all! My favourite is definitely ‘Blood God’, check this out to get your much needed fix of Texan Thrash01. Inception02. Political Cancer03. Mercenary04. At Dawn They Sleep05. In The End We Died06. Blood God07. Pray For Death08. Possession09. Political Cancer (Instrumental)10. Mercenary (Instrumental)11. Possession (Instrumental)12. Blood God (Instrumental)13. Pray For Death (Instrumental)14. In The End We Died (Instrumental)15. At Dawn They Sleep (Instrumental)16. Mercenary (Original Recording for “Blood Tapes”)Leo Ortiz – Vocals, GuitarsJaime Ayala – DrumsLaura “Slayerella” Ortiz – BassRob Han – Guitars, Backing Vocalshttps://overtenemy.com / https://www.facebook.com/overtenemyMusic: 9Sound: 8Total: 8.5 / 10