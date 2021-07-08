Latest Raffles
CD Review: Overt Enemy - Inception X Possession
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Overt Enemy
Title: Inception X Possession
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 1st September 2020
Label: Confused Records
Album Review
2013, one year after the alleged Apocalypse, was the year the Texan Thrash Titans OVERT ENEMY were formed, these guys have their original songs like ‘Blood God’ or ‘Political Cancer’ but they are a phenomenal SLAYER tribute band too. The overall sound is pretty brutal but without being blunt or tuneless, there is still a fuckton of groove and melodies that match ever forward. Vocalist Leo Ortiz is a hybrid of Chuck Billy, Tom Araya and a bit of Max Cavalera (the way he shouts varies between pure force, melody and that special groove).
Jaime Ayala’s precise gunfire-like drums are a piece of art, murderous as fuck but art nonetheless. Laura Ortiz is mimicking the riffs of Leo thus emphasizing the general sound of the guitar. Meanwhile Rob Hahn’s riffs help the band's straight forward way of thrashing enormously. Shout out to them all! My favourite is definitely ‘Blood God’, check this out to get your much needed fix of Texan Thrash
Tracklist
01. Inception
02. Political Cancer
03. Mercenary
04. At Dawn They Sleep
05. In The End We Died
06. Blood God
07. Pray For Death
08. Possession
09. Political Cancer (Instrumental)
10. Mercenary (Instrumental)
11. Possession (Instrumental)
12. Blood God (Instrumental)
13. Pray For Death (Instrumental)
14. In The End We Died (Instrumental)
15. At Dawn They Sleep (Instrumental)
16. Mercenary (Original Recording for “Blood Tapes”)
Line-up
Leo Ortiz – Vocals, Guitars
Jaime Ayala – Drums
Laura “Slayerella” Ortiz – Bass
Rob Han – Guitars, Backing Vocals
Website
https://overtenemy.com / https://www.facebook.com/overtenemy
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
