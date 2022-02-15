CD Review: Kiefer Sutherland - Bloor Street

Artist: Kiefer SutherlandTitle: Bloor StreetGenre: Country / Americana / RockRelease Date: 21st January 2022Label: Co-Op Music, LLC under exclusive licence to Cooking Vinyl LtdKIEFER SUTHERLAND, son of Donald Sutherland, Jack Bauer from ‘24’ and David the vampire from ‘The Lost Boys’ made his screen debut in 1983, the same year I left school, in the film ‘Max Duggan Returns’, which also starred his father. He was originally in the running for the Johnny Depp character in ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ but obviously never got it. Never mind, his star would shine later with roles in ‘Young Guns’, ‘At Close Range’, ‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘Flatliners’, to name but a few movies. He is also an accomplished musician and songwriter. ‘Bloor Street’ is his 3rd album release after 2016s ‘Down In The Hole’ and 2019s ‘Reckless and Me’. My experience of KIEFER SUTHERLAND’s musical talents up to this point were zero. It’s not a path I wanted to travel down, but the opportunity arose to review the new album and my “Kiefer virginity” was skewered!This is boring! It’s well-crafted in the sense that it’s not overblown with unwanted elements, the production is spaced. I can hear the lyrics without having to force focus myself or twiddle the EQ. It has grit and air to it in equal measure. The vocal style tells the stories and the messages hit home. That’s great, but I’m still bored. It’s not my cup of tea! There’s a brief elevation of interest during ‘Two Stepping In Time’ where the guitar peaks my interest, but it’s boring. The lyric in ‘So full Of Love’ that goes on about being lost and then being found, it just annoys me because of the cliche! Even as something playing in the background, my foot refuses to tap. And my brain keeps zoning out and going for a quiet meander down its internal lanes and paths. If only my brain could do the same when it comes to the bodily pains I'm currently experiencing. Also, at the midpoint of the album I had to go to the bathroom. I enjoyed that more!Personally, I’ll stick to KIEFER SUTHERLAND movies, they are a lot more interesting!01. Bloor Street02. Going Down03. Two Stepping In Time04. So full Of Love05. County Jail Gate06. Goodbye07. Lean Into me08. Chasing The Rain09. Nothing Left To Say10. Set Me Free11. Down The LineKiefer – Guitars and VocalsJess – DrumsJoe – BassDoug – GuitarAustin – Guitarhttps://kiefersutherland.netMusic: 6Sound: 6Total: 6 / 10