CD Review: Kiefer Sutherland - Bloor Street

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview WARDRUNA - London 2022-03-17
- Preview CORROSION FEST - Morecombe 2022
- Preview The 69 Eyes - Tallin 2022-03-12
- Preview JOACHIM WITT - Leipzig 2022-09-16
- Preview NEW WAVES DAY - Oberhausen 2022-06-18
- Preview BOY HARSHER - Cologne 2022-08-22
- Preview HELLSINKI METAL HORIZONS 2022 - Finland’s newest summer festival
- Preview GODSMACK - Cologne 2022-10-05
- Preview URIAH HEEP - “Mammut Tour” from September to December 2022 - 50 Years Uriah Heep Anniversary Tour
- Preview DEINE LAKAIEN - Dortmund 2023-02-17
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Birthday Massacre, The - Fascination
- CD Review: Tymo - The Art Of A Maniac
- CD Review: Amorphis - Halo
- Interview: Amorphis - February 2022
- CD Review: Madrugada - Chimes At Midnight
- CD Review: Kamelot - Haven
- CD Review: Principe Valiente - Porcelain (single)
- CD Review: Boy Harsher - The Runner
- CD Review: Vaselyne - Winter EP
- CD Review: Greyhawk - Call Of The Hawk
- Interview: Suicide Commando - January 2022
- CD Review: Sonata Arctica - Acoustic Adventures - Volume One
- Interview: Sonata Arctica - January 2022
- CD Review: Foreign Resort, The - OutRemixed
- CD Review: Mystic Circle - Mystic Circle
- CD Review: Gravety - Bow Down
- CD Review: Kadavar - The Isolation Tapes
- CD Review: Scrying Stone - Scrublands
- CD Review: Joke Jay, The - Awaken
- Interview: Mystic Circle - January 2022
Latest News
- ORGY - Goth Rockers announce revival tour with special guests September Mourning, Oh! The Horror, Death Valley High and Black Satellite
- W-FESTIVAL 2022 - One final name added to its amazing line-up!
- JOACHIM WITT - The “Rübezahl zurück auf Reise” Tour 2022 will be postponed.
- MESH - “Touring Skyward - A Tour Movie” enters #23 of German Album Charts
- ERASURE - “The Neon” Tour cancelled
- AXEL RUDI PELL - New album “Lost XXIII” on April 15, 2022 via Steamhammer / SPV
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - “Chasing The Rain Tour” rescheduled to October 2022
- LAIBACH - Announce details of a new album “Wir Sind Das Volk (Ein Musical Aus Deutschland)”
- NINA HAGEN - New single “Shadrack” to be released on Jan 28, 2022 (Grönland Records / GoodToGo)
- THE JEREMY DAYS - “Beauty In Broken” video premiere, new album after 27 years (release date: March 25, 2022 via Circushead Records)
- BLOC PARTY - Release video to new single “The Girls are Fighting”, album “Alpha Games” to be released on April 29, 2022
- TEMPERS - Share new single “Nightwalking”, new album “New Meaning” to be released on April 1 via DAIS
- KEITH RICHARDS - The Rock icon’s second solo album “Main Offender” will be released on March 18 as a special deluxe box set and in other formats via BMG
- SHINE DOWN - Take a sharp look at our time with their new single “Planet Zero” & accompanying new album “Planet Zero” on April 22nd via Atlantic Records
- TEMPELHOF SOUNDS 2022- FLORENCE + THE MACHINE completes headliner line-up
- ARCH ENEMY - Announces new album “Deceivers”, New single “Handshake With Hell” coming next week!
- AMORPHIS - Present music video for “On The Dark Waters” and launch 7” single + release collaborative On The Dark Waters-watch
- MASSIV IN MENSCH & DR. MARK BENECKE - “Magicicada” release on 30 January 2022 via Katyusha Records
- DANIEL BENYAMIN - Album release “Eral Fun” 25 Feb 2022 (Ghost Place/Cargo Records)
- DREAM THEATER - Release music video for “Transcending Time” from their latest release “A View from The Top Of The World”
.
CD Review: Kiefer Sutherland - Bloor Street
- Details
- Written by Claudia Black
-
Artist: Kiefer Sutherland
Title: Bloor Street
Genre: Country / Americana / Rock
Release Date: 21st January 2022
Label: Co-Op Music, LLC under exclusive licence to Cooking Vinyl Ltd
Album Review
KIEFER SUTHERLAND, son of Donald Sutherland, Jack Bauer from ‘24’ and David the vampire from ‘The Lost Boys’ made his screen debut in 1983, the same year I left school, in the film ‘Max Duggan Returns’, which also starred his father. He was originally in the running for the Johnny Depp character in ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street’ but obviously never got it. Never mind, his star would shine later with roles in ‘Young Guns’, ‘At Close Range’, ‘The Lost Boys’ and ‘Flatliners’, to name but a few movies. He is also an accomplished musician and songwriter. ‘Bloor Street’ is his 3rd album release after 2016s ‘Down In The Hole’ and 2019s ‘Reckless and Me’. My experience of KIEFER SUTHERLAND’s musical talents up to this point were zero. It’s not a path I wanted to travel down, but the opportunity arose to review the new album and my “Kiefer virginity” was skewered!
This is boring! It’s well-crafted in the sense that it’s not overblown with unwanted elements, the production is spaced. I can hear the lyrics without having to force focus myself or twiddle the EQ. It has grit and air to it in equal measure. The vocal style tells the stories and the messages hit home. That’s great, but I’m still bored. It’s not my cup of tea! There’s a brief elevation of interest during ‘Two Stepping In Time’ where the guitar peaks my interest, but it’s boring. The lyric in ‘So full Of Love’ that goes on about being lost and then being found, it just annoys me because of the cliche! Even as something playing in the background, my foot refuses to tap. And my brain keeps zoning out and going for a quiet meander down its internal lanes and paths. If only my brain could do the same when it comes to the bodily pains I'm currently experiencing. Also, at the midpoint of the album I had to go to the bathroom. I enjoyed that more!
Personally, I’ll stick to KIEFER SUTHERLAND movies, they are a lot more interesting!
Tracklist
01. Bloor Street
02. Going Down
03. Two Stepping In Time
04. So full Of Love
05. County Jail Gate
06. Goodbye
07. Lean Into me
08. Chasing The Rain
09. Nothing Left To Say
10. Set Me Free
11. Down The Line
Line-up
Kiefer – Guitars and Vocals
Jess – Drums
Joe – Bass
Doug – Guitar
Austin – Guitar
Website
https://kiefersutherland.net
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 6
Sound: 6
Total: 6 / 10
Add comment