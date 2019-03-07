Live Review: Mike Shinoda - Oberhausen 2019

Turbinenhalle, Oberhausen, Germany
6th March 2019
Mike Shinoda & Don Broco
The light rain sets off as we drive into the parking lot of the Turbinenhalle. Quickly we found a parking space, passed a really, really long queue and worked forward to the press entrance where we are welcomed very friendly. The hall quickly fills up and the queue at the toilets is sometimes more populated than the area in front of the stage first. But that changes quickly and you notice from the beginning that the evening is very emotional. And already the light goes out for the support act...
Don Broco
The four founding members Rob Damiani (vocals), Simon Delaney (guitar), Luke Rayner (bass) and Matt Donnely (drums) met at the Bedford Modern School where they first played in various bands. Later, they began to play music together and also played their first concert at their school. In the early days, the group performed under different names, including CLUB SEX and SUMMERFALL. After the musicians graduated from school, the paths parted first. Rob Damiani and Matt Donnely studied in Nottingham while Simon Delaney studied in Norwich. However, they made a pact that they continue as a band when they finish their studies. In 2008, the four musicians graduated and concentrated on the band. https://www.donbroco.com / https://www.facebook.com/donbroco
Music & Performance
DON BROCO have been able to increase their reputation worldwide with ‘Technology’ in recent years, yet the Alternative Rock band in Germany plays so far only small concerts. However, the audience of this evening knows the 10 year history of the band and was also extremely fluent and active in the songs of the previous releases and they moshed and bawled. Music connects and so strangers kept in their arms and shouted at each other.
Among the highlights was certainly the opener ‘Everybody’, a harder song, where you can let off steam, and the singles ‘Automatic’, ‘Stay Ignorant’ and ‘T-Shirt Song’. The joint jumping started from the first moment. The vocals of drummer Matt Donnelly in pleasant contrast to those of front man Rob Damiani. Effects, keyboards, backings as well as cowbells are cleverly used, so that they give the songs a special touch, but they do not seem overloaded. The steaming party community forms a hopping, text-proof chorus, which celebrates the title track of the new album enthusiastically. The sound is superbly controlled and crystal clear, the basses are evil against the stomach and create the atmosphere that a rock concert needs. The new album works incredibly well under live conditions, the rough edges of the work, as well as tougher passages, are enthusiastically recorded, not least because of the fantastic presentation of the band, which presents each title with meticulousness and heart and soul. The last song is filled with crashing guitar riffs and hymnal melodies. Workout ends!
Setlist
01. Everybody
02. Automatic
03. Pretty
04. Stay Ignorant
05. Nerve
06. Come Out to LA
07. T-Shirt Song
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10
Mike Shinoda
MIKE SHINODA is a songwriter, performer, record producer, film composer and visual artist. He is best known as co-lead vocalist for multi-platinum Grammy-Award winning Rock band, LINKIN PARK, which has sold over 55 million albums worldwide and commanded a massive fan following, holding the title as the most-liked band on Facebook and amassing over 5.5 billion YouTube views. SHINODA is a founding member of the group, which achieved the best-selling debut of this century with their Diamond-certified album, ‘Hybrid Theory’, selling over 10 million copies in the US alone. Earlier in 2018, SHINODA released his raw and inspiring solo album, ‘Post Traumatic’, via Warner Bros. Records. The album received widespread critical acclaim and garnered a slew of positive reviews and profiles in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Complex, Time, Pitchfork, Forbes, GQ, People, Newsweek, Entertainment Weekly, LA Times, Spin, Noisey, Genius, and more. The album features genre-melding singles ‘Crossing A Line’ and ‘Make It Up As I Go’ feat. K.FLAY, along with a host of eclectic cameos from BLACKBEAR, MACHINE GUN KELLY, DEFTONES’ Chino Moreno, and grandson. http://mikeshinoda.de / https://www.facebook.com/mikeshinodagermany
Music & Performance
On July 20, 2017, the news that Chester Bennington, singer of LINKIN PARK and DEAD BY SUNRISE, died at the age of 41, shocked the music world. One of the most successful Rock bands in the world lost its singer. They coined the genre of Nu-Metal and were controversial and much discussed by their many style experiments. MIKE SHINODA processed his grief over the loss of his friend and bandmates in his solo album, ‘Post Traumatic’, which was released on June 15, 2018. SHINODA wants to keep the music of LINKIN PARK alive next to his own songs. He uses them as an emotional bridge to work with the fans on the trauma surrounding the death of Chester Bennington. MIKE SHINODA opens the show with tough rhymes on ‘Welcome’. After that, ‘In Stereo’ instantly gets the fans jumping and clapping, and when he plays and sings LINKIN PARK’s first song on this evening, ‘When They Come For Me’, the audience instantly becomes emotional. The moments of memory are carried by the singing of the audience.
It quickly becomes clear that the show is an excellent mix of memory and new songs like ‘Crossing A Line’ and ‘About You’ that create a positive celebration mood. Introduced by ‘Where’d You Go’, the concert becomes so emotional that the goose bumps do not disappear for minutes. The intensity is tremendous, almost frightening, when MIKE SHINODA tunes in ‘In the End’. The audience just sings, they are the choir, it’s almost like a mass. To add to that, MIKE SHINODA brings out ‘Numb’ and some start crying as the rest of the audience picks up the vocals. The Rap by MIKE SHINODA is clear and edgy, accompanied by first-class performances of the energetic sounds of the guitar from the background. The rhythm goes into the leg and everything is pure fun. The setlist is varied and includes songs of all phases and projects. The only but really blatant negative point for me is the light show. In itself, it would have been nice if the headlights had shown slightly upwards. But so you get light in the eyes, could not recognize the stage and would most like to die from an epileptic seizure. Otherwise a very moving and incredibly great concert!
Setlist
01. Welcome (Fort Minor song)
02. In Stereo (Fort Minor song)
03. Hold It Together
04. When They Come for Me (Linkin Park song)
05. Ghosts
06. Roads Untraveled (Linkin Park song)
07. Prove You Wrong
08. Make It Up as I Go
09. Sorry for Now (Linkin Park song)
10. Crossing a Line
11. Waiting for the End / Wher’'d You Go
12. In the End (Linkin Park song)
13. Numb (Linkin Park song)
14. About You
15. Over Again / Papercut
---
16. Robot Boy (Linkin Park song)
17. World’s on Fire
18. High Road (Fort Minor song)
19. Castle of Glass (Linkin Park song)
20. Remember the Name (Fort Minor song)
21. Good Goodbye / Bleed It Out (Linkin Park song)
22. Running From My Shadow
23. A Place for My Head (Linkin Park song)
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 5
Total: 7 / 10
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(F) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BESTE FREUNDINNEN
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRENDAN PERRY
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JUSE JU
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KAT FRANKIE
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PEREZ
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YANN TIERSEN
|Thu Mar 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GODSMACK
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PROJECT PITCHFORK
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(F) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VOGELFREY
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SCHATTENMANN
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HYBRIDIZE FESTIVAL
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RABIA SORDA
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BESTE FREUNDINNEN
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRENDAN PERRY
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: OUR HOLLOW OUR HOME
|Fri Mar 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GLEN HANSARD
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview SALTATIO MORTIS - Dresden 2019-03-30
- Preview POTHEAD - Dresden 2019-03-29
- Preview LIGHT THE TORCH - Essen 2019-04-23
- Preview AMPHI FESTIVAL - Cologne 2019-07-20 & 21
- Preview ROCK AM RING - Nürburgring 2019
- Preview TOKIO HOTEL - Berlin 2019-05-25
- Preview M’ERA LUNA Festival - Hildesheim 2019-08-10 & 11
- Preview TOTO - Gelsenkirchen 2019-07-14
- Preview MIDNIGHT OIL - Gelsenkirchen 2019-07-13
- Preview OWLS'N'BATS Festival - Detmold 2019-07-06
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Laibach - Wroclaw 2019
- CD Review: Felix Marc - Substance
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Sasa Stubbs
- Interview: Felix Marc - February 2019
- Live Review: Pop Evil - Cologne 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Tim Petrasch (Guitar, Vocals) from Even Temper
- Live Review: While She Sleeps - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Hell Boulevard - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Korpiklaani - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: White Lies - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: P.O.D. - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Madrugada - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Streets, The- Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Zweite Jugend - Elektronische Körpermusik
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Kira Kyoto (drums) from Venues, Bouncing Betty
- Live Review: Steel Panther - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Feuerengel - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Ghost - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Amorphis & Soilwork - Saarbrücken 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Andi Krush
Latest News
- PARADE GROUND - New album “Life” [live in Frankfurt] out!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - HENRIC DE LA COUR and more new bands!
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2019 - New bands confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - WHITE LIES & 3 more bands complete the line-up!
- ASP - New double-single and live album
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - First bands announced!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - WILLIAM FAITH, ZWEITE JUGEND and lots of more new bands!
- W FEST 2019 - Additional Activities
- LIGHTHOUSE IN DARKNESS - New project by Helen Vogt (FLOWING TEARS) releases debut album
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Line-up complete!
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Announces "Empath Europe - Volume 1" Tour
- VAINSTREAM ROCKFEST 2019 - Münster Top Open-Air Festival With Dropkick Murphys, Donots & Architects
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - DAS ICH, SCHANDMAUL and many more new bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - “Lost Souls“ Tour 2019 with additional shows in July 2019
- STAHLMANN - New album on 23 March 2019!
- KÆSTEL - Former Funker Vogt frontman returns to the scene with his first solo album
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - Next batch of bands announced!
- CHONTARAZ - Album release during 70000TONS OF METAL, Single+Video today!
- DESPERATE JOURNALIST - New album, new video and new tour!
- THE DANDY WARHOLS - New Album “Why You So Crazy” on 25 January 2019
.