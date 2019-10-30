CD Review: Sinner Guard - Sinner Guard

Artist: Sinner GuardTitle: Sinner GuardGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 16 April 2019Label: Self-ReleasedGreece’s SINNER GUARD’s self-titled debut came to me like a child to a maiden - unasked and as a happy coincidence the band asked me via Instagram if I would listen to and review their first output and spoiler alert: I said fuck yeah! These guys sound like IRON MAIDEN but without the lengthy compositions, Turitto’s voice is so damn near to Bruce Dickinson it would be creepy if it would not be so darn awesome. Together with the melodic guitars it really is a nice treat for any rocker that cannot await Steve Harris next MAIDEN output.SINNER GUARD was formed in 2017 the town of Volos, Greece by Spiros and John. The album was recorded at Underhouse Studios and Spyros Harmanis. My favourite songs are ‘Lifting the Shadows’ and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ because the melodies and the vocals are really damn catchy, this record is a “grower” like many records of IRON MAIDEN. At this point I cannot speak of a uniqueness sound-wise but if they manage to emancipate themselves of their obvious influences and maintain to keep the qualities of this debut SINNER GUARD will make a lot of head-bangers very happy.01. Intro02. The Seventh Sin03. Edge of Tomorrow04. Babylon05. The Pilgrim06. Dark Angel07. Visions from Heaven08. Revelation09 Lifting the ShadowsGuitar – Rizos SpirosDrums – John KyritsisBass – V. KaliviotisVocals – Vincenzo Turittohttps://www.facebook.com/Sinner-Guard / https://www.instagram.com/sinner_guard_officialMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10