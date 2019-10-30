Latest Raffles

CD Review: Sinner Guard - Sinner Guard

Details
sinnerguard st
Artist: Sinner Guard
Title: Sinner Guard
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 16 April 2019
Label: Self-Released


Album Review

Greece’s SINNER GUARD’s self-titled debut came to me like a child to a maiden - unasked and as a happy coincidence the band asked me via Instagram if I would listen to and review their first output and spoiler alert: I said fuck yeah! These guys sound like IRON MAIDEN but without the lengthy compositions, Turitto’s voice is so damn near to Bruce Dickinson it would be creepy if it would not be so darn awesome. Together with the melodic guitars it really is a nice treat for any rocker that cannot await Steve Harris next MAIDEN output.

SINNER GUARD was formed in 2017 the town of Volos, Greece by Spiros and John. The album was recorded at Underhouse Studios and Spyros Harmanis. My favourite songs are ‘Lifting the Shadows’ and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ because the melodies and the vocals are really damn catchy, this record is a “grower” like many records of IRON MAIDEN. At this point I cannot speak of a uniqueness sound-wise but if they manage to emancipate themselves of their obvious influences and maintain to keep the qualities of this debut SINNER GUARD will make a lot of head-bangers very happy.


Tracklist

01. Intro
02. The Seventh Sin
03. Edge of Tomorrow
04. Babylon
05. The Pilgrim
06. Dark Angel
07. Visions from Heaven
08. Revelation
09  Lifting the Shadows


Line-up

Guitar – Rizos Spiros
Drums – John Kyritsis
Bass – V. Kaliviotis
Vocals – Vincenzo Turitto


Website

https://www.facebook.com/Sinner-Guard / https://www.instagram.com/sinner_guard_official


Cover Picture

sinnerguard st


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10

