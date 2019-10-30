CD Review: Sinner Guard - Sinner Guard

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE METEORS
|Wed Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WELLE: ERDBALL
|Wed Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Wed Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ARCHIVE
|Wed Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
|Wed Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ENNO BUNGER
|Wed Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BOUNCING SOULS
|Wed Oct 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ENGST
|Thu Oct 31 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Pluswelt Festival
|Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WELLE: ERDBALL
|Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ARCHIVE
|Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
|Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE BOUNCING SOULS
|Thu Oct 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Fri Nov 01 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Pluswelt Festival
|Fri Nov 01 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Pluswelt Festival
|Fri Nov 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DAF
|Fri Nov 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Fri Nov 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: TRAITRS
|Fri Nov 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN - Play the 1987 “Darklands” album plus a Best of... during four shows in Germany 2020
- Preview NIGHTWISH - European Tour 2020
- Preview DIMMU BORGIR & AMORPHIS - Munich 2020-01-28
- Preview GRAUSAME TÖCHTER - Hanover 2019-12-20
- Preview LORD OF THE LOST - Hamburg December 2019
- Preview LONG DISTANCE CALLING - “Seats & Sounds” Tour 2020
- Preview WHISPERING SONS - Dortmund 2019-12-06
- Preview HUNDREDS - “The Current” Club Tour 2020
- Preview STEVEN WILSON - “The Future Bites” Tour Germany 2020
- Preview SACRED REICH - Jena 2019-12-12
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Raijin - Summoning the Storm (EP)
- CD Review: Insomnium - Heart Like A Grave
- CD Review: Opeth - In Cauda Venenum
- Live Review: Seeed - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Midge Ure - Gateshead 2019
- Gallery: Baroness - Münster 2019
- CD Review: Aerodyne - Damnation
- Live Review: Coma Alliance - Leipzig 2019
- CD Review: Jinjer - Macro
- CD Review: Motörhead - 1979 Box Set
- CD Review: Various Artists - We Are Electric: Gary Numan Revisited
- CD Review: Heard, The - The Island
- Live Review: Sisters Of Mercy, The - Cologne 2019
- Live Review: Infest - Bradford 2019
- Live Review: Gary Numan - Leeds 2019
- Interview: Isolated Youth - October 2019
- Live Review: As I Lay Dying - Saarbrücken 2019
- Gallery: Clawfinger - Coesfeld 2019
- CD Review: Rroyce - Patience
- Live Review: Wednesday 13 - Munich 2019
Latest News
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
- T.O.Y. - New single “Fragile” on Friday, 20 Sept 2019
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - The “murder” album comes on St. Nic’s day
.
CD Review: Sinner Guard - Sinner Guard
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Sinner Guard
Title: Sinner Guard
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 16 April 2019
Label: Self-Released
Album Review
Greece’s SINNER GUARD’s self-titled debut came to me like a child to a maiden - unasked and as a happy coincidence the band asked me via Instagram if I would listen to and review their first output and spoiler alert: I said fuck yeah! These guys sound like IRON MAIDEN but without the lengthy compositions, Turitto’s voice is so damn near to Bruce Dickinson it would be creepy if it would not be so darn awesome. Together with the melodic guitars it really is a nice treat for any rocker that cannot await Steve Harris next MAIDEN output.
SINNER GUARD was formed in 2017 the town of Volos, Greece by Spiros and John. The album was recorded at Underhouse Studios and Spyros Harmanis. My favourite songs are ‘Lifting the Shadows’ and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ because the melodies and the vocals are really damn catchy, this record is a “grower” like many records of IRON MAIDEN. At this point I cannot speak of a uniqueness sound-wise but if they manage to emancipate themselves of their obvious influences and maintain to keep the qualities of this debut SINNER GUARD will make a lot of head-bangers very happy.
Tracklist
01. Intro
02. The Seventh Sin
03. Edge of Tomorrow
04. Babylon
05. The Pilgrim
06. Dark Angel
07. Visions from Heaven
08. Revelation
09 Lifting the Shadows
Line-up
Guitar – Rizos Spiros
Drums – John Kyritsis
Bass – V. Kaliviotis
Vocals – Vincenzo Turitto
Website
https://www.facebook.com/Sinner-Guard / https://www.instagram.com/sinner_guard_official
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment