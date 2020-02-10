CD Review: Solitary Sabred - By Fire & Brimstone

Artist: Solitary SabredTitle: By Fire & BrimstoneGenre: Heavy Metal / Power MetalRelease Date: 13th March 2020Label: No Remorse RecordsIt’s Friday and the band of choice to review is SOLITARY SABRED from Cyprus. To cite the band’s website, SOLITARY SABRED was “born unto battle to rule and rage, conceived by magic and nurtured by hate, iron bound servants of the elder gods, sanctified legions preparing for war! We are also a Heavy Metal land from the epic island of Cyprus”. Ok, the Facebook site also gave away that these guys are not only fantasy fans in general but also huge fans of the Arnold Schwarzenegger led ‘Conan, the Barbarian’.The music follows the pattern: epic, dramatic and very odd in a good way. Bands like CIRITH UNGOL, VALIDOR and SKELATOR come to mind when listening to the two-part epic ‘The Scarlet Citadel’ and ‘Fyres Of Koth’ that form the ‘Chronicles of the Barbarian King’ (Conan again!). The new output ‘By Fie & Brimstone’ marks the third full length release of SOLITARY SABRED. If you like histrionic vocals supported by a tight playing band (that six-string commando is tight as fuck). The band has gone through a hiatus from 2004 to 2007 due to Jimmy leaving Cyprus for a while (Jimmy studied until 2008 that explains why there are only three records in about 20 years).Just check them out and leave a comment or dm me via Facebook to let me know what you think of these guys, I like them quite a lot I must say. Not to forget! The band turns 20 this year, so buy their darn records!01. Servants Of The Elder Gods02. Assasins Of Carthage03. Disillusions04. Invoking The Master05. The Scarlet Citadel (Chronicles Of The Barbarian King pt. I)06. Fyres Of Koth (Chronicles Of The Barbarian King pt.II)07. Psionic Transmogrification08. IX09. BlestemPetros “Asgardlord” Leptos – InvocationsDemetris “Spartacus’ Demetriou – Six-string of AquiloniaNikolas “Sprits” Moutafis – Six-string of the Elder GodsGeorge “Stainlesz” Papaioannou – Bassionic TransmogrificationFotis Mountouris – Drum Defilementhttps://www.facebook.com/sabredmetal /https://www.noremorse.grMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10