Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Feb 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AMIGO THE DEVIL
Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASH
Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GENGAHR
Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CAGE THE ELEPHANT
Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LADY LAMB
Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: REISEN REISEN & JÜRGEN DOMIAN LIVE
Wed Feb 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: UNEARTH
Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAM FENDER
Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: EFTERKLANG
Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NADA SURF
Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PVRIS
Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MOSES BOYD
Thu Feb 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Concert: LINDEMANN
Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASA
Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ISAAC DELUSION
Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HIGHLY SUSPECT
Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KAYEF
Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SAD - Metallica Tribute Band
Fri Feb 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAYA THE CAT

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Sellsword - ...Unto The Breach

Details
sellsword untothebreach
Artist: Sellsword
Title: ...Unto The Breach
Genre: Epic Metal
Release Date: 3rd August 2019
Label: Self-Released


Album Review

Are you ready to get fucking epic? Well you better be as I present you SELLSWORD! First we will delve into what the band has to say about themselves: “SELLSWORD are a self-described “Mercenary” Power Metal band hailing from the Viking city of York, UK. Formed in 2013, they have been on a continuous gig campaign; laying siege to many venues across the United Kingdom. During their time, they have shared the stage with bands such as HEIDEVOLK, BLAZE BAILEY, MOONSORROW, MANEGARM & RED RUM, and have undertaken a UK tour with DAKESIS. They have also played at several festivals, such as Warhorns 2014 and 2016, Sophie Fest 2015 & 2016, and the annual Jorvik Viking Festival gig in 2015 and 2017, all to great avail.

During this time of touring and performing, SELLSWORD worked on songs for their first album, ‘...And Now We Ride’, which was released in the winter of 2016. This 13-track epic contains everything from mid-tempo classic Heavy Metal tracks to blazing symphonic Power Metal shred-fests, and lots in between! Lyrically, it deals with the themes of battle, betrayal, besieging & vengeance. It has already seen immense interest from fans around the world, and high praise from the online metal press.”

Mercenary Power Metal huh? If you say so, aye! Musically this is kind of hard to explain. Imagine melodies that sound like directly out of a Disney movie based on a Final Fantasy game, pompous vocals plus extra dramatic transitions and the like. All in all sound-wise this is very theatrical and epic (the vocals are dripping with pathos and I love it), sometimes a bit cheesy but we all love cheese don’t we? Bands like BLIND GUARDIAN and even SONATA ARCTICA come to mind listening to songs like ‘Pendragon’ which is an absolute Power Metal killer (it lacks the ultra-high and annoying vocals thus convinces me to raise my fists into the air).

Imagine the drama and theatrics of GHOST in a Power Metal setting. If you dig stuff that gets reviewed in magazines like DEAF FOREVER you should risk an ear, you might fall in love with SELLSWORD the best Power Metal band I listened to in ages. The only thing that puts a big question mark over my head is “who the fuck is the dude/broad on the keyboard?” because this person fucking rips! By the way ‘Inquisitor’ is phenomenal, I love this band. PS: Highly recommended for fans of ETERNAL CHAMPION, IRONFLAME and BLAZE


Tracklist

01. Pendragon
02. Inquisitor
03. Buccaneers
04. Unto The Breach
05. Sagaborne
06. The Courage To Die
07. Heart Of The Brave
08. Blackened Sky


Line-up

Tom Keeley – Bass
Henry Mahey – Guitars
Stuart Perry – Vocals
Jaymz Stephenson – Guitars
Tom Warner – Drums


Website

http://www.sellsword.co.uk /https://www.facebook.com/pg/mercenarymetal


Cover Picture

sellsword untothebreach


Rating

Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10


Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Sellsword - ...Unto The Breach