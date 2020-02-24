CD Review: Sellsword - ...Unto The Breach

Artist: SellswordTitle: ...Unto The BreachGenre: Epic MetalRelease Date: 3rd August 2019Label: Self-ReleasedAre you ready to get fucking epic? Well you better be as I present you SELLSWORD! First we will delve into what the band has to say about themselves: “SELLSWORD are a self-described “Mercenary” Power Metal band hailing from the Viking city of York, UK. Formed in 2013, they have been on a continuous gig campaign; laying siege to many venues across the United Kingdom. During their time, they have shared the stage with bands such as HEIDEVOLK, BLAZE BAILEY, MOONSORROW, MANEGARM & RED RUM, and have undertaken a UK tour with DAKESIS. They have also played at several festivals, such as Warhorns 2014 and 2016, Sophie Fest 2015 & 2016, and the annual Jorvik Viking Festival gig in 2015 and 2017, all to great avail.During this time of touring and performing, SELLSWORD worked on songs for their first album, ‘...And Now We Ride’, which was released in the winter of 2016. This 13-track epic contains everything from mid-tempo classic Heavy Metal tracks to blazing symphonic Power Metal shred-fests, and lots in between! Lyrically, it deals with the themes of battle, betrayal, besieging & vengeance. It has already seen immense interest from fans around the world, and high praise from the online metal press.”Mercenary Power Metal huh? If you say so, aye! Musically this is kind of hard to explain. Imagine melodies that sound like directly out of a Disney movie based on a Final Fantasy game, pompous vocals plus extra dramatic transitions and the like. All in all sound-wise this is very theatrical and epic (the vocals are dripping with pathos and I love it), sometimes a bit cheesy but we all love cheese don’t we? Bands like BLIND GUARDIAN and even SONATA ARCTICA come to mind listening to songs like ‘Pendragon’ which is an absolute Power Metal killer (it lacks the ultra-high and annoying vocals thus convinces me to raise my fists into the air).Imagine the drama and theatrics of GHOST in a Power Metal setting. If you dig stuff that gets reviewed in magazines like DEAF FOREVER you should risk an ear, you might fall in love with SELLSWORD the best Power Metal band I listened to in ages. The only thing that puts a big question mark over my head is “who the fuck is the dude/broad on the keyboard?” because this person fucking rips! By the way ‘Inquisitor’ is phenomenal, I love this band. PS: Highly recommended for fans of ETERNAL CHAMPION, IRONFLAME and BLAZE01. Pendragon02. Inquisitor03. Buccaneers04. Unto The Breach05. Sagaborne06. The Courage To Die07. Heart Of The Brave08. Blackened SkyTom Keeley – BassHenry Mahey – GuitarsStuart Perry – VocalsJaymz Stephenson – GuitarsTom Warner – Drumshttp://www.sellsword.co.uk /https://www.facebook.com/pg/mercenarymetalMusic: 10Sound: 10Total: 10 / 10