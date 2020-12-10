CD Review: Possessed Steel - Aedris

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Gallows Whisper - There is no Law (Demo)
- CD Review: Centurion - Centurion
- CD Review: Satan’s Fall - Final Day
- CD Review: Lord Fist - Wilderness of Hearts
- CD Review: Bloodletter - Funeral Hymns
- CD Review: Full House Brew Crew - Bare Knuckle
- CD Review: Drakkar - Falling Down EP
- CD Review: Schonwald - Abstraction
- CD Review: Twins in Fear - Unification
- CD Review: Unbroken, The - Human Crown
- CD Review: New Arctic, The - Operculum
- CD Review: Jan Doyle Band - The Body Balanced EP
- CD Review: Arsine Tibé - Archive Songs Parts I and II (previously unreleased)
- CD Review: Hatebreed - Weight Of The False Self
- Interview: Scenius - November 2020
- CD Review: TDW - The Days the Clock Stopped
- CD Review: Scenius - Enough Fears
- CD Review: Oath - Computer Warrior
- CD Review: Cabaret Voltaire - Shadow Of Fear
- Interview: Schramm - November 2020
Latest News
- IMPERATIVE REACTION - Long awaited new album by LA based Electro-Industrial act “Mirror” out 15 January 2021 via Metropolis Records
- WEREWOLVES - Australian extreme metallers release second single from up and coming sophomore album
- SCARLET DORN - New album in January & single release on 27 November 2020
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
- MARTIN GORE - New EP in January, new song & video online today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Postpone planned German tour for an indefinite period
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces brand-new solo album “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” out February 26, 2021
- DEINE LAKAIEN - New double album “Dual” on April 16, 2021 & Tour Dates
- THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Announce new album “Death By Rock And Roll” to be released on February 12, 2021
- FOO FIGHTERS - Announce new album “Medicine At Midnight”; first single “Shame Shame” out now
- TRAITRS - Sign a contract with Freakwave / Schubert Music Records (SMR) & New material announced for 2021!
- MAXÏMO PARK - Announce new album “Nature Always Wins”
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
.
CD Review: Possessed Steel - Aedris
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Possessed Steel
Title: Aedris
Genre: Epic Metal
Release Date: 23rd November 2020
Label: self-released
Album Review
Ah... Canada, there is always a feel of sheer epicness in the air when the call hails from the snowy landscapes of Canada. POSSESSED STEEL from Toronto, Canada are the epitome of everything that is holy to us Headbanger, us Metalheads and connoisseurs of high fantasy, ale and broads in chain mail. Songs like ‘Spellblade’ and ‘Forest of the Dead’ are rather different parts of an epic narrative than mere songs played by a “band”, when Talon Sullivan (vocals) and his party of four begin their quest there is no holding back any more. Talon sings, whispers and growls while embodying different moods and telling different tales. My faves are ‘Spellblade’, ‘Assault on the Twilight Keep’ and ‘Free at Last’ because Talon sings clean and epic in these, total bangers in my book (theatrical high fantasy epics). Other remarkable songs are: ‘Bogs of Agathon’ and ‘Skeleton King’ both are more on the mid-tempo side of Heavy Metal but great tunes nonetheless. One of the really awesome things of this records and POSSESSED STEEL is that Bachinski on bass is not just always audible he is even showcased a bit from time to time. The riffs are solid as steel, the drums are excellently played and precise as a clockwork and the overall compositions are upon the best, I heard in 2020. If you are into high fantasy and epic metal you should throw your money at the guys of POSSESSED STEEL right now!
Tracklist
01. The Dreamer
02. Spellblade
03. Keeper of the Woods
04. Forest of the Dead
05. Frost Lich
06. Assault on the Twilight Keep
07. Free at Last
08. Bogs of Agathon
09. Skeleton King
10. Nobunaga
Line-up
Don Bachinski - Bass
Talon Sullivan - Vocals, Guitars
Richard Rizzo - Drums
Steve Mac - Guitars
Website
https://possessedsteel.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/possessedsteelofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment