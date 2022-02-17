Latest Raffles
CD Review: Star One - Revel In Time
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Star One
Title: Revel In Time
Genre: Progressive Metal
Release Date: 28th February 2022
Label: InsideOut Music
Album Review
Arjen Anthony Lucassen’s music and I go way back in time, the first time the music of this Prog wizard touched my ears was in 1998 when ‘Into the Electric Castle’ was released. At that moment in time Progressive music was totally new for me and I was shaking as to what I was witnessing. The sheer number of enchanting melodies and many talented musicians involved in these narratives and their execution was a musical eye opener. Four years later the first STAR ONE record ‘Space Metal’ was released and I absolutely loved it! Songs about my favourite science fiction movies and TV shows really touched the sweet spot in my nerdy heart. Once again Arjen fills his compositions with multiple layers of different styles and approaches to rock and metal and, as always, there is a ton of brilliant musicians involved.
The new thing on ‘Revel in Time’ is that this is released as a double CD featuring the same songs with different singers on CD number two. Lyrically the material on ‘Revel in Time’ touches upon the topic of time manipulation and time travel. The guests on this Progressive Metal masterpiece are already the stuff of legend: Joe Lynn Turner (DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW), Jeff Scott Soto (TALISMAN, SONS OF APOLLO, ex-TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA), Tony Martin (BLACK SABBATH), Roy Khan (CONCEPTION, KAMELOT), Will Shaw (HEIR APPARENT), Steve Vai, Floor Jansen (NIGHTWISH) and many, many more are making this pure progressive gold. With one hour and six minutes this is an absolute beast of an album, if you are into progressive stuff this should make your day!
Tracklist
CDI
01. Fate of Man: lead and backing vocals: Brittney Slayes, guitar solo: Michael Romeo
02. 28 Days (Till the End of Time): lead vocal: Sir Russell Allen, guitar solos: Timo Somers
03. Prescient: lead and backing vocals: Micheal Mills and Ross Jennings
04. Back from the Past: lead vocal: Jeff Scott Soto, guitar solo: Ron Bumblefoot Thal
05. Revel in Time: lead vocal: Brandon Yeagley, guitar solos: Adrian Vandenberg
06. The Year of ’41: lead vocal: Joe Lynn Turner, vocalization: Will Shaw, guitar solo: Joel Hoekstra, synthesizer solo: Jens Johansson
07. Bridge of Life: lead vocal: Damian Wilson
08. Today is Yesterday: lead vocal: Dan Swanö, Moog synthesizers: Lisa Bella Donna, guitar solo: Marcel Singor
09. A Hand on the Clock: lead and backing vocals: Floor Jansen, Hammond solo: Joost van den Broek
10. Beyond the Edge of it All: lead vocal: John Jaycee Cuijpers, guitar solo: Arjen Lucassen
11. Lost Children of the Universe: lead vocals: Roy Khan, choir: Hellscore Choir, guitar solo: Steve Vai
CDII - Same songs, different singers
01. Fate of Man: lead and backing vocals: Marcela Bovio
02. 28 Days (Till the End of Time): lead vocal: John Jaycee Cuijpers
03. Prescient: lead and backing vocals: Will Shaw
04. Back from the Past: lead vocal: John Jaycee Cuijpers
05. Revel in Time: lead vocal: John Jaycee Cuijpers
06. The Year of ’41: lead vocal and synth solo: Alessandro Del Vecchio
07. Bridge of Life: lead vocals: Wilmer Waarbroek
08. Today is Yesterday: lead vocals: Arjen Lucassen
09. A Hand on the Clock: lead and backing vocals: Marcela Bovio and Irene Jansen (verses)
10. Beyond the Edge of it All: lead vocals: Mike Andersson
11. Lost Children of the Universe: lead vocals: Tony Martin
https://www.arjenlucassen.com / https://www.facebook.com/ArjenLucassenOfficial
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
