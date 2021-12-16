Live Review: Festival Synestezje - Krakow 2021

Club “Studio”, Krakow, Poland
25th of November 2021
Festival Synestezje 2021 with WaluśKraksaKryzys, Baasch, Patryk Pietrzak
Krakow is a kind of city full of different festivals and art events. Audience is quite spoiled in this question and has got a very varied choice where to go, pay money or go free of charge. Of course, during the lockdown everybody got hungry for cultural events and autumn appeared to be a very hot music season. Every event matters and is very important. So, “Synestezje” Festival is not the exception. The concerts were combined with art exhibition. Two art academies’ students (Academy of Art and Theatre Academy) got together to create something more than a festival, but a celebration of art.
Patryk Pietrzak
The festival opener was PATRYK PIETRZAK from Lodz with his band. A surprising debut. The album, recorded partly during the lockdown and raging pandemic, brought music that was very personal, focused on the emotions and thoughts filling the mind of a sensitive man in difficult times. The range of styles is impressive; the album features ambitious, alternative pop, dynamic Rock music as well as lyrical, poetic ballads. PATRYK PIETRZAK enters into a dialogue with the listener, at the same time selling everything that is playing in his soul. https://www.facebook.com/patrykpietrzakofficial
Music & Performance
Concert has begun at 7 PM sharp, without any delay. There were not many people at the beginning. Audience gathered at the bar, ordering beer, chatting with each other. Mainly students have come to the festival. First row was filled with devoted fans and musicians entered the stage with an instrumental intro. This was my first concert of Patryk, but from the first sounds it was obvious that it’s gonna be a very pleasant journey through the Polish music soundscapes. From song to song, the singer was telling a very private story and the rest of the musicians were his “partners in crime”. From totally lyrical ‘Wygodnie’ (Cosy) and ‘Kropka’, to dynamic and dancy ‘Las Rąk’ (Forest of Hands).
Before singing ‘Wieloryby’ (Whales), Patryk shouted out in the audience and called Wiktoria Boroś, an invited guest singer, on stage to sing together. Also, they sang a very sad and folky ‘Maryś’ together, after which the band left the stage under a storm of applause and shouts.
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Wygodnie (Cozy)
03. Toto (ThatThat)
04. Wieloryby (Whales)
05. Dystans (Distance)
06. Las rąk (Forest of hands)
07. Kropka (Dot)
08. Maryś
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 7.5 / 10
Baasch
One of the most original artists on the Polish electro scene - he weaves industrial chill and EDM trance into perfectly composed, memorable songs. Bartosz Schmidt stands behind the title and creates not only outstanding music to dance to, but also, he is known for composing soundtracks for films and theatre. His hallmarks are catchy, dark melodies, intriguing, original lyrics and mesmerizing vocals. https://www.facebook.com/baaschmusic
Music & Performance
Honestly, I was surprised to see BAASCH as a second band on stage. In my opinion, this band is a strong headliner and it was my main goal this evening. This concert was a continuation of ‘Cienie’ (Shadows) tour dedicated to the last album, in Polish language ‘Noc’ (Night).
Highly anticipated album has become the musician’s manifestation of his inner changes as well as social issues. Like the shadows, three guys appeared on stage, all in black, starting from ‘Miasto’ (City). The crowd started to get closer to the stage and become denser and groovier. Song by song, the rhythm made people dance and sing along with vocalist and mastermind of the band, Bartosz. All songs were performed in different remixes that made them sound unapologetically fresh and exceptional. In his third album, BAASCH went totally Polish and drew a lot of youngsters on his side. During his set some technical problems have occurred, but from my point of view, those small imperfections made performance more bold and sincere. With the sound of ‘Siamese Sister’, the audience becomes a live ocean, moving and gloving in the fickle concert light.
The track was prolonged by an instrumental part and the vocalist was moving like a magician interacting with his theremin vox. He used it so gracefully! The culmination was reached by playing ‘Wszystko’ (Everything) as a logical conclusion of the concert. There were no bis coming after that...
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Miasto (City)
03. Cienie (Shadows)
04. Woda (Water)
05. Język (Tongue)
06. Brokat (Glitter)
07. Crowded Love
08. Shout
09. Siamese Sister
10. Wszystko (Everything)
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Light: 7
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
WaluśKraksaKryzys
This band is one of the most famous debuts on the Rock scene recently. “Guitar playing hope”, brutally honest and paralyzingly accurate, still dissociates himself from the labels like “voice of the generation” and insists that his music is just “firecracker poetry”, but his concerts are also real blast. Formed in 2019, the band already has two albums and an army of fans. As the vocalist mentioned in an interview, he recorded his first album in his brother's room while brother was in school. https://www.facebook.com/kraksakryzys
Music & Performance
The atmosphere became more and more electrifying as the band took the stage. The five, from the very beginning, gave the audience a chance to understand who's the boss here and that they had no choice but to dance madly. A lot of alcohol, blood, pain and irony in the lyrics contrast with the fast and active alternative rock. I was wondering how this band would perform and hold the people's attention. And this new music experience didn't disappoint me. Young, but convenient; punky in some details, but full of precise aggressiveness and witty lyrics.
Five guys armed only with guitars, drums and throats wreak such havoc in front of the stage, leading to energetic pogo in the crowd! Guys powerfully defined themselves as the headliners of this evening and performed best songs from their both albums. Encore was long and included one cover.
Setlist
01. Głęboko schowane (Hidden deep)
02. Czeczerecze
03. Tlen (Oxigen)
04. Tuż przed północą (Right before the midnight)
05. To, co między nami (Something between us)
06. AlboTak (Or Yes)
07. Wszelakie wady (All kind of defects)
08. Najgorsze rzeczy (Worst things)
09. Uśmiech Chelsea (Smile of Chelsea)
10. Krok po kroku (Step by step)
11. Atak (Attak)
12. NaNoże (On Knives)
---
13. Dlaczego dawniej byłem inny (Why I was different earlier)
14. Zakochałem się w twojej matce (ZDECHŁY OSA cover) (I fall in love with your mother)
15. Muszę robić te głupot (I have to do this stupid things)
16. MiłyMłodyCzłowiek (NiceYoungMan)
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Light: 6
Sound: 9
Total: 7.5 / 10
During the pause between concerts I went upstairs to see a photo exhibition by Aurelia Kulesza “Contrasts” which presented girl’s natural portraits in their rooms set against their pictures with makeup from social media.
All pictures by Liudmyla Radyk
- CD Review: Lynx - Watcher Of Skies
.