CD Review: Acretongue - Ghost Nocturne

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: VNV NATION
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEC BENJAMIN
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLUE OCTOBER
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DILLY DALLY
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKINDRED
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEINER & MADLAINA
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEVEN WILSON
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YOU ME AT SIX
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GLASHAUS
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GOOD CHARLOTTE
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LEONIDEN
|Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: D/TROIT
|Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE
|Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: POEMS FOR JAMIRO
|Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RAZORLIGHT
|Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKINDRED
|Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEINER & MADLAINA
|Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOW
|Wed Feb 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LENßEN
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview Nazareth - Herford 2019-04-13
- Preview ENTER SHIKARI - Dortmund 2019-04-12
- Preview LORD OF THE LOST - Bremen 2019-04-11
- Preview GLUECIFER - Cologne 2019-04-09
- Preview THE RAVEN AGE - Cologne 2019-04-06
- Preview CLAWFINGER - Autumn shows in Germany 2019
- Preview E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2019-03-16
- Preview ACCEPT - Wuppertal 2019-04-20
- Preview AVANTASIA - Osnabrück 2019-04-12
- Preview KAMELOT - Bochum 2019-03-15
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Chamber Music album of the year
- Live Review: EMP Persistence Tour - Oberhausen 2019
- Gallery: Behemoth - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Die Fantastischen Vier - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: IAMX - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Aeon Sable - Aether
- Interview: Within Temptation - January 2019
- Live Review: Architects - Kirchberg (Luxembourg) 2019
- Live Review: Monster Magnet - Krefeld 2019
- CD Review: Musta Paraati - Black Parade
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Industrial album of the year
- Live Review: Snow Patrol - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Flogging Molly - Luxembourg City 2019
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Wave album of the year
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Stephen Voyce
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Guitar Dark Scene album of the year
- CD Review: Neuroticfish - Antidoron
- Live Review: Architects - Düsseldorf 2019
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Electronic Gothic album of the year
- CD Review: Spielbann - Die Ballade von der Blutigen Rose
Latest News
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Line-up complete!
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Announces "Empath Europe - Volume 1" Tour
- VAINSTREAM ROCKFEST 2019 - Münster Top Open-Air Festival With Dropkick Murphys, Donots & Architects
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - DAS ICH, SCHANDMAUL and many more new bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - “Lost Souls“ Tour 2019 with additional shows in July 2019
- STAHLMANN - New album on 23 March 2019!
- KÆSTEL - Former Funker Vogt frontman returns to the scene with his first solo album
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - Next batch of bands announced!
- CHONTARAZ - Album release during 70000TONS OF METAL, Single+Video today!
- DESPERATE JOURNALIST - New album, new video and new tour!
- THE DANDY WARHOLS - New Album “Why You So Crazy” on 25 January 2019
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Announces new album “Empath”
- LAFAWNDAH - Announces album ‘Ancestor Boy’ with single ‘Daddy’
- WHITE LIES - Video of the Week: “Tokyo”
- CIRCA WAVES - Video of the Week: “Movies”
- EISBRECHER – Raffle Meet & Greets for the upcoming Tour
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CRADLE OF FILTH and more confirmed!
- SCHWARZSCHILD - New EP “Pulsar” in January 2019
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - Die Krupps & Velvet Acid Christ complete the program!
- FIDDLER'S GREEN - This is not an anthem, this is a real rebel song!
.
CD Review: Acretongue - Ghost Nocturne
- Details
- Written by Corbeau
-
Artist: Acretongue
Title: Ghost Nocturne
Genre: Electro / Industrial
Release Date: 1st February 2019
Label: Dependent Records
Album Review
When ACRETONGUE released his first label-based album, ´Strange Cargo´, in autumn 2011, the impact on the scene was remarkable. The South African project of mastermind Nico J. delivered an atmospheric, sophisticated debut with touching lyrics and intense music. Fans had to wait more than six years for the new album but it was worth it. The new ´Ghost Nocturne´ shows that ACRETONGUE is one of the most outstanding artists today. Right from the first tone of the entry track ‘Abacus’ it drags the listener into a dark ambient of synthesizer sounds that are perfectly arranged. Each change in melody or pace is well thought-through and you can hear it in every moment of nine-track album. Combined with Nico’s calm but still emotional voice songs like ‘Requiem’ or ‘Minutia’s Curse’ take us on a journey through a sound experience full of details and emotions. The album fulfilled all the fans hoped for and is a strong recommendation to everyone who likes sublime electronic music.
Tracklist
01. Abacus
02. Requiem
03. Endling's Call
04. Nocturne I - Dawn Crimson
05. Contra
06. Nightrunner
07. Minutia's Curse
08. Nocturne II - The Drowning Hour
09. Haven
Line-up
Nico J. (sound, vocals, arrangements)
Website
acretongue.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
Add comment