CD Review: Acretongue - Ghost Nocturne

Details
acretongue ghostnocturne
Artist: Acretongue
Title: Ghost Nocturne
Genre: Electro / Industrial
Release Date: 1st February 2019
Label: Dependent Records


Album Review

When ACRETONGUE released his first label-based album, ´Strange Cargo´, in autumn 2011, the impact on the scene was remarkable. The South African project of mastermind Nico J. delivered an atmospheric, sophisticated debut with touching lyrics and intense music. Fans had to wait more than six years for the new album but it was worth it. The new ´Ghost Nocturne´ shows that ACRETONGUE is one of the most outstanding artists today. Right from the first tone of the entry track ‘Abacus’ it drags the listener into a dark ambient of synthesizer sounds that are perfectly arranged. Each change in melody or pace is well thought-through and you can hear it in every moment of nine-track album. Combined with Nico’s calm but still emotional voice songs like ‘Requiem’ or ‘Minutia’s Curse’ take us on a journey through a sound experience full of details and emotions. The album fulfilled all the fans hoped for and is a strong recommendation to everyone who likes sublime electronic music.


Tracklist

01. Abacus
02. Requiem
03. Endling's Call
04. Nocturne I - Dawn Crimson
05. Contra
06. Nightrunner
07. Minutia's Curse
08. Nocturne II - The Drowning Hour
09. Haven


Line-up

Nico J. (sound, vocals, arrangements)


Website

acretongue.com


Cover Picture

acretongue ghostnocturne


Rating

Music: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10



