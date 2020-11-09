CD Review: After Daylight - The Delicate Balance

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Nov 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARIBOU
|Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PLUSWELT-Stammtisch
|Fri Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARIBOU
|Sat Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MINUSHEART
|Sun Nov 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
|Mon Nov 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
|Fri Nov 20 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
|Sat Nov 21 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Gothic meets Klassik
|Sat Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: INGRIMM
|Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BROKEN WITT REBELS
|Tue Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PHIL SIEMERS
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PASSEPARTOUT
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Thu Nov 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ROTERSAND (online concert)
|Fri Nov 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Nov 28 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Festival: Dark Indie Electro Festival BS 2
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Nov 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSAN YARAN
|Sun Nov 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NASTY CHERRY
|Mon Nov 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JIGGO
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
- Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2021-03-19
- Preview NENA - Germany 2021
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Germany 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Devin Townsend - Order Of Magnitude - Empath Live Volume 1
- Live Review: Lost Society- Helsinki 2020
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Blood Hails Steel - Steel Hails Fire
- CD Review: Eternal Winter - Archaic Lore Enshrined: Songs of Savage Swords & Dark Mysticism
- CD Review: Dead Earth - Truth Hammer
- CD Review: Wail - Civilisation Maximus
- CD Review: Time Rift - Eternal Rock
- CD Review: Kiljin - Master of Illusion
- CD Review: Bombscare - Bastions of Blood
- CD Review: Carcass - Despicable
- CD Review: Delva - Spuren
- CD Review: Wytch Hazel - III: Pentecost
- Live Review: Bodom After Midnight - Helsinki 2020
- CD Review: Kat de Ville - Four Plus
- CD Review: Twin Tribes - Live at Fascination Street
- CD Review: Ritual Earth - MMXX
- CD Review: Rich Kid Expre$$ - Psychodelic
- CD Review: Firing Squad - American Carnage EP
- CD Review: Evildead - United States of Anarchy
- Interview: Lord of the Lost - October 2020
Latest News
- TRAITRS - Sign a contract with Freakwave / Schubert Music Records (SMR) & New material announced for 2021!
- MAXÏMO PARK - Announce new album “Nature Always Wins”
- WELLE: ERDBALL - “Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen” to be released 20 November 2020
- AUTUMN MOON 2020 - Festival comes as small “Fan Edition”
- JO QUAIL - To Reissue “Five Incantations” on Deluxe Vinyl on 20th November
- DREAM THEATER - To unleash new live release “Distant Memories - Live In London” on 27th November
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2021 - Presale start and new wave of bands
- DEFTONES - Unleash new album "OHMS"
- EISBRECHER - “Schicksalsmelodien” to be released on October 23 via Sonymusic - pre-sale already started
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - “Invisible Front.2005” Re-Release, New Album
- KATATONIA - Release live album “Dead Air” on 13th November through Peaceville Records
- VÖLUR - Reveal details of new album “Death Cult”
- SÓLSTAFIR - “Drýsill” Video online, new album in November
- DE BRASSERS - “Alternative News” LP coming up
- WAYNE HUSSEY & FRIENDS - Remake Mission “Tower Of Strength” anthem
- DEFTONES - Announce new album “OHMS” to be released on September 25.
- APOCALYPTICA - Debut new single and video “Talk To Me” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
- METALLICA - Live at Howard Stern & new live milestone “S&M2“ to be released on August 28 in several configurations
- U96 / WOLFGANG FLÜR - Joint album “Transhuman” out September 4, 2020 via Unltd Recordings
- DEATH IN JUNE - “The Corn Years” compilation re-released 6 June 2020 via Steelwork Maschine
.
CD Review: After Daylight - The Delicate Balance
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: After Daylight
Title: The Delicate Balance
Genre: Instrumental / Post Rock
Release Date: 30th October 2020
Label: Tower Of Noise Records
Album Review
How to describe 2020? And not just the 2020 of The Virus, but the 2020 that’s seen uncontrolled surges in divisive politics, revolutions and revolts, crazy conspiracies, natural disasters, and a whole host of unpleasant weirdness with the occasional cheerful, rewarding, optimistic and astounding bits of news thrown in for balance. How to describe this? And to do it without words? This seems to be the task undertaken by Nottingham-based AFTER DAYLIGHT, an instrumental solo project by talented all-rounder Martin Bradley, new album ‘The Delicate Balance’ already his second release of the year. But then, there’s no shortage of inspiration, right?
There’s a palpable sense of dread from the very beginning on gracefully menacing opener ‘These Last Few Seconds’, pausing at the mid-point as if spent, exhausted, before bursting into a cacophony of searing guitar and scaring the life out of you. If ever there’s an audio track to the path of Covid19, it’s here. The title track suggests a less pessimistic journey, as it too piles on the layers to create a grandeur around the growing wall of sound. And ‘Stop Lying To Us’ sounds both weary and suspicious, and far more beautiful than the title would imply.
Things get intense on ‘Leaving It All Behind’, more intense on ‘There Is Never More Time’, where the drums decide to go all psychobilly half way through. And then it’s a way to drift into wonderful COCTEAU TWINS territory on the dreamy ‘Glad To Be Finally Alive’ and ‘Searching For Aurora’. The latter pulses from restrained to jittery and back again, a barely concealed sense of playfulness and joy peeping out through all that swooping and swirling. And the album closes with the bold march of ‘A journey Of Hope’, which feels like warning, reflection, rejection and salvation all in one busy blast of dignified noise. Stunning.
How, then, to describe 2020? No artist, visual, musical or otherwise, will ever capture the true essence of what continues to be a defining year in history. But to try, to personalise what we see and feel around us, to show our anger and dismay, as well as our dreams and hopes, surely that is the responsibility of the artist, visual, musical or otherwise. ‘The Delicate Balance’ does just that, offering one small piece of an indescribable whole. And it’s a much better place out there because of it.
Tracklist
01. These Last Few Seconds
02. The Delicate Balance
03. Stop Lying To Us
04. Leaving It All Behind
05. There Is Never More Time
06. Glad To Be Finally Alive
07. Searching For Aurora
08. A Journey Of Hope
Line-up
Martin Bradley - All Instruments and Production
Website
https://afterdaylight.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/afterdaylightband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment