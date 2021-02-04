CD Review: Appalooza - The Holy of Holies

Artist: AppaloozaTitle: The Holy of HoliesGenre: Heavy Rock / Stoner RockRelease Date: 5th February 2021Label: Ripple MusicIf a band is advertised with “the take their cue from the alternative-heavy firepower of ALICE IN CHAINS…” I get pricked up pretty quickly, there are only two ways those comparisons can go and, in this case, I have to say: Congratulations! Sylvain Mongrel’s voice is one of a kind and I see from where these similarities come. Imagine a modern Rock band that constantly balances between high melodic arrangements interspersed with chaotic outbreaks and back and forth-transitions. All this while sounding like an odd mix of ALICE IN CHAINS (75%), BUSH (20%) and MASTODON (5%).Sometimes this means that it can be a bit stressful to listen too but there’s not a boring second on this record and we ain’t here for easy listening, are we? APPALOOZA is complex and full of energy and melodies for weeks, some songs would work a bit better for me if I would not get the feeling that there are 12 song ideas in this one arrangement while two or three would suffice for a kick-ass track. Sometimes less is more, or better put: sometimes less is just perfect. To make this clear: this is lamenting on a high level because these guys are obviously talented as fuck and this is a pretty good record, just buy this and let's argue about it later on my Facebook page.01. Storm02. Snake Charmer03. Reincarnation04. Nazareth05. Conquest06. Azazael07. Distress08. Thousands Years After09. Canis MajorisSylvain – Vocals / GuitarVincent – DrumTony – BassThe Horse – Arrangements / Backing Vocals / Percussions / Banjo / Vibraslaphttps://appalooza.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/Appalooza.OfficialPageMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10