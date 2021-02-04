CD Review: Appalooza - The Holy of Holies

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Pagandom - Ashes
- CD Review: Crawl Below - 9 Mile Square
- CD Review: Keyscore - Shake Your Head Till You Shatter Your Skull
- CD Review: Haunt - Beautiful Distractions
- CD Review: Fulanno - Nadie está a Salvo del Mal
- CD Review: X.I.L - Breakneck Rock N Roll
- CD Review: Martin Gore - The Third Chimpanzee EP
- CD Review: Nosferatu - Lord Of The Flies (2020 Special edition)
- CD Review: Superlord - Vs. Gargantuan
- CD Review: Demonik - Ashes of the Earth
- CD Review: Magnum - The Serpent Rings
- CD Review: Demonik - Demon (re-issue)
- CD Review: Rawfoil - Tales from the Four Towers
- CD Review: Dead Daisies, The - Holy Ground
- CD Review: Fïx8:Sëd8 - The Inevitable Relapse
- CD Review: Louise Patricia Crane - Deep Blue
- CD Review: Accept - Too Mean To Die
- CD Review: Wardruna - Skugge
- CD Review: Hawkins, The - Live In The Woods
- CD Review: Shuulak - Rubedo EP
Latest News
- A PROJECTION - Brand new single ‘Darwin’s Eden” by Swedish Post-Punk act out 22 January 2021
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - Sign to Atlantic Curve Records
- NEPHILA - Signs to The Sign Records & release first single “White Bones” from their upcoming debut album.
- THIS MORN’ OMNIA - Announce new album “The Roots of Saraswati” and release first single “1.000 Cuts (Lingh Chi)”
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Announce new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release first single “The 8th President”
- SCHILLER - Releases new studio album “Summer in Berlin” on February 12, 2021 in different configurations via Sony Music
- GARY NEWMAN - New studio album “Intruder” on May 21, 2021
- EISBRECHER - New album “Liebe Macht Monster” announced for March 12th - first single “FAKK” is already out today
- IMPERATIVE REACTION - Long awaited new album by LA based Electro-Industrial act “Mirror” out 15 January 2021 via Metropolis Records
- WEREWOLVES - Australian extreme metallers release second single from up and coming sophomore album
- SCARLET DORN - New album in January & single release on 27 November 2020
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
- MARTIN GORE - New EP in January, new song & video online today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Postpone planned German tour for an indefinite period
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces brand-new solo album “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” out February 26, 2021
- DEINE LAKAIEN - New double album “Dual” on April 16, 2021 & Tour Dates
- THE PRETTY RECKLESS - Announce new album “Death By Rock And Roll” to be released on February 12, 2021
- FOO FIGHTERS - Announce new album “Medicine At Midnight”; first single “Shame Shame” out now
- TRAITRS - Sign a contract with Freakwave / Schubert Music Records (SMR) & New material announced for 2021!
- MAXÏMO PARK - Announce new album “Nature Always Wins”
.
CD Review: Appalooza - The Holy of Holies
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Appalooza
Title: The Holy of Holies
Genre: Heavy Rock / Stoner Rock
Release Date: 5th February 2021
Label: Ripple Music
Album Review
If a band is advertised with “the take their cue from the alternative-heavy firepower of ALICE IN CHAINS…” I get pricked up pretty quickly, there are only two ways those comparisons can go and, in this case, I have to say: Congratulations! Sylvain Mongrel’s voice is one of a kind and I see from where these similarities come. Imagine a modern Rock band that constantly balances between high melodic arrangements interspersed with chaotic outbreaks and back and forth-transitions. All this while sounding like an odd mix of ALICE IN CHAINS (75%), BUSH (20%) and MASTODON (5%).
Sometimes this means that it can be a bit stressful to listen too but there’s not a boring second on this record and we ain’t here for easy listening, are we? APPALOOZA is complex and full of energy and melodies for weeks, some songs would work a bit better for me if I would not get the feeling that there are 12 song ideas in this one arrangement while two or three would suffice for a kick-ass track. Sometimes less is more, or better put: sometimes less is just perfect. To make this clear: this is lamenting on a high level because these guys are obviously talented as fuck and this is a pretty good record, just buy this and let's argue about it later on my Facebook page.
Tracklist
01. Storm
02. Snake Charmer
03. Reincarnation
04. Nazareth
05. Conquest
06. Azazael
07. Distress
08. Thousands Years After
09. Canis Majoris
Line-up
Sylvain – Vocals / Guitar
Vincent – Drum
Tony – Bass
The Horse – Arrangements / Backing Vocals / Percussions / Banjo / Vibraslap
Website
https://appalooza.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/Appalooza.OfficialPage
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment