Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
June 2019
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Thu Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CHRISTIAN DEATH
Thu Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FIRST AID KIT
Thu Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GOV'T MULE
Thu Jun 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE SCORE
Fri Jun 07 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Wave Gotik Treffen
Fri Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Fri Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH
Fri Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SILBERMOND
Fri Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Sat Jun 08 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Wave Gotik Treffen
Sat Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BACKSTREET'S BACK
Sat Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE WILD!
Sat Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Sun Jun 09 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Wave Gotik Treffen
Sun Jun 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUNSET ROLLERCOASTER
Mon Jun 10 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Wave Gotik Treffen
Mon Jun 10 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE SHEEPDOGS
Tue Jun 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: INTERVALS
Wed Jun 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GUTS
Thu Jun 13 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(S) Festival: Subkultfestivalen

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: Animals as Leaders - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Details
Animals as LeadersRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
3rd June 2019
Animals as Leaders

ANIMALS AS LEADERS is an American Progressive band based out of Los Angeles, CA. The band is composed of guitarists Tosin Abasi and Javier Reyes along with drummer Matt Garstka. Their unique musical style incorporates musical influences from Metal, Jazz, Electronic, Latin, Classical, and Fusion. In 2009 AAL released their self-titled debut album on Prosthetic Records which quickly launched them into being a trend-setting group in their genre worldwide. Since then the group has released two more albums, ‘Weightless’ and ‘The Joy of Motion’ which debuted at #23 in the Billboard Top 200. They just embarked on a 10th Anniversary Tour in 2019.

Music & Performance
When ANIMALS AS LEADERS entered the stage, the crowd couldn‘t wait to hear the technical wizardry they had to offer. They didn‘t wait long and immediately started playing their first song ‘Waves of babies’ which was released as a single back in 2010 and then later appeared on their 2015 album, ‘Animals as Leaders - Encore Edition’. Every single person in that room was mesmerized about the detailed and clear playing that all three members showed us. The technical aspect was surely mind blowing but the atmosphere was great from their backing tracks and own melodies they’ve made layered on top of everything.

DSC 1268

Then right after they started to play their second song ‘Tempting Time’ from their first album ‘Animals As Leaders’. The audience welcomed that song with loud cheers and head-bangs. The switches in the song were flawless and again they prove to us that their technical play is one of the best in the progressive scene. After that song the guitarist Tosin Abasi started talking to the crowd for the first time this evening and let them know that this is a tour celebrating their 10 year anniversary of the band and that they are very happy to play for their first time ever in Luxembourg. After his little speech they played another song ‘Thoroughly at Home’ which is also from their first self-titled album.

DSC 1309

Sonically ANIMALS AS LEADERS sounded very clear, Tosin Abasi’s funk driven guitar style, that was mostly done by fingers had a creamy tone. That could only be matches by Javier Reyes on the other side of the stage. You could almost feel like it was a friendly war of guitar solos between them but drummer Matt Garstka had his own show in the back with his detailed and flawless drum pattern. His drum solos and his mighty grooves were the most insane drum beats seen in a while. All in all the show was absolutely amazing and they are definitely band that you need to see at least once in your life to see their brilliant instrumental metal! The atmosphere was great, the crowd had a lot of energy just like the band and the sound was on point.

DSC 1193

Setlist
01. Waves of Babies
02. Tempting Time
03. Thoroughly at Hone
04. Arithmophobia
05. Cognitive Contortions
06. Nephele
07. Price od Behaving badly
08. Braindance
09. Woven Web
10. Inner Assassins
11. Cafo
12. Physical Education

Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 9
Sound: 10
Light: 8
Total: 9.3 / 10

  • DSC_1125
  • DSC_1128
  • DSC_1131
  • DSC_1134
  • DSC_1139
  • DSC_1158
  • DSC_1159
  • DSC_1161
  • DSC_1170
  • DSC_1184
  • DSC_1185
  • DSC_1186
  • DSC_1191
  • DSC_1193
  • DSC_1203
  • DSC_1205
  • DSC_1239
  • DSC_1240
  • DSC_1245
  • DSC_1247
  • DSC_1248
  • DSC_1264
  • DSC_1265
  • DSC_1268
  • DSC_1271
  • DSC_1274
  • DSC_1275
  • DSC_1309
  • DSC_1328
  • DSC_1333

All Pictures by Elena Arens
You are here: Home Artists A-E Live Review: Animals as Leaders - Esch sur Alzette 2019