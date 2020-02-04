CD Review: Midas - Demo Tapes

Artist: MidasTitle: Demo TapesGenre: Hard Rock / Proto MetalRelease Date: 27th March 2020Label: Dying Victims ProductionsLadies and Gentlemen it is time for another rough and hard rocking treasure coming from Dying Victims Productions: MIDAS was formed in Detroit, Michigan in the year 2018 which, by the way started on a Monday. Meghan joined the royals and a lunar eclipse also took place. The music of this four fellas is describable as a 70s fuelled Proto Metal influenced rough rocking trip for the whole leather clad family. Musically you can compare the foursome to bands like MANILLA ROAD and CIRITH UNGOL especially regarding the vocals of Joe Kupiec, the rhythm duo is responsible for the booty shake factor of the compositions and the six-string squad create the neat melodies that seal the deal.All in all a very nice piece of music. The rough and raspy vocals are the only thing that make it difficult for me to rate the overall better. This version of ‘Clash Of Steel’ is sound-wise weaker than the rest of the material, Kupiec’s voice sometime sounds brittle and not every tone hits like it should. The song material is classic but the delivery has a few weaknesses, don’t get me wrong: I think MIDAS is gonna assemble a fan base and make their way but the vocals are not my cup of tea.01. Clash of Steel02. Gauntlet03. White Lightning04. Blackened Blade05. Sands of Time06. Streetnight07. Usurper08. White WolfAnthony Franchina – BassBreck Crandell – DrumsCasey O’Ryan – GuitarsJoe Kupiec – Vocals, Guitarshttps://www.facebook.com/MidasDetroit/Music: 6Sound: 8Total: 7 / 10