CD Review: Midas - Demo Tapes

Details
midas demotapes
Artist: Midas
Title: Demo Tapes
Genre: Hard Rock / Proto Metal
Release Date: 27th March 2020
Label: Dying Victims Productions


Album Review

Ladies and Gentlemen it is time for another rough and hard rocking treasure coming from Dying Victims Productions: MIDAS was formed in Detroit, Michigan in the year 2018 which, by the way started on a Monday. Meghan joined the royals and a lunar eclipse also took place. The music of this four fellas is describable as a 70s fuelled Proto Metal influenced rough rocking trip for the whole leather clad family. Musically you can compare the foursome to bands like MANILLA ROAD and CIRITH UNGOL especially regarding the vocals of Joe Kupiec, the rhythm duo is responsible for the booty shake factor of the compositions and the six-string squad create the neat melodies that seal the deal.

All in all a very nice piece of music. The rough and raspy vocals are the only thing that make it difficult for me to rate the overall better. This version of ‘Clash Of Steel’ is sound-wise weaker than the rest of the material, Kupiec’s voice sometime sounds brittle and not every tone hits like it should. The song material is classic but the delivery has a few weaknesses, don’t get me wrong: I think MIDAS is gonna assemble a fan base and make their way but the vocals are not my cup of tea.


Tracklist

01. Clash of Steel
02. Gauntlet
03. White Lightning
04. Blackened Blade
05. Sands of Time
06. Streetnight
07. Usurper
08. White Wolf


Line-up

Anthony Franchina – Bass
Breck Crandell – Drums
Casey O’Ryan – Guitars
Joe Kupiec – Vocals, Guitars


Website

https://www.facebook.com/MidasDetroit/


Cover Picture

midas demotapes


Rating

Music: 6
Sound: 8
Total: 7 / 10

