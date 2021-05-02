CD Review: Motorpsycho - Kingdom of Oblivion



Artist: Motorpsycho

Title: Kingdom of Oblivion

Genre: Psychedelic Hard Rock

Release Date: 16th April 2021

Label: Stickman Records







Album Review



Hey there folks! Today we are listening to MOTOPSYCHO from Trondheim, Norway. To be honest: I only knew these guys by name because I cannot listen to every band on the planet on a regular basis. I did not expect this kind of music, this is tame, calm and relaxing as fuck (the name of the band is very deceiving here). MOTORPSYCHO formed in 1989 and ‘Kingdom of Oblivion’ is their 23rd output.



There are no motors or psychos to be heard or felt on this record, only chill progressive and kinda psychedelic arrangements with nice clean vocals (OK there is an underlying sadness in these songs that I can’t quite grasp as I don’t have the lyrics at hand). These guys should partner with Danny Elfman and make a soundtrack for a Tim Burton movie (the styles are NOT comparable but the feeling some of these compositions summon are). All in all, this is, as the cool kids nowadays put it, deep shit (no music for rocking out at the club but music to listen to over your headphones maybe from a nice vinyl pressing).



If you guys dig the musical equivalent of the eye of the storm, check it out now!





Tracklist



01. The Waning Pt. 1 & 2

02. Kingdom of Oblivion

03. Lady May

04. The United Debased

05. The Watcher (featuring The Crimson Eye)

06. Dreamkiller

07. Atet

08. At Empire’s End

09. The Hunt

10. After the Fair

11. The Transmutation of Cosmoctopus Lurker

12. Cormorant





Line-up



Bent Sæther – Vocals, Bass

Hans Magnus Ryan – Guitar, Vocals

Tomas Järmyr – Drums





Website



http://motorpsycho.no / https://www.facebook.com/motorpsycho.official





Cover Picture









Rating



Music: 8

Sound: 8

Total: 8 / 10









