CD Review: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Artist: Ozzy OsbourneTitle: Patient Number 9Genre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 9th September 2022Label: Epic / Sony MusicOnly two years after the predecessor ‘Ordinary Man’ Ozzy is back with another full-length offering. ‘Patient Number 9’ is the Ozzman’s solo record number 13 and, aside from the softer nature of the material, the production is pretty clean and crisp (as you can expect from an artist that is established since his time with BLACK SABBATH in the 70s, not mentioning his many returns).‘Patient Number 9’ is a proof of the Madman’s perseverance against sickness, old age and even death. You don’t have to be a fan of John Michael Osbourne but just like Thanos he is unavoidable, you will stumble upon his work as a musician or live TV star. To be honest I never was a fan of Ozzy as a vocalist (if you can listen to DIO or Tony Martin, who needs alternatives?) but he is around and kicking since 1969 (as a musician), he drank like a daredevil, did drugs like death ain’t an issue for a rockstar, survived devastating accidents (see Randy Rhoads), almost died of Pneumonia, got rabies from a bat and a couple of other things that would kill normal people.Back to the music at hand/ears: production-wise this is quite appealing for people that turn on the radio on the regular but the heavy metal days seem to be over, I guess. Aside from a few nice riffs provided mainly by Zakk Wylde this is more or less a kind of pop rock album with some heavy moments and Ozzy on vocals. I do like ‘No Escape from Now’ but most of the rest is more or less forgettable stuff that would suit pop acts like Miley Cyrus or the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS (yup, it is pop if you are honest to yourself). I really hate to say it but this is one of the weakest releases of the second half of the year but I expected this after his work with POST MALONE and the fact that he is 73 years old.01. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)02. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)03. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)04. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)05. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)06. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)07. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)08 Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde09. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)11. Dead and Gone12. God Only Knows13. Darkside BluesOzzy Osbournehttps://www.ozzy.com / https://www.facebook.com/ozzyosbourneMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10