CD Review: Torpëdo - Mechanic Tyrants

Artist: TorpëdoTitle: Mechanic Tyrants (Demo Re-Release)Genre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 21st February 2020Label: Gates Of Hell RecordsIf MOTÖRHEAD’s legacy is a submarine it’s deadliest weapon is TORPËDO. If that comparison makes no sense to you, you never danced with the devil in the moonlight (think about that!). Shenanigans aside this review deals with four Rock’n’Rollers that formed a band in 2018 in Nuremberg, Bavaria. The demo seems to be very popular so the label decided to re issue it to meet the obvious demand. The demo is one of the shorter ones with 27:48 Minutes length but we all know shorter ones so that’s that.TORPËDO is a band that really brings MOTÖRHEAD to mind, if that is a good thing for you, you will absolutely dig this band and if you never were a big fan of Lemmy or MOTÖRHEAD you’d better steer clear of this because the similarities are audible in almost every second of this demo. My feelings are a bit mixed because I am one of the few metal heads that never was a fan of anything that rudimentary resembled Punk or bands that had a Punk influenced sound like MOTÖRHEAD. On the other side I can dig the tribute and I like Flo’s voice better than Lemmy’s. The guys say they are influenced by bands like TANK, EXCITER or early RUNNING WILD I cannot agree because my knowledge of those bands is admittedly not worth mentioning. Check them out and form your own opinion.01. Maniac02. Mechanic Tyrants03. Victim Of Desire04. Sons of Evil05. Wrath of God06. IdiocracyFlo Fait – VocalsAlex Starbreaker – GuitarDanny Keck – BassPhil Srešý – Drumshttps://www.facebook.com/torpedometal / https://www.facebook.com/gatesofhellrecordsMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10