CD Review: Scrollkeeper - Auto da Fe

Artist: ScrollkeeperTitle: Auto da FeGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 11th June 2020Label: Self-releasedTonight we taste a bit of Texan steel from SCROLLKEEPER. Formed in Houston, Texas in 2016 these guys like it old-school and a bit on the odd side of Metal. This is the bands full-length debut after one EP and three singles. The sound of these guys remind me of ARCANE TYRANT, the vocals thwart the guitar melodies (like in early ANTHRAX with Joey, he did sing awesome but against the grain). Once you get over this you realize their melodic appeal. I would say most of the time the compositions have a NWOBHM feel to it mixed with early US Metal. Justin McKittrick’s voice is a bit special, not approaching the songs like most singers too, sometimes he rather speaks very accentuated instead of singing in a classical way. From the feel this goes into an Epic Metal direction sometimes reminding me of never bands like MEGATON SWORD and even CIRITH UNGOL OR MANILLA ROAD. It is an odd mix for sure but it grows over time like so many classics do. The LP at hand was engineered by Alexander K. and the cover artwork is by Last Light Designs.01. Event 20102. Lady Death03. Valhalla’s Gate04. Scrollkeeper05. Auto da Fe06. Giles de Rais07. Devil’s Calculus08. Blood & Sand09. Surrender10. Path to Glory11. Fortune Favors the BoldSimon Marfleet – DrumsAlexander Kamburov – GuitarsJustin McKittrick – VocalsAndrew Sutton – Basshttp://www.Scrollkeeper.net / https://www.facebook.com/ScrollkeeperMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10