CD Review: Scrollkeeper - Auto da Fe

scrollkeeper autodafe
Artist: Scrollkeeper
Title: Auto da Fe
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 11th June 2020
Label: Self-released


Tonight we taste a bit of Texan steel from SCROLLKEEPER. Formed in Houston, Texas in 2016 these guys like it old-school and a bit on the odd side of Metal. This is the bands full-length debut after one EP and three singles. The sound of these guys remind me of ARCANE TYRANT, the vocals thwart the guitar melodies (like in early ANTHRAX with Joey, he did sing awesome but against the grain). Once you get over this you realize their melodic appeal. I would say most of the time the compositions have a NWOBHM feel to it mixed with early US Metal. Justin McKittrick’s voice is a bit special, not approaching the songs like most singers too, sometimes he rather speaks very accentuated instead of singing in a classical way. From the feel this goes into an Epic Metal direction sometimes reminding me of never bands like MEGATON SWORD and even CIRITH UNGOL OR MANILLA ROAD. It is an odd mix for sure but it grows over time like so many classics do. The LP at hand was engineered by Alexander K. and the cover artwork is by Last Light Designs.


01. Event 201
02. Lady Death
03. Valhalla’s Gate
04. Scrollkeeper
05. Auto da Fe
06. Giles de Rais
07. Devil’s Calculus
08. Blood & Sand
09. Surrender
10. Path to Glory
11. Fortune Favors the Bold


Simon Marfleet – Drums
Alexander Kamburov – Guitars
Justin McKittrick – Vocals
Andrew Sutton – Bass


http://www.Scrollkeeper.net / https://www.facebook.com/Scrollkeeper


scrollkeeper autodafe


Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10




