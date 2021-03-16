Latest Raffles

CD Review: Suzi Quatro - No Control

Details
suziquatro nocontrol
Artist: Suzi Quatro
Title: No Control
Genre: Rock / Blues
Release Date: 29th March 2019
Label: Steamhammer / SPV


Album Review

For her album ‘No Control’ legendary SUZI QUATRO teamed up with her son Richard Tuckey and together they released 11 songs. It’s their first cooperation coming to songwriting and recording and the result was released as a CD and as an LP with two bonus tracks. ‘No Soul / No Control’ was released as the first single of the album and is a rather simple structured song focussing on guitar, bass and keyboards, arranged around the vocals. The lyrics bear the message, that you should never give up yourself for somebody else and a choir in the background gives the whole song a touch of Blues.

‘Going Home’ picks up the Blues again, with a few Rock elements though the guitars are never clearly audible and the harmonica elements indicate, that this album looks back on the old days of the Sixties and Seventies. The most astonishing song on this album is ‘Strings’, the guitar riff might be on your mind for a while and beautiful saxophone arrangement by Ray Beavis will be the highlight of a live-performance for sure. ‘Love isn't Fair’ is a quite interesting song, with elements of Reggae that you might not expect on a SUZI QUATRO album and somehow the sound doesn’t match with the lyrics’ topic.

‘Macho Man’ is a classic Blues Rock song and a perfect opener for a show, giving Suzi the chance to show the attitude she’s best known for. The riffing is solid and the solo parts might make your fingers itch to play air-guitar, while Suzi shows the wide spectrums of her vocals. ‘Easy Pickings’ comes with a nice and easy-going riff and still it’s a fantastic Blues song that might remind you a bit of the style of BETH HEART. A piano is brought into the game on ‘Don’t Do Me Wrong’ as well as a choir with female voices that gives the whole song a more female Blues touch. ‘Heavy Duty’ is not what you might think the song is gonna be like. It’s a 70’s focussed song with great organ and saxophone elements merged into an up-tempo and uplifting Rock song.

‘I Can Teach You To Fly’ is a great homage to the Sixties and reminds you, how long Suzi is already on stage and that she proved herself being able to survive over the decades. The main parts are performed by a Big Band though the rhythm reminds you more of a tango, that unfortunately is overshadowed by a guitar solo that doesn’t fit here. Somehow it seems as if Suzi wanted to make sure that you think that this is a Rock album. The album ends with ‘Going Down Blues’ and here SUZI QUATRO shows the best of her voice, line by line of the vocals she unfolds her talent and instrument by instrument is added to support her vocals until a finale furioso sees you off.

If you are looking for a classic Rock album, this one is not for you. But if you want to hear what a Rock icon is able to develop and create over the years keeping eyes and ears open for things that match her style and voice, then you will really like this Blues focussed Rock album.


Tracklist

01. No Soul / No Control
02. Going Home
03. Strings
04. Love Isn’t Fair
05. Macho Man
06. Easy Pickings
07. Bass Line
08. Don’t Do Me Wrong
09. Heavy Duty
10. I Can Teach You To Fly
11. Going Down Blues


Website

http://www.suziquatro.com/


Cover Picture

suziquatro nocontrol


Rating

Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10




