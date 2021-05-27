CD Review: Pyrroline - Struggling

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER - Mönchengladbach 2021-07-18 & 19
- Preview ELEMENT OF CRIME - Mönchengladbach 2021-07-13
- Preview FAITH NO MORE - Concerts postponed from 2021 to summer 2022 plus additional show in Dortmund
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Helsinki 2021-06-12
- Preview SINNERS DAY - Sint-Truiden (Belgium) 2021
- Preview STRANDKORB OPEN AIRS 2021 - Dates for Mönchengladbach
- Preview SÓLSTAFIR & KATATONIA - Co-headlining European tour 2022
- Preview TUSKA FESTIVAL - Helsinki 2021
- Preview KONZERTFRÜHLING - Wuppertal 2021
- Preview SNOOP DOGG AND SPECIAL GUESTS - Germany spring 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Isla Ola - Nebelmond
- CD Review: Entera - Hate Factory
- CD Review: Stonus - Séance
- CD Review: Cabaret Voltaire - Shadow Of Funk EP / Dekadrone / BN9Drone
- CD Review: Mephobia - Reign of the Degenerates
- CD Review: Antioch - V
- CD Review: Paradox Community - Omega
- CD Review: Hellbound - Overlords
- CD Review: Herman Frank - Two For A Lie
- CD Review: Pop Evil - Versatile
- CD Review: Evile - Hell Unleashed
- CD Review: Autumn Bride - Undying
- CD Review: Tyrant’s Curse - Modern Babylon
- CD Review: Vokonis - Odyssey
- CD Review: Black Label Society - None More Black (Box Set)
- CD Review: Offspring, The - Let The Bad Times Roll
- CD Review: Pink Turns Blue - There Must Be So Much More
- CD Review: Teramaze - Sorella Minore
- CD Review: Kaelan Mikla - Sólstöður
- CD Review: Wednesday 13 - Necrophaze - Antidote
Latest News
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2021 - Festival cancelled! New date and over 90% of the bands already confirmed for 2022!
- MANIC STREET PREACHERS - Announce new Album, new single “Orwellian” out now!
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - To release “Burn” LP as NFT on June 1st 2021
- ANNE CLARK - Presents new single and video “Heaven”
- THE RASMUS - Unveil new single “Bones” & Tour
- LEICHTMATROSE - New video “Karma Polizei” on May 21, 2021
- ROCK AM RING & ROCK IM PARK 2022 - First bands confirmed & Pre-Sale started!
- ROBERT GLÄSER - New Single “Lebenssinfonie”
- SOFT CELL - Celebrate 40 years of “Tainted Love” with special collector’s single release!
- JYRKI 69 - New single out next week
- THE PICTUREBOOKS - Join forces with LZZY HALE of HALESTORM and announce European Tour 2022!
- VULTURE - Launches video for new single “Star-Crossed City”
- SPELLJAMMER - Share video for title track from new album ‘Abyssal Trip’
- ENTER SHIKARI - Tour postponed to 2022 plus two new dates
- FESTUNG KÖNIGSTEIN OPEN AIR - Postponed to 2022
- GARY NUMAN - Presents new single “Now and forever” taken from the new album “Intruder”
- BUCKCHERRY - New album “Hellbound” in June, first single / video out now!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2022 - First acts confirmed - bring it on!
- MIDWIFE - To release new album around July 16th on Flenser Records
- METAL BLADE RECORDS - Announces “Metal Massacre XV” compilation
.
CD Review: Pyrroline - Struggling
- Details
- Written by Erik Tomren
-
Artist: Pyrroline
Title: Struggling
Genre: Dark Electro
Release Date: 14th February 2021
Label: Electro Aggression Records
Album Review
German Dark Electro act PYRROLINE has returned in 2021 with ‘Struggling’, their fourth album and the third released by Electro Aggression Records. The main album ‘Struggling’ encompasses 15 tracks, 12 of them on the first disc and three leading over into the second remix disc. The remix disc is exclusive to the limited-edition CD, but otherwise the first 12 main album tracks can be purchased digitally.
For those familiar with PYRROLINE the music should come as no surprise. The project delivers multi-layered Dark Electro in the vein of legends such MENTALLO & THE FIXER and PLACEBO EFFECT. This time around I also picked up a distinct SKINNY PUPPY influence. The second disc, as with most Electro Aggresssion Records releases, is jam-packed with remixes from well-known projects including PLACEBO EFFECT, SLEEPWALK, FIX8:SED8, JIHAD, AMORPHOUS, TERMINAL STATE, THE OPPOSER DIVINE and G.O.L.E.M.
The theme of ‘Struggling’ appears to be the pandemic and the devastating impact that 2020 has had on the global community, although the band has avoided making a direct correlation. Such dark subject matter is not new for PYRROLINE. In fact, their previous album ‘In The Dawn Of Freedom’ (see review here) was themed around the ‘Croatian War Of Independence’ which took an estimated 20,000 lives and left behind 500,000 refugees.
With ‘Struggling’ the project has also taken lyrical cues or inspiration from a variety of sources, variously including: the Holy Bible, Edgar Allan Poe, the Persian mystic Rumi, ancient Greek author Aeschylus, American feminist lyrical poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, T.S. Eliot, William Blake, Scottish hymnwriter James Montgomery, Canadian cultural bomb-thrower Jordan Bernt Peterson, and “children’s poet” James Whitcomb Riley.
The album also features stunning visuals from Moldovan fine artist Sorin Sorin. The cover features a striking dark blue painting of a 19th century (or earlier) wooden ship in the midst of a storm. The ship is reeling and seems in danger of either capsizing or running aground against a rocky cliff. Similar images, presumably from the same set of paintings, are spread throughout the booklet. The image on the album reverse, however, features the same ship, righting itself and navigating out of troubled waters.
I feel PYRROLINE’s decision to draw lyrical inspiration from literary greats, and their elegant use of fine art in the booklet, elevates the album and makes it something to be cherished. For those who suffered in 2020, nearly everyone, the album can be a grim souvenir of this time in our lives, if you choose to interpret it that way. Regardless, we are all struggling in this life, at different times, and ‘Struggling’ serves as both a warning and an inspiration on how to navigate the dark storms on the horizon.
Tracklist
CD1 – Main
01. Decency And Integrity
02. Battleground
03. Song Of Deliverance
04. Stop Acting So Small
05. Suffer
06. This Dusky Faith
07. What Might Have Been
08. The Grave
09. Chaos & Order
10. Nothing Besides You (Psalm 73)
11. My Rebirth
12. The Divine Image
CD2 – Bonus
01. Atelier Complex
02. State Of Things
03. Who Has No Child To Die
04. Stop Acting So Small (Remixed By The Opposer Divine)
05. What Might Have Been (Remixed By Placebo Effect)
06. Song Of Deliverance (Remixed By G.O.L.E.M.)
07. The Grave (Remixed By Sleepwalk)
08. Chaos & Order (Remixed By Amorphous)
09. Battleground (Remixed By Fix8:Sed8)
10. Who Has No Child To Die (Remixed By Jihad)
11. Stop Acting So Small (Remixed By Terminal State)
12. Suffer (Ambient Mix By Placebo Effect)
Line-up
Pyrroline – Music and lyrics
Website
https://www.facebook.com/arnteANDschmoun / http://www.electroaggressionrecords.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9.5
Sound: 9.5
Total: 9.5 / 10
Erik Tomren (http://eriktomrenwrites.com)
Add comment