Live Review: Riverside - Wroclaw 2018

CKA2, Wroclaw, Poland14th October 2018On 14th of October, in the music centre CKA2, there was a concert of RIVERSIDE. It was one of many planned within the “Wasteland Tour” 2018 and it promotes the newest release of the band, entitled ‘Wasteland’. There are still 21 concerts scheduled e.g. in Germany, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, UK and the US. As supporting bands we could see SPIRAL and WALFAD. The first, general impression was that it was pure magic. The beauty of profound vocals and the power of incredible music plus the amazing spectacle of lights - on Sunday evening in Wroclaw the reality had to step aside and let the enchantment lead the way.SPIRAL is a Polish band from Rzeszow - they perform the music being a mix of progressive rock and trip hop tinted with harsh punk. They’ve been active since 2004; currently they promote their newest album, entitled ‘Bullets’. https://www.facebook.com/SpiralmusicbandWhat the project presented in Wroclaw was a highly dynamic show. It explored the beauty of pure, clear and intensive vocals with the melodic line that combined both energetic notes and mysterious, a bit mystical traces. Altogether it gave an interesting effect. The big advantage of the show was the vocalist’s charisma and the overall cohesion the artists presented on stage.Music: 7Performance: 7Sound: 8Light: 4Total: 6.5 / 10WALFAD, is short, is a flow of extremely diverse guitar sounds, scenic energy and great focus on the sonic part of the performance. The band comes from Poland (Wodzisław Śląski), their recent release is an album ‘Colloids’ (out in October 2018). https://www.facebook.com/walfadbandThe progressive Rock the band played worked very nicely with the visual and light frame for the show and it created a changeable cold-hot impression. The switches from subtle, highly intensive guitar passages to sharp, dynamic ones would not let the listeners’ attention slip for even a while. Guitar duels, visible emotional engagement of the artists in the performance they create during the show and musical diversity swinging from rock to blues or even some slightly country-ish notes made it a very good, versatile concert.Music: 7Performance: 7Sound: 7Light: 7Total: 7 / 10Warm-up served by the above-mentioned bands, however good it might have been, could not change the fact the evening was totally appropriated by RIVERSIDE. My first thought just after the concert was that if some rebellious angels were ever to play in a rock band, they would definitely choose RIVERSIDE to play and sing in - such good company they would find there. Unique music, incomparable to anything I have ever heard, a perfect combination of Progressive Metal, Rock and ballad subtlety, amazing atmosphere and most beautiful leading vocal, introduce the listener to the soundscape that will remain in one’s memory for long. The concert in Wroclaw was not an exception in this respect. RIVERSIDE was formed in 2001 - since then the artists released eight albums (the most acclaimed one was ‘Second Life Syndrome’ of 2005) including the recent one of October 2018, ‘Wasteland’. https://riversideband.pl/When I was listening to the said album, just after its release, and then as a refresher before the concert in Wroclaw, I had an impression the music it contains sounds like cutting fog, gossamer and lace with a sharp, iron sword. The combination of subtlety, incredible, original vocal and the power of metal guitars and drums is a real trap for a listener’s heart and ears. Still, the concert is so much more - fantastic atmosphere build up not only by means of the music itself but also the theatre of lights - either pulsating and cold, or warms and velvety, hiding the artists in a cosy darkness. Add to it a great communication with the audience - the venue (CKA2) was packed to the full and the reactions of the people gathered in were more than enthusiastic. It was also thanks to the charismatic way Mariusz Duda - the RIVERSIDE frontman - applies while on stage.What I’m most fascinated about in RIVERSIDE music is the masterful fusion of contrasting sounds - the song that starts with the heart-touching, intensive, emotional intro, passes to a strong, metal hit to gently fall into harmonious, gentle passages. The richness of both sounds and impressions that the sounds create and evoke, the reminiscences or images they bring into your mind are extremely inspiring. They fill you with an urge to dig in the sonic and textual layers to discover their source, to see what more the Chinese box they are still contains. Sometimes you will sense the echoes of something old, ancient even, sometimes emotional reckoning and sometimes just pure metal energy. RIVERSIDE is not only an intellectual challenge - above all its pure sensual pleasure of enjoying the professional skill mastery, talent, the personal idea of musical self-expression and performance perfection. It was great to have a chance to take part in such a perfection and an outburst of energy. Thank you!01. Acid Rain02. Vale of Tears03. Reality Dream I04. Lament05. Out of Myself06. Second Life Syndrome (first part only)07. Left Out08. Guardian Angel09. Lost (Why Should I Be Frightened By A Hat?)10. The Struggle for Survival11. Forgotten Land12. Loose Heart13. Wasteland---14. The Night Before15. Panic Room16. 