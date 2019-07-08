Latest Raffles

Live Review: Three Days Grace - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Details
Three Days GraceRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
21st June 2019
Three Days Grace

After a series of festival gigs, THREE DAYS GRACE celebrated a thrilling party in the Rockhal. The internationally acclaimed and multi- platinum certified Canadian band with over a billion streams on Spotify returned to the Grand-Duchy on the 21st June 2019. Their last album, ‘Outsider’ which was released last year in March, was promoted on that Friday and left a lot of happy new and old fans behind.

THREE DAYS GRACE is a Canadian Rock band formed in Norwood, Ontario in 1997. Based in Toronto, the band’s original line-up consisted of guitarist and lead vocalist Adam Gontier, drummer and backing vocalist Neil Sanderson, and bassist Brad Walst. In 2013, Gontier left the band and was replaced by MY DARKEST DAYS vocalist Matt Walst, who is also the younger brother of bassist Brad Walst. Their music has been described as post-grunge, hard rock, alternative metal, alternative rock, and nu metal. Their self-titled album mostly features the sounds of alternative metal and post-grunge. However, on their second album, ‘One-X’, the band had more guitar solos and a more melodic sound. Their fourth album, ‘Transit of Venus’, included a few electronic influences.

DSC 3772

Music & Performance
When the lights in the hall finally went out, the audience expected the guys around the brothers Walst, who took some time and instead let ‘Living On A Prayer’ from BON JOVI roar out of the speakers. The audience sang along with the lyrics and shortened the waiting time. After that song THREE DAYS GRACE finally came on stage and started their set with ‘The Mountain’, one of the bangers of the current album. The atmosphere in the hall was immediately more than exuberant, because it became immediately clear that THREE DAYS GRACE knew no mercy that evening and gave their best from the first second on. The classic ‘Home’, in which frontman Matt himself took over the second guitar, was also very powerful and invited the audience even more to escalate. The latter was anyway much more motivated than expected. The mood couldn't have been better this Friday in Esch. Unfortunately, crowd interaction from the stage was kept at a minimum as the band delivered a quite long set.

DSC 3783

But that didn’t matter. Because the biggest interest of many fans was singer Matt Walst. How does he interpret the great hits of his predecessor? Can he convey the older songs like Adam Gontier? And the answer quickly became clear: yes, he absolutely can! Matt Walst, who is the successor of Adam Gontier, who was popular with fans, in 2013, seemed to have found his way into his role through numerous concerts in recent years. In general the band presented itself in a good mood and very strong with their “new” vocalist. The tracks of the new album fit perfectly into the setlist, which besides the mentioned new tracks also listed the hits of the band like ‘I Hate Everything About You’, ‘Animal I Have Become’ and ‘Never Too Late’, which were celebrated frenetically. The audience sang along loudly to those older songs and also some moshpits were seen here and there.

DSC 3775

‘Riot’ from the 2006 album ‘One-X’ closed a fantastic concert of a band, which released a completely enthusiastic audience into the night that Friday. A successful evening!

Setlist
01. Mountain
02. Home
03. The Good Life
04. Pain
05. Infra-Red
06. Right Left Wrong
07. Just Like You
08. Love Me or Leave Me
09. Get Out Alive
10. Painkiller
11. Break
12. Time of dying
13. I Hate Everything About You
14. Animal I Have Become
---
15. Never Too Late
16. Riot

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8.3 / 10

All Pictures by Elena Arens
