Interview: Sea of Sin - April 2023

Klaus Schill (synths, guitars, production) and Frank Zwicker (vocals & words) from Sea of Sin



I first saw SEA OF SIN as a supporting act for DIARY OF DREAMS in Dresden. A great, lively concert combining emotional and dynamic stood for the perfect opening of the evening. The new album of the project entitled ‘Tired of Chasing Ghosts’ is scheduled to be released on the 21st of April 2023 and it is a catchy, well-balanced mix of heart-rendering and ass-kicking. About the tour with DIARY OF DREAMS, their new release, their artistic path full of ups and downs, current music scene and who the title Ghosts really are.



