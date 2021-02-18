CD Review: Voyna - The Cinvat Bridge

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview TESSERACT - P O R T A L S - a cinematic live experience 2020-12-12
- Preview KARNIVOOL - European tour 2021; band’s first shows since 2015
- Preview MICHAEL MONROE - Tampere 2020-12-04
- Preview CUBE SESSIONS - Worldwide Online Concerts on Demand
- Preview BLIND GUARDIAN - Munich 2021-09-17
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Luxembourg City 2021-06-06
- Preview FAUN - Luxembourg City 2021-05-16
- POSTPONED: Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2020
- Preview BEAST IN BLACK - Munich 2021-12-08
- Preview ROSE TATTOO - Europe 2021
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Baleful Creed - The Lowdown
- CD Review: SCALD - There flies our Wail!
- CD Review: A Projection - Darwin’s Eden
- CD Review: Epica - The Solace System
- CD Review: Cradle Of Filth - Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay
- Single Review: Tezura - Stray Alone
- CD Review: Wax Mekanix - Mobocracy
- CD Review: Briton Rites - Occulte Fantastique
- CD Review: Mastord - To Whom Bow Even The Trees
- CD Review: Extinction - The Apocalypse Mark
- CD Review: Castellica - Moment of Glory
- CD Review: Black Revelation - Demon
- CD Review: Jacob’s Fall - The War We Miss
- CD Review: Power Game - The Lockdown Tapes
- CD Review: Detritus - Myths
- CD Review: Coronary - Sinbad
- CD Review: War Cloud - Chain Gang EP
- CD Review: Vainerz - Tendency
- CD Review: Therion - Leviathan
- CD Review: Appalooza - The Holy of Holies
Latest News
- FM EINHEIT - Collaborative album helmed by ex-Einstürzende Neubauten member “Exhibition Of A Dream” out 26 Feb 21 on 2xCD (Cold Spring)
- MAN ON MAN (Faith No More) - Announce debut S/T album and unleash “gay love song” “1983”
- DARTAGNAN - New album “Feuer & Flamme” & Online Concert
- PET SHOP BOYS - Have to postpone their “Dreamworld - The Greatest Hits Live” Tour again.
- A PROJECTION - Brand new single ‘Darwin’s Eden” by Swedish Post-Punk act out 22 January 2021
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - Sign to Atlantic Curve Records
- NEPHILA - Signs to The Sign Records & release first single “White Bones” from their upcoming debut album.
- THIS MORN’ OMNIA - Announce new album “The Roots of Saraswati” and release first single “1.000 Cuts (Lingh Chi)”
- KIRLIAN CAMERA - Announce new double album “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)” and release first single “The 8th President”
- SCHILLER - Releases new studio album “Summer in Berlin” on February 12, 2021 in different configurations via Sony Music
- GARY NEWMAN - New studio album “Intruder” on May 21, 2021
- EISBRECHER - New album “Liebe Macht Monster” announced for March 12th - first single “FAKK” is already out today
- IMPERATIVE REACTION - Long awaited new album by LA based Electro-Industrial act “Mirror” out 15 January 2021 via Metropolis Records
- WEREWOLVES - Australian extreme metallers release second single from up and coming sophomore album
- SCARLET DORN - New album in January & single release on 27 November 2020
- FÏX8:SËD8 - Announce new album “The Inevitable Relapse” and release video of first single “Prognosis”
- MARTIN GORE - New EP in January, new song & video online today!
- DEAD CAN DANCE - Postpone planned German tour for an indefinite period
- ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Announces brand-new solo album “The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest” out February 26, 2021
- DEINE LAKAIEN - New double album “Dual” on April 16, 2021 & Tour Dates
.
CD Review: Voyna - The Cinvat Bridge
- Details
- Written by Stephen Kennedy
-
Artist: Voyna
Title: The Cinvat Bridge
Genre: Darkwave
Release Date: 15th March 2021
Label: Icy Cold Records
Album Review
It’s normally the road to ruin when the members of an established band start showing-off as individuals and chucking solo records out like sweets at a carnival. Didn’t that drummer bloke from BLUR do one at some point? And was it an album of Kazoo Classics that EDDIE VEDDER unleashed onto an unsuspecting world? Something like that anyway, I forget… which is my whole point I suppose. But before we all pack up and head for the hills, ‘The Cinvat Bridge’ is something entirely different. This is how a solo album should sound.
Peer Lebrecht, singer and creative director of Berlin-based Post-Punk heroes GOLDEN APES, releases this, his solo album as side-project VOYNA, with very strict instructions. So, listen up please. GOLDEN APES have not split up. GOLDEN APES are still happy, albeit in that dark and brooding way Post-Punk and Darkwave bands show their happiness. Peer Lebrecht is still the singer and creative director of GOLDEN APES. Everything is absolutely wonderful. Ok? OK?????? Then let’s move on…
VOYNA was born during the recording of recent GOLDEN APES album ‘Kasbek’, and the song-writing and ideas ran alongside that album’s gestation. That ‘The Cinvat Bridge’ contains 14 fully formed tracks shows this was not just a scooping up of the flotsam from those sessions, but a fully-formed parallel process. And it’s astonishingly good. ‘Provenance’ eases you in, all soft and shimmery, before that impossibly mournful - yet never maudlin - voice, sweeps you off somewhere with sand-dunes, a deserted house, and probably a bit of a sunset. It’s beautiful, and the production is first class, pushing vocals up and out of the song, making it the focal point and not the support act.
‘Refraction’ bursts with unexpectedly warm melody, and there are little bursts of synth in ‘Crimson Skies’ that herald an overwhelming sense of optimism and euphoria. And this controlled euphoria continues through the joyfully repetitive ‘The Sky And A Grain’. Already it’s becoming clear that this is an extraordinary collection of songs. There are frequent changes in both tempo and emotion throughout ‘The Cinvat Bridge’, and whereas this keeps things varied and interesting, it never feels anything less than a whole. And there’s plenty of room for experimenting here too.
‘The Fractal King’ is a bizarre, bluesy shuffle around the edge of some uneasy dreamscape, and ‘Ocean’ is quite simply dazzling with the gorgeous additional vocals of Marita Volodina lifting this one off to somewhere else entirely. There are flashes of the more customary GOLDEN APES sound on the pummelling ‘Zernikov’, a jittery nervousness around ‘ForHerEyes’ and a funereal dignity to the majestic ‘Golem’. Closing track ‘Ashes’ gracefully builds into a song of great maturity and beauty, before it quite literally drifts off into the distance, confidently waving not goodbye, but see you again. An inventive and quietly clever coda…
This album should be the benchmark for anyone thinking of leaving the parent band - however briefly, amicably and mutually agreed it may be - and exorcising all that solo creative stuff that’s been buzzing around in the cranium for so long. Because this is no side-show, but a fully realised, impeccably dressed and delivered set of well-crafted and thoughtful songs that run the whole range of emotion dexterity. Superb.
Tracklist
01. Provenance
02. Refraction
03. Crimson Skies
04. The Sky And A Grain
05. Clean
06. Bones
07. The Fractal King
08. Swarmlands
09. Ocean
10. Zernikov
11. For The Flames
12. ForHerEyes
13. Golem
14. Ashes
Line-up
Peer Lebrecht – Music / Words / Vocals / Keys
Thommy Hein – Guitars / Additional Arrangements
Website
https://www.facebook.com/voynaofficial / https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment