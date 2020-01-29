Latest Raffles
CD Review: Annihilator - Ballistic, Sadistic
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Annihilator
Title: Ballistic, Sadistic
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 24th January 2020
Label: Silver Lining Music
Album Review
Once again a bit of Thrash, this time from Canada’s finest: ANNIHILATOR! But first what does the press text say? “Cited by bands in the likes of MEGADETH, PANTERA, DREAM THEATER, CHILDREN OF BODOM, LAMB OF GOD, OPETH, TRIVIUM and many, many more as having some influence on their music, guitarist/ vocalist Jeff Waters (ANNIHILATOR’s founder, producer and song-writer) and ANNIHILATOR have continued to tour the world, year after year, whilst consistently putting out high-quality true-metal music.
Written, performed, engineered and produced by none other than Waters himself, ‘Ballistic, Sadistic’ was recorded at the brand new, state of the art, Watersound Studios UK, in Durham earlier this year. It takes a long time to reach legendary status, and no one can dispute that ANNIHILATOR and Jeff Waters are inspirations, teachers, legends and a force showing what hard work and love of your craft can bring to the world. It’s about the music. Nothing else. ‘Ballistic, Sadistic’ will be available as a Limited Edition Digipak, Coloured Vinyl and Digital formats. Produced, engineered, edited and mixed by: Jeff Waters at Watersound Studios UK. Additional engineering and editing by Rich Hinks.”
So far so good, this is much praise but the man and the band truly deserve it. ‘Ballistic, Sadistic’ is the band’s 17th full-length and Waters once again brings the vocals to his guitar tunes. The record overall sounds very fresh while at the same time is very reminiscent of the 80s Thrash sound. I like a lot about this: Waters vocals are really on point and kick major ass, his guitar skills are undisputed as well as any of his studio skills. Drum and bass are the perfect framework for Waters aggression and energy and this just rounds it all up and makes songs like ‘Psycho Ward’ so amazing (reminds me of ANTHRAX’ ‘Antisocial’ a lot). I really dig ‘Ballistic, Sadistic’ and honestly think every Thrash fan should buy this immediately after reading this and liking my pages… ;)
Tracklist
01. Armed To The Teeth
02. The Attitude
03. Psycho Ward
04. I Am Warfare
05. Out With The Garbage
06. Dressed Up For Evil
07. Riot
08. One Wrong Move
09. Lip Service
10. The End Of The Lie
11. Thats Life
Line-up
Jeff Waters - Vocals / Guitar
Rich Hinks - Bass
Aaron Homma - Guitar
Fabio Alessandrini - Drums
Website
https://www.annihilatormetal.com / https://www.facebook.com/annihilatorband
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
