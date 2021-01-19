Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
January 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 31 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Accept - Too Mean To Die

Details
accept toomeantodie
Artist: Accept
Title: Too Mean To Die
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 29th January 2021
Label: Nuclear Blast


Album Review

This is indeed my first rodeo with ACCEPT but hey I think this might not be my last. These guys are around for 45 years now (Ok Wolf Hoffman is the last original member but the band and brand still exists). The band had its fair share of members who did serve either long or short terms in ACCEPT’s service. ‘Too Mean To Die’ is the band’s 16th full-length aside from numerous compilations, singles and EPs. Although the career of ACCEPT is a long and sometimes complicated one, I think we all can agree on one thing: The addition of Mark Tornillo in 2009 was a massive win.

Tornillo’s voice ranges between Dirkschneider and Brian Johnson most of the time because he sings quite rough most of the time but he is able to tone it down and even sing nice and clean and this variation makes him a little gem. Sound-wise this is produced in a very nice quality (three guitars is dope but, of course, it is impossible to hear the bass with so many six strings involved). My faves are: ‘Not my Problem’, ‘How do we Sleep’ and ‘Zombie Apocalypse’. This record has straight bangers on end and really stills the need for simple and rough fun that still does sound awesome.


Tracklist

01. Zombie Apocalypse
02. Too Mean To Die
03. Overnight Sensation
04. No Ones Master
05. The Undertaker
06. Sucks To Be You
07. Symphony Of Pain
08. The Best Is Yet To Come
09. How Do We Sleep
10. Not My Problem
11. Samson And Delilah


Line-up

Wold Hoffmann – Guitars
Mark Tornillo – Vocals
Christopher Williams – Drums
Uwe Lulis – Guitars
Martin Motnik – Bass
Philip Shouse – Guitars


Website

https://www.acceptworldwide.com / https://www.facebook.com/accepttheband


Cover Picture

accept toomeantodie


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




You are here: Home Artists A-E CD Review: Accept - Too Mean To Die