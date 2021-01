CD Review: Accept - Too Mean To Die

Artist: AcceptTitle: Too Mean To DieGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 29th January 2021Label: Nuclear BlastThis is indeed my first rodeo with ACCEPT but hey I think this might not be my last. These guys are around for 45 years now (Ok Wolf Hoffman is the last original member but the band and brand still exists). The band had its fair share of members who did serve either long or short terms in ACCEPT’s service. ‘Too Mean To Die’ is the band’s 16th full-length aside from numerous compilations, singles and EPs. Although the career of ACCEPT is a long and sometimes complicated one, I think we all can agree on one thing: The addition of Mark Tornillo in 2009 was a massive win.Tornillo’s voice ranges between Dirkschneider and Brian Johnson most of the time because he sings quite rough most of the time but he is able to tone it down and even sing nice and clean and this variation makes him a little gem. Sound-wise this is produced in a very nice quality (three guitars is dope but, of course, it is impossible to hear the bass with so many six strings involved). My faves are: ‘Not my Problem’, ‘How do we Sleep’ and ‘Zombie Apocalypse’. This record has straight bangers on end and really stills the need for simple and rough fun that still does sound awesome.01. Zombie Apocalypse02. Too Mean To Die03. Overnight Sensation04. No Ones Master05. The Undertaker06. Sucks To Be You07. Symphony Of Pain08. The Best Is Yet To Come09. How Do We Sleep10. Not My Problem11. Samson And DelilahWold Hoffmann – GuitarsMark Tornillo – VocalsChristopher Williams – DrumsUwe Lulis – GuitarsMartin Motnik – BassPhilip Shouse – Guitars https://www.acceptworldwide.com / https://www.facebook.com/acceptthebandMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10