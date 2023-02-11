Concert Review: Accept - Oslo 2023

Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway8th February 2023After a long pandemic break ACCEPT have finally returned to Oslo presenting their latest album ‘Too Mean To Die’. The concert took place on the 8th of February the at Rockefeller club. This evening they also shared the stage with THE IRON MAIDENS.THE IRON MAIDENS are an all-female tribute act to English Heavy Metal band IRON MAIDEN. They formed in 2001 in Los Angeles and quickly established themselves as one of southern California’s most popular tribute acts as well as international recognition. The members of the band have musical backgrounds ranging from orchestral and musical theatre to Blues and Rock. The IRON MAIDENS cover IRON MAIDEN material from all eras of the band’s career, including the band’s biggest hits such as ‘Fear of the Dark’, ‘The Trooper’ and ‘Run to the Hills’.Setlist01. The Trooper02. Back in the Village03. Caught Somewhere in Time04. Brave New World05. Genghis Khan06. Wasted Years07. Phantom of the Opera08. Fear of the Dark09. Run to the Hills10. The Number of the BeastACCEPT is a band that proudly holds the title as forefathers of modern Heavy Metal. At the time they started the term “heavy metal” didn’t even exist. More than 40 years later it is impossible to find a band playing in this genre that they didn’t influence. ACCEPT has sold millions of records, achieved gold status in the USA, been on top 10 chart positions worldwide and even a number 1 album (Germany, Finland) for ‘Blind Rage’ (2014). The latest album ‘Too Mean To Die’ from 2021 is their 16th studio release. It was recorded in Nashville (USA) and produced by the renowned producer Andy Sneap, who have previously worked with JUDAS PRIEST, DREAM THEATER, OPETH, AMON AMARTH, ARCH ENEMY, MEGADETH, KREATOR, FEAR FACTORY, OVERKILL and many other big names in Metal. The album was recorded during the pandemic and not without challenges. And as the ACCEPT mastermind guitarist Wolf Hoffmann said: “It’s to be expected that many musicians will address the Corona situation in their songs. There will certainly be slogans for cohesion, through which positive vibes should be spread, which is also good. But we have decided to not let ourselves be influenced by it. The fans will get a hard, direct and uncompromising metal album, but of course accompanied with a wink: We are too mean to die! Weeds do not go away! ACCEPT do not let themselves get down!”Music & PerformanceThis is the band’s first album without bassist Peter Baltes, who left ACCEPT in November 2018 and whose place is now taken by Martin Motnik. Also, a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, joined the band permanently. I’ve seen ACCEPT a few times before both as solo headliners and as a part of a festival line-up. It has always been a great show. Despite the aging members, the band is still going strong, and this night in Oslo was no exception. The setlist included classics like ‘Balls To The Wall’, ‘Princess Of The Dawn’, ‘Fast As A Shark’ as well as songs from the new album. It was a great pleasure to witness this gig.Setlist01. Zombie Apocalypse02. Symphony of Pain03. Restless and Wild04. London Leatherboys05. The Abyss06. Objection Overruled07. Overnight Sensation08. Riff Orgy09. Breaker10. The Best Is Yet to Come11. Shadow Soldiers12. Princess of the Dawn13. Fast as a Shark14. Metal Heart15. Teutonic Terror16. Pandemic17. Hung, Drawn and Quartered18. Balls to the Wall19. I’m a RebelAll Pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh