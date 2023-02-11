Concert Review: Accept - Oslo 2023

Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway
8th February 2023
Accept & Support: The Iron Maidens
After a long pandemic break ACCEPT have finally returned to Oslo presenting their latest album ‘Too Mean To Die’. The concert took place on the 8th of February the at Rockefeller club. This evening they also shared the stage with THE IRON MAIDENS.
The Iron Maidens
THE IRON MAIDENS are an all-female tribute act to English Heavy Metal band IRON MAIDEN. They formed in 2001 in Los Angeles and quickly established themselves as one of southern California’s most popular tribute acts as well as international recognition. The members of the band have musical backgrounds ranging from orchestral and musical theatre to Blues and Rock. The IRON MAIDENS cover IRON MAIDEN material from all eras of the band’s career, including the band’s biggest hits such as ‘Fear of the Dark’, ‘The Trooper’ and ‘Run to the Hills’.
Setlist
01. The Trooper
02. Back in the Village
03. Caught Somewhere in Time
04. Brave New World
05. Genghis Khan
06. Wasted Years
07. Phantom of the Opera
08. Fear of the Dark
09. Run to the Hills
10. The Number of the Beast
Accept
ACCEPT is a band that proudly holds the title as forefathers of modern Heavy Metal. At the time they started the term “heavy metal” didn’t even exist. More than 40 years later it is impossible to find a band playing in this genre that they didn’t influence. ACCEPT has sold millions of records, achieved gold status in the USA, been on top 10 chart positions worldwide and even a number 1 album (Germany, Finland) for ‘Blind Rage’ (2014). The latest album ‘Too Mean To Die’ from 2021 is their 16th studio release. It was recorded in Nashville (USA) and produced by the renowned producer Andy Sneap, who have previously worked with JUDAS PRIEST, DREAM THEATER, OPETH, AMON AMARTH, ARCH ENEMY, MEGADETH, KREATOR, FEAR FACTORY, OVERKILL and many other big names in Metal. The album was recorded during the pandemic and not without challenges. And as the ACCEPT mastermind guitarist Wolf Hoffmann said: “It’s to be expected that many musicians will address the Corona situation in their songs. There will certainly be slogans for cohesion, through which positive vibes should be spread, which is also good. But we have decided to not let ourselves be influenced by it. The fans will get a hard, direct and uncompromising metal album, but of course accompanied with a wink: We are too mean to die! Weeds do not go away! ACCEPT do not let themselves get down!”
Music & Performance
This is the band’s first album without bassist Peter Baltes, who left ACCEPT in November 2018 and whose place is now taken by Martin Motnik. Also, a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, joined the band permanently. I’ve seen ACCEPT a few times before both as solo headliners and as a part of a festival line-up. It has always been a great show. Despite the aging members, the band is still going strong, and this night in Oslo was no exception. The setlist included classics like ‘Balls To The Wall’, ‘Princess Of The Dawn’, ‘Fast As A Shark’ as well as songs from the new album. It was a great pleasure to witness this gig.
Setlist
01. Zombie Apocalypse
02. Symphony of Pain
03. Restless and Wild
04. London Leatherboys
05. The Abyss
06. Objection Overruled
07. Overnight Sensation
08. Riff Orgy
09. Breaker
10. The Best Is Yet to Come
11. Shadow Soldiers
12. Princess of the Dawn
13. Fast as a Shark
14. Metal Heart
15. Teutonic Terror
16. Pandemic
17. Hung, Drawn and Quartered
18. Balls to the Wall
19. I’m a Rebel
All Pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh
.