CD Review: Invictus - Eden

Artist: InvictusTitle: EdenGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 24th January 2020Label: Iron Shield RecordsAnd another one! INVICTUS were founded in 2017 in Mering, Bavaria. The band was focused on creating powerful and diverse Heavy Metal, inspired by the Metal heroes of the golden 80s. A first 3-track EP was released in March 2019, followed by numerous concerts as support for genre grandeurs as JAG PANZER, VISIGOTH, and REFUGE & VULTURE. So now I sit here in front of my brand new desktop computer and have the privilege to listen to INVICTUS’ debut ‘Eden’.On the one hand you somehow notice that these guys are a German band on the other hand they are pretty rad. Nicolas Peter’s vocal range goes from nice lower notes to the typical high notes (a very cool and pleasant range). Instrumental-wise the band acts very professional, working as a tight unit (check out ‘Styx’, a very nice and catchy power-ballad with awesome vocals). So guys and girls, friends, foes and head-bangers: if you dig good old Teutonic Metal with rad vocals you should check out INVICTUS because I said so!01. Intro02. The Hammer03. Inside Your Head04. The Garden Of Eden05. Through The Storm06. Thought Of An Idea07. Livin’ In The Future08. Styx09. Break The chains10. Insomnia11. Burning EmpireNicolas Peter - VocalsFabio Winter - GuitarAlex - GuitarFabian Scharf - BassDavid Knobbe - Drumshttps://invictusheavymetal.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/InvictusHeavyMetalMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10