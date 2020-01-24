Latest Raffles

CD Review: Invictus - Eden

Details
invictus eden
Artist: Invictus
Title: Eden
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 24th January 2020
Label: Iron Shield Records


Album Review

And another one! INVICTUS were founded in 2017 in Mering, Bavaria. The band was focused on creating powerful and diverse Heavy Metal, inspired by the Metal heroes of the golden 80s. A first 3-track EP was released in March 2019, followed by numerous concerts as support for genre grandeurs as JAG PANZER, VISIGOTH, and REFUGE & VULTURE. So now I sit here in front of my brand new desktop computer and have the privilege to listen to INVICTUS’ debut ‘Eden’.

On the one hand you somehow notice that these guys are a German band on the other hand they are pretty rad. Nicolas Peter’s vocal range goes from nice lower notes to the typical high notes (a very cool and pleasant range). Instrumental-wise the band acts very professional, working as a tight unit (check out ‘Styx’, a very nice and catchy power-ballad with awesome vocals). So guys and girls, friends, foes and head-bangers: if you dig good old Teutonic Metal with rad vocals you should check out INVICTUS because I said so!


Tracklist

01. Intro
02. The Hammer
03. Inside Your Head
04. The Garden Of Eden
05. Through The Storm
06. Thought Of An Idea
07. Livin’ In The Future
08. Styx
09. Break The chains
10. Insomnia
11. Burning Empire


Line-up

Nicolas Peter - Vocals
Fabio Winter - Guitar
Alex - Guitar
Fabian Scharf - Bass
David Knobbe - Drums


Website

https://invictusheavymetal.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/InvictusHeavyMetal


Cover Picture

invictus eden


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10




