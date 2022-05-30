Live Review: Kadavar - Kiel 2022

Die Pumpe, Kiel, Germany25th May 2022On the 25th of May, 200 people of all ages and types of styles went for one of the smallest locations in Kiel to see KADAVAR and their support, SPLINTER. The small location “Die Pumpe”´ offers the opportunity to see a band play without a stage ditch and to get within arm’s length of the musicians.Progressive Metal, founded 2002 in the Netherlands. The quartet SPLINTER consists of Douve Truijens (singer), Sonder Bus (bass), Barry van Esbroek (drums) and Gertjan Gutman (keyboard). Both musically and visually, the singer and his men are reminiscent of the rock heroes of the 70s. The comparison with Mick Jagger cannot be dismissed with Truijen’s look and dance. https://splinter-music.com/Music & PerformanceI’ve said it once, and I will say it again, northern Germans are not easily enthused. In the first half the lead singer gave everything to at least get some applause from the audience, which came, but sounded kinda reluctant to me. A few songs later, as the music got a little heavier, the audience finally began to cheer and dance. Towards the end, even roses were thrown towards the stage. That’s what I call a turnaround. After the concert, the merch booth of the band was very well frequented.Setlist01. Robothell02. Bitter Sounds03. Hold My Leash04. Read My Mind05. Plastic Rose06. Take No More07.Hurt08. Something Else09.No More Heroes10. Brand New FutureRatingMusic: 7Performance: 6Light: 3Sound: 8Total: 6 / 10KADAVAR is a Stoner-Rock band from Berlin, Germany. Since their founding in Berlin, Germany in 2010 the band has released six albums. The newest one, released in 2020, is called ‘The Isolation Tapes’ and thematises isolation, change and spiritual development. It reached number ten in the German album charts. KADAVAR consists of the vocals and guitar of Christoph “Lupus” Lindemann, drummer Christoph “Tiger” Bartelt and the bassist Simon “Dragon” Bouteloup. https://www.kadavar.com/Music & PerformanceThe trio from Berlin gets straight to the point. Since the singer is not known as a talkative contemporary, KADAVAR let their music speak for itself after a short greeting. One highlight of the evening is the announcement that a second guitarist has been hired for ‘Die Baby Die’. He is briefly introduced as “Murphy”, and then it continues. In my opinion, one of the weaknesses of Stoner Rock is the regular use of endless passages that painfully stretch a song. With KADAVAR, however, you won’t find these monotonous passages, which makes them clear pioneers of the genre in my eyes.Setlist01. Lord of the Sky02. Last living Dinosaur03. Into the Wormhole04. Doomsday Machine05. All our Thoughts06. The old Man07.Come back Life08.Black Sun09. Die Baby Die10.Tribulation Nation11.Purple Sage12.Pale Blue Eyes13.Fly among the Stars14. (I won’t leave you) Rosi15. Helter SkelterRatingMusic: 10Performance: 8Light: 4Sound: 10Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Lilly Wand