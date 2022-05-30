Latest Raffles

Live Review: Kadavar - Kiel 2022

Details
KadavarDie Pumpe, Kiel, Germany
25th May 2022
Kadavar - Tour 2022 - Support: Splinter

On the 25th of May, 200 people of all ages and types of styles went for one of the smallest locations in Kiel to see KADAVAR and their support, SPLINTER. The small location “Die Pumpe”´ offers the opportunity to see a band play without a stage ditch and to get within arm’s length of the musicians.


Splinter

Progressive Metal, founded 2002 in the Netherlands. The quartet SPLINTER consists of Douve Truijens (singer), Sonder Bus (bass), Barry van Esbroek (drums) and Gertjan Gutman (keyboard). Both musically and visually, the singer and his men are reminiscent of the rock heroes of the 70s. The comparison with Mick Jagger cannot be dismissed with Truijen’s look and dance. https://splinter-music.com/

Splinter 01

Music & Performance
I’ve said it once, and I will say it again, northern Germans are not easily enthused. In the first half the lead singer gave everything to at least get some applause from the audience, which came, but sounded kinda reluctant to me. A few songs later, as the music got a little heavier, the audience finally began to cheer and dance. Towards the end, even roses were thrown towards the stage. That’s what I call a turnaround. After the concert, the merch booth of the band was very well frequented.

Splinter 02

Setlist
01. Robothell
02. Bitter Sounds
03. Hold My Leash
04. Read My Mind
05. Plastic Rose
06. Take No More
07.Hurt
08. Something Else
09.No More Heroes
10. Brand New Future

Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 6
Light: 3
Sound: 8
Total: 6 / 10

Splinter 03Splinter 04


Kadavar

KADAVAR is a Stoner-Rock band from Berlin, Germany. Since their founding in Berlin, Germany in 2010 the band has released six albums. The newest one, released in 2020, is called ‘The Isolation Tapes’ and thematises isolation, change and spiritual development. It reached number ten in the German album charts. KADAVAR consists of the vocals and guitar of Christoph “Lupus” Lindemann, drummer Christoph “Tiger” Bartelt and the bassist Simon “Dragon” Bouteloup. https://www.kadavar.com/

Kadavar 01Kadavar 03

Music & Performance
The trio from Berlin gets straight to the point. Since the singer is not known as a talkative contemporary, KADAVAR let their music speak for itself after a short greeting. One highlight of the evening is the announcement that a second guitarist has been hired for ‘Die Baby Die’. He is briefly introduced as “Murphy”, and then it continues. In my opinion, one of the weaknesses of Stoner Rock is the regular use of endless passages that painfully stretch a song. With KADAVAR, however, you won’t find these monotonous passages, which makes them clear pioneers of the genre in my eyes.

Kadavar 02Kadavar 04

Setlist
01. Lord of the Sky
02. Last living Dinosaur
03. Into the Wormhole
04. Doomsday Machine
05. All our Thoughts
06. The old Man
07.Come back Life
08.Black Sun
09. Die Baby Die
10.Tribulation Nation
11.Purple Sage
12.Pale Blue Eyes
13.Fly among the Stars
14. (I won’t leave you) Rosi
15. Helter Skelter

Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 8
Light: 4
Sound: 10
Total: 8 / 10

Kadavar 05

All Pictures by Lilly Wand
