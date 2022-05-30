Live Review: Kadavar - Kiel 2022

Die Pumpe, Kiel, Germany
25th May 2022
Kadavar - Tour 2022 - Support: Splinter
On the 25th of May, 200 people of all ages and types of styles went for one of the smallest locations in Kiel to see KADAVAR and their support, SPLINTER. The small location “Die Pumpe”´ offers the opportunity to see a band play without a stage ditch and to get within arm’s length of the musicians.
Splinter
Progressive Metal, founded 2002 in the Netherlands. The quartet SPLINTER consists of Douve Truijens (singer), Sonder Bus (bass), Barry van Esbroek (drums) and Gertjan Gutman (keyboard). Both musically and visually, the singer and his men are reminiscent of the rock heroes of the 70s. The comparison with Mick Jagger cannot be dismissed with Truijen’s look and dance. https://splinter-music.com/
Music & Performance
I’ve said it once, and I will say it again, northern Germans are not easily enthused. In the first half the lead singer gave everything to at least get some applause from the audience, which came, but sounded kinda reluctant to me. A few songs later, as the music got a little heavier, the audience finally began to cheer and dance. Towards the end, even roses were thrown towards the stage. That’s what I call a turnaround. After the concert, the merch booth of the band was very well frequented.
Setlist
01. Robothell
02. Bitter Sounds
03. Hold My Leash
04. Read My Mind
05. Plastic Rose
06. Take No More
07.Hurt
08. Something Else
09.No More Heroes
10. Brand New Future
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 6
Light: 3
Sound: 8
Total: 6 / 10
Kadavar
KADAVAR is a Stoner-Rock band from Berlin, Germany. Since their founding in Berlin, Germany in 2010 the band has released six albums. The newest one, released in 2020, is called ‘The Isolation Tapes’ and thematises isolation, change and spiritual development. It reached number ten in the German album charts. KADAVAR consists of the vocals and guitar of Christoph “Lupus” Lindemann, drummer Christoph “Tiger” Bartelt and the bassist Simon “Dragon” Bouteloup. https://www.kadavar.com/
Music & Performance
The trio from Berlin gets straight to the point. Since the singer is not known as a talkative contemporary, KADAVAR let their music speak for itself after a short greeting. One highlight of the evening is the announcement that a second guitarist has been hired for ‘Die Baby Die’. He is briefly introduced as “Murphy”, and then it continues. In my opinion, one of the weaknesses of Stoner Rock is the regular use of endless passages that painfully stretch a song. With KADAVAR, however, you won’t find these monotonous passages, which makes them clear pioneers of the genre in my eyes.
Setlist
01. Lord of the Sky
02. Last living Dinosaur
03. Into the Wormhole
04. Doomsday Machine
05. All our Thoughts
06. The old Man
07.Come back Life
08.Black Sun
09. Die Baby Die
10.Tribulation Nation
11.Purple Sage
12.Pale Blue Eyes
13.Fly among the Stars
14. (I won’t leave you) Rosi
15. Helter Skelter
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 8
Light: 4
Sound: 10
Total: 8 / 10
All Pictures by Lilly Wand
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview IGGY POP - Düsseldorf 2022-06-24
- Preview UNTER SCHWARZER FLAGGE - Double event in spring and autumn 2023!
- Preview SLEEPERS’ GUILT - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022-06-03
- Preview TOTO - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022-08-23
- Preview CLUTCH - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022-08-21
- Preview ROCKO DEL SCHLACKO - Püttlingen 2022
- Preview ANTI-FLAG - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022-07-24
- Preview SEEED - Luxembourg-Kirchberg 2022-07-17
- Preview DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER - Luxembourg-Kirchberg 2022-07-16
- Preview JUDAS PRIEST - Esch-sur-Alzette 2022-06-22
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Meshuggah - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: A-HA - Cologne
- Live Review: Suede - Berlin 2022
- Gallery: Scooter - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- CD Review: In Isolation - Albums | Singles | Soundtracks
- Live Review: Dream Theater - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Marc Almond - Düsseldorf 2022
- CD Review: Cassandra Complex, The - The Plague
- Live Review: Sisters of Mercy, The - Wroclaw 2022
- CD Review: Bloc Party - Alpha Games
- CD Review: War Engine - Decadence
- Concert Review: Electric Callboy - Kiel 2022
- Live Review: Dark Malta Festival - Malta 2022 (Day 3)
- Live Review: Dark Malta Festival - Malta 2022 (Day 2)
- Gallery: Hundreds - Dortmund 2022
- Live Review: Dark Malta Festival - Malta 2022 (Day 1)
- CD Review: In The Nursery - Humberstone
- CD Review: Salvation - We Gave You Diamonds… Live at De Casino
- CD Review: LïVEWïRE - Under Attack!
- CD Review: Drahktar - Across The Wasteland
Latest News
- SUEDE - Announce their new album “Autofiction” to be released on September 16, 2022 via BMG
- I WANT POETRY - “Solace” (EP) out 20 May 2022 via recordJet
- U96 - The Godfathers of Techno are back!
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
- BLOC PARTY - Happy Release Day: the new album “Alpha Games” is just our now!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2022 - Line-up Changes
- JUDAS PRIEST - Exclusive first Germany show announced for May 31, 2022
- ¡-PAHL-! - First album “I” released
- THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX - New album “The Plague” to be released on May 6, 2022 via Complex Music
- LORDI - “Animal testing is the real horror” - Rock band takes a stand against animal testing as part of a PETA campaign
- MACHINE HEAD - Announce colossal 10th album “Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn” out Friday, August 26, 2022 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal music video for new single “Drive” & announce new European tour dates for 2022
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - Agra Fairground available for the festival
- PAPA ROACH - 11th studio album “Ego Trip” out today!
- RROYCE - New album in August, first single “Paranoiac” is already out today
- MENSCHDEFEKT FEAT. J:DEAD - New release “Secular Days”
- ANNA CALVI - Announces “Tommy” EP to be released on May 6 starting with “Ain’t no grave”
.