Live Review: Marky Ramone - Munich 2022

Backstage, Munich, Germany28th June 2022The drummer legend of THE RAMONES is on a European tour. In 1978, MARKY RAMONE joined the most famous Punk Rock band of all time. He played over 1,700 shows with the band in locations around the world, worked on more than 15 releases. With no signs of slowing down, MARKY RAMONE continues to tour the world with his band, MARKY RAMONE’S BLITZKRIEG, featuring various lead vocalists. In summer 2019, he played an amazing gig at Backstage Munich and Munich was now looking forward to seeing Marky on stage again.LUSTFINGER are a band from Munich that plays a mix of Punk and Rock’n’Roll. Founded in Munich back in the 1980s they opened shows for bands like THE EXPLOITED, THE RAMONES, THE POGUES and many more. Tonight’s show had been moved to the more intimate atmosphere of the Club and so I made it just in time to attend LUSTFINGER’s performance. I spotted some fans wearing the bands shirts and the band did a solid job warming up the crowd for MARKY RAMONE. https://lustfinger.com/Setlist01. Auf los geht‘s los02. Zündstoff03. Kommt mit uns04. Heilig05. Niemals Vergessen06. Das Leben ist schön07. Mir Scheint Die Sonne Aus Dem Arsch08. Euch gehört die Macht09. Feige Schweine---10. Baby I Love YouRatingMusic: 8Performance:Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10MARKY RAMONE really needs no introduction. Being the legendary Punk Rock bands drummer until the band officially went on hiatus in 1996, he continued touring the planet with his new bands MARKY RAMONES BLITZKRIEGPOP. https://markyramone.com/ Music & PerformanceWhen LUSTFINGER had ended their performance and the stage had been made ready for MARKY RAMONE, even more people started filling the Club. Backstage’s management had found the perfect location for this gig, for the now really crowded club had the perfect atmosphere for a true Punk Rock gig. At 21:05 everything was ready and MARKY RAMONE lead his band on stage and was greeted by lots of cheering form the fans that had gathered tonight. One can really say that THE RAMONES are a band for many generations, you could spot people aged from well over 60 down to a schoolkid, that might have been apparently eight years old. Clad in their favourite fan shirts.Martin Blitz counted the legendary “1,2,3,4” and off the show went with ‘Sheena Is a Punk Rocker’ and Munich rocked for more than two hours, the band leaving them almost no break to catch some breath. While Marky sits behind his drums, chewing gum and driving forward the band at merciless speed, bass player Martin Blitz absolves a heavy workout by counting in, directing the crowd and jumping high once in a while. Vocalist Iñaki Urbizu did a perfect job, getting in touch with the crowd often, flirting with the girls while singing ‘I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend’ and performing all the legendary RAMONES songs in a perfect manner. The band did not only play RAMONES classics like ‘Sheena Is a Punk Rocker’, ‘The KKK Took My Baby Away’, ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ or ‘Rockaway Beach’. The authors personal highlight was ‘I Just Wanna Have Something To Do’, but unfortunately ‘I Believe In Miracles’ was missing on the setlist, but you can’t have them all and 34 songs in such a short time and at such a straightforward pace, only few bands can master.Tonight, there were also a few covers on the setlist like ‘Let’s Dance’ (Chris Montez), ‘Surfin‘ Bird’ (The Trashmens), Motörhead’s ‘R.A.M.O.N.E.S’ and finally Louis Armstrong‘s ‘What a Wonderful World’. A last ‘One, Chew, Free, Far’ a brutal fast intro and the crowd and the band yelling the Punk Rock’s most epic battle cry ‘Hey! Ho! Let’s Go’. We are talking ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ and one last time the crowd rocked, jumped and pogoed for tonight, the band giving all to drive them wilder and wilder. Some guys decided to splash the remains of their beer over their fellow rockers (at this point of the show, the photographer was very grateful, that Backstage’s crew allowed here to shoot the pictures from upstairs) and the crowd became even wilder. One last “Hey! Ho! Let’s Go”, a drum outro sequence by MARKY RAMONE himself and two hours and 15 Minutes of Punk-Rock madness in Munich are over, the band leaving the stage, while the crowd was applauding and cheering.It was the perfect gig, honouring many of the legendary RAMONES songs in a crowded, sweaty club with people pushing, rocking and dancing. If you believe, that the musicians on stage don’t care about their fans, rest assured, that MARKY RAMONE does. When the band left the stage before the encore, he gave the little schoolgirl standing near the exit a “High 5” and seeing that smile on her face, made lots of fans at the venue smile even more. Whenever MARKY RAMONE will play in Munich again, a dedicated fanbase will be waiting for him and his band.Setlist01. Sheena Is a Punk Rocker02. Havana Affair03. Teenage Lobotomy04. Do You Wanna Dance?05. Commando06. I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend07. Beat On The Brat08. I Just Want to Have Something to Do09. Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue10. We’re a Happy Family11. Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment12. Rock’n’Roll High School13. Let’s Dance14. Surfin’ Bird15. Judy Is a Punk16. The KKK Took My Baby Away17. Pet Sematary18. I Wanna Be Sedated19. California Sun20. I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You21. Cretin Hop22. Chain Saw23. Happy Birthday to You24. She’s the One25. Rockaway Beach26. Listen to My Heart27. R.A.M.O.N.E.S.---28. You’re Gonna Kill That Girl29. I Don’t Care30. Glad to See You Go31. Have You Ever Seen the Rain?32. Pinhead33. What a Wonderful World34. Blitzkrieg BopRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 9 / 10All Pictures by Munich Vampire