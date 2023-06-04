Live Review: Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard - Mönchengladbach 2023

Sparkassen Park, Mönchengladbach, Germany25th May 2023With MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD, two of the most famous Rock bands of the 80s went on a world tour in 2023. MÖTLEY CRÜE are known for their offensive lyrics and music videos, often featuring half-naked girls.Unfortunately, we as editors and photographers were only allowed to be front of stage during the last songs of DEF LEPPARD. The mood of the audience could already be felt outside the venue, but inside was clearly more visible. When we were finally allowed to enter the photo pit, we could feel the atmosphere in the almost sold-out Sparkassenpark. The way singer Joe Elliott walked across the stage and used his rocking voice in a perfect way - you couldn’t tell his age. His long blond hair has turned silver-grey in the last years though. But also, the guitar players Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell as well as bassist Rick Savage ran across the stage. Unfortunately, drummer Rick Allen was quite rarely seen behind his big special drum kit. This drum set was commissioned by the band after Rick lost his left arm in a traffic accident in 1984.At the end of the performance and as a farewell, all band members of DEF LEPPARD stepped to the front of the stage. https://www.defleppard.com / https://www.facebook.com/defleppardSetlist01. Take What You Want02. Let’s Get Rocked03. Animal04. Foolin’05. Armageddon It06. Kick07. Love Bites08. Promises09. This Guitar (Semi acoustic with band introductions)10. When Love and Hate Collide (Short acoustic / electric version)11. Rocket12. Bringin’ on the Heartbreak13. Switch 625 (with drum solo)14. Hysteria (with extended outro)15. Pour Some Sugar on Me16. Rock of Ages17. PhotographRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10After a 20-minute break, a requiem by W. A. Mozart started as an intro from the loudspeakers. When a news programme with breaking news started on the large led screens, the audience got louder and louder. Singer Vince Neil appeared in a headband, sunglasses and a sleeveless long jacket. with their long manes of hair, made-up faces and colourful leather outfits, the pioneers of 80s Glam Rock showed what they still had with the opening song ‘Wild Side’. Since the boys are known to like to surround themselves with lightly dressed young ladies, the band has enlisted the help of two girls. The two beauties were not only pretty to look at, but also danced in the background or took over the vocal parts. During the song ‘The Dirt’, a song from the documentary of the same name about the band in the 80s, clips from the film played in the background. This was followed by a long guitar solo by John S. which then led into a medley of cover songs. Here one heard, among others, versions of ‘Rock and Roll, Part 2’ / ‘Smokin’ in the Boys Room’ / ‘Helter Skelter’ / ‘Anarchy in the U.K.’ / ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ in the typical style of MÖTLEY CRÜE.The band showed that MÖTLEY CRÜE can also play quieter tones on the song ‘Home Sweet Home’. During this song, a piano was pushed onto the stage and drummer Tommy Lee addressed the audience in Mönchengladbach several times with “hello Düsseldorf”. When he asked if he saw any beer in the audience, he was immediately met with beer cups from the fans. When Tommy asked for naked female torsos, some female fans really lifted their tops. The cameras at Sparkassenpark didn’t miss this and showed the ladies directly on the large LED screens next to the stage. After this, Tommy sat down at the piano and played the song, which was gradually joined by the other band members. The large LED wall in the back of the stage was often used for very special animations, like in the well-known hit ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’. Until the end, the guys put on a huge show and showed what the “older generation” still has to offer. https://www.motley.com / https://www.facebook.com/MotleyCrueSetlist01. Requiem in D minor, K. 626 (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart song)02. Breaking News03. Wild Side04. Shout at the Devil (With ‘Immigrant Song’ by Led Zeppelin snippet)05. Too Fast for Love06. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)07. Saints of Los Angeles08. Live Wire09. Looks That Kill10. The Dirt (Est. 1981)11. Guitar Solo12. Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin’ in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop13. Home Sweet Home14. T.N.T. (Terror ‘n Tinseltown)15. Dr. Feelgood16. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)17. Girls, Girls, Girls18. Primal ScreamRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg