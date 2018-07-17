Latest Raffles
CD Review: Spark! - Maskiner
- Written by Marco Flandrian
Artist: Spark!
Title: Maskiner
Genre: EBM
Release Date: 27th May 2016
Label: Progress Productions
Album Review
While many bands losing a singer give up, SPARK! is a good example that there are exceptions. After losing their singer Stefan Brorssons, Mattias Ziessow recorded this album with his new band member Christer Hermodsson (known from other bands like S.P.O.C.K. and BIOMEKKANIK). The band arranged a danceable EBM/ Electro-Pop combination with this album. Hard and cold beats together with a striking voice! This CD is a tip for every fan of electronic music. Compared to other bands, SPARK! is of a very special kind, because the tracks of this CD are sung in Swedish.
Tracklist
01. Alla på en gång
02. Brinner som vackrast
03. Maskiner
04. Monolog
05. Vansinn-e
06. Zombie
07. Vi faller
08. Stå emot
09. Monster
10. Liket liver
11. Utan oss
Line-up
Mattias Ziessow
Christer Hermodsson
Website
sparkmusic.yolasite.com / facebook.com/sparksomfan
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
