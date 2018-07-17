CD Review: Spark! - Maskiner

Artist: Spark!Title: MaskinerGenre: EBMRelease Date: 27th May 2016Label: Progress ProductionsWhile many bands losing a singer give up, SPARK! is a good example that there are exceptions. After losing their singer Stefan Brorssons, Mattias Ziessow recorded this album with his new band member Christer Hermodsson (known from other bands like S.P.O.C.K. and BIOMEKKANIK). The band arranged a danceable EBM/ Electro-Pop combination with this album. Hard and cold beats together with a striking voice! This CD is a tip for every fan of electronic music. Compared to other bands, SPARK! is of a very special kind, because the tracks of this CD are sung in Swedish.01. Alla på en gång02. Brinner som vackrast03. Maskiner04. Monolog05. Vansinn-e06. Zombie07. Vi faller08. Stå emot09. Monster10. Liket liver11. Utan ossMattias ZiessowChrister Hermodssonsparkmusic.yolasite.com / facebook.com/sparksomfanMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10