CD Review: Spark! - Maskiner

Details
spark maskiner
Artist: Spark!
Title: Maskiner
Genre: EBM
Release Date: 27th May 2016
Label: Progress Productions


Album Review

While many bands losing a singer give up, SPARK! is a good example that there are exceptions. After losing their singer Stefan Brorssons, Mattias Ziessow recorded this album with his new band member Christer Hermodsson (known from other bands like S.P.O.C.K. and BIOMEKKANIK). The band arranged a danceable EBM/ Electro-Pop combination with this album. Hard and cold beats together with a striking voice! This CD is a tip for every fan of electronic music. Compared to other bands, SPARK! is of a very special kind, because the tracks of this CD are sung in Swedish.


Tracklist

01. Alla på en gång
02. Brinner som vackrast
03. Maskiner
04. Monolog
05. Vansinn-e
06. Zombie
07. Vi faller
08. Stå emot
09. Monster
10. Liket liver
11. Utan oss


Line-up

Mattias Ziessow
Christer Hermodsson


Website

sparkmusic.yolasite.com / facebook.com/sparksomfan


Cover Picture

spark maskiner


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10


