Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
July 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Trouble - Trouble Re-Issue

Details
trouble st reissue
Artist: Trouble
Title: Trouble Re-Issue
Genre: Doom
Release Date: 4th December 2020
Label: Hammerheart Records


Album Review

TROUBLE review number three! This record seems different still to ‘Psalm 9’ and ‘The Skull’ as it is rather streamlined and smooth when it comes to sound and compositions yet there are bits and pieces that hark back to influences, I did not know these guys even had, ‘The Wolf’ has its Robert Plant moments when it comes to Eric Wagner’s vocals (not a bad thing though). The overall sound is almost suitable for airplay and is on eye level with acts like VAN HALEN. But I have to say that I did like TROUBLE’s sound better on ‘The Skull’ which is as far as I know the definite TROUBLE record with all its occult and gloomy soundscapes. Yeah, maybe Wagner sounds a bit more polished and smoother here but I like the band with all their edges and imperfections. In my honest opinion ‘Wolf’ takes the cake and gets to eat it too, it is a TROUBLE song that harkens back to more rough sounding days while maintaining the more polished texture and it is catchy as fuck. All in all, a good record that marks a change in sound and a renunciation to the old and more heavy days.


Tracklist

01. At The End Of my Daze
02. The Wolf
03. Psychotic Reaction
04. A Sinner’s Fame
05. The Misery Shows (Act II)
06. R.I.P.
07. Black Shapes Of Doom
08. Heaven On My Mind
09. E.N.D.
10. All Is Forgiven


Line-up

Eric Wagner - Vocals
Rick Wartell - Guitars
Bruce Franklin - Guitars
Ron Holzner - Bass
Barry Stern - Drums


Website

https://troubleofficial.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/TroubleMetal


Cover Picture

trouble st reissue


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10




You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Trouble - Trouble Re-Issue