CD Review: Trouble - Trouble Re-Issue

Artist: TroubleTitle: Trouble Re-IssueGenre: DoomRelease Date: 4th December 2020Label: Hammerheart RecordsTROUBLE review number three! This record seems different still to ‘Psalm 9’ and ‘The Skull’ as it is rather streamlined and smooth when it comes to sound and compositions yet there are bits and pieces that hark back to influences, I did not know these guys even had, ‘The Wolf’ has its Robert Plant moments when it comes to Eric Wagner’s vocals (not a bad thing though). The overall sound is almost suitable for airplay and is on eye level with acts like VAN HALEN. But I have to say that I did like TROUBLE’s sound better on ‘The Skull’ which is as far as I know the definite TROUBLE record with all its occult and gloomy soundscapes. Yeah, maybe Wagner sounds a bit more polished and smoother here but I like the band with all their edges and imperfections. In my honest opinion ‘Wolf’ takes the cake and gets to eat it too, it is a TROUBLE song that harkens back to more rough sounding days while maintaining the more polished texture and it is catchy as fuck. All in all, a good record that marks a change in sound and a renunciation to the old and more heavy days.01. At The End Of my Daze02. The Wolf03. Psychotic Reaction04. A Sinner’s Fame05. The Misery Shows (Act II)06. R.I.P.07. Black Shapes Of Doom08. Heaven On My Mind09. E.N.D.10. All Is ForgivenEric Wagner - VocalsRick Wartell - GuitarsBruce Franklin - GuitarsRon Holzner - BassBarry Stern - Drumshttps://troubleofficial.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/TroubleMetalMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10