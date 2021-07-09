Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
July 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
28 29 30 1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
No events

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Razor - Escape The Fire (Reissue)

Details
razor escapethefire reissue
Artist: Razor
Title: Escape The Fire (Reissue)
Genre: Speed Metal / Thrash Metal
Release Date: 16th July 2021
Label: High Roller Records


Album Review

Canada’s Thrash Metal Legends RAZOR are no band that need much introduction, a little bit for the newbies but not the 37 year spanning biography we definitely could do. Formed in 1983 and with eight full-length releases and a few other outputs like ‘Live! Osaka Saikou 大阪最高’ under their belts they are a force to be reckoned with (Ok, the last full-length came out in 1997 so I would not count on any new stuff in the near future). Sound-wise this is like MOTÖRHEAD only instead of a Rock band RAZOR is straight Metal. The vocals remind me heavily of Lemmy and as nice as that is for every fan of MOTÖRHEAD, I never was and never will be a fan of Lemmy’s vocals.

Aside from Stace McLaren’s vocals this is cult as fuck, very old-school with a nice new mastering and restoration by the man himself: Patrick W. Engel (done at Temple of Disharmony in July 2020). The drums sound so authentic and in-your-face that it is a dream come true for sound fanatics, the riffs are a bit too much in the background for my taste but that is a matter of taste. The release comes as a limited 1000, 300 x black version, 300 x red / yellow marbled version, 300 x transparent ultra-clear with red & yellow “fire splatter” vinyl version and, last but not least, 100 x neon yellow vinyl (HRR mail-order exclusive version). The vinyl comes in 425gsm heavy cardboard cover an uncoated paper insert, and a A5 photo card.


Tracklist

01. City of Damnation
02. Time Bomb
03. Distant Thunder
04. Gatecrasher
05. Metal Avenger 6. Heavy Metal Attack
07. Frostbite 8. Deathrace
09. Ready for Action
10. Escape the Fire
11. March of Death


Line-up

Stace “Sheepdog” McLaren – Vocals
Dave Carlo – Guitar
Mike Campagnolo – Bass
Mike “M-Bro” Embro - Drums


Website

https://razorband.com / https://www.facebook.com/razorofficialthrash


Cover Picture

razor escapethefire reissue


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10




Related Articles

You are here: Home Artists P-T CD Review: Razor - Escape The Fire (Reissue)