CD Review: Razor - Escape The Fire (Reissue)

Artist: RazorTitle: Escape The Fire (Reissue)Genre: Speed Metal / Thrash MetalRelease Date: 16th July 2021Label: High Roller RecordsCanada’s Thrash Metal Legends RAZOR are no band that need much introduction, a little bit for the newbies but not the 37 year spanning biography we definitely could do. Formed in 1983 and with eight full-length releases and a few other outputs like ‘Live! Osaka Saikou 大阪最高’ under their belts they are a force to be reckoned with (Ok, the last full-length came out in 1997 so I would not count on any new stuff in the near future). Sound-wise this is like MOTÖRHEAD only instead of a Rock band RAZOR is straight Metal. The vocals remind me heavily of Lemmy and as nice as that is for every fan of MOTÖRHEAD, I never was and never will be a fan of Lemmy’s vocals.Aside from Stace McLaren’s vocals this is cult as fuck, very old-school with a nice new mastering and restoration by the man himself: Patrick W. Engel (done at Temple of Disharmony in July 2020). The drums sound so authentic and in-your-face that it is a dream come true for sound fanatics, the riffs are a bit too much in the background for my taste but that is a matter of taste. The release comes as a limited 1000, 300 x black version, 300 x red / yellow marbled version, 300 x transparent ultra-clear with red & yellow “fire splatter” vinyl version and, last but not least, 100 x neon yellow vinyl (HRR mail-order exclusive version). The vinyl comes in 425gsm heavy cardboard cover an uncoated paper insert, and a A5 photo card.01. City of Damnation02. Time Bomb03. Distant Thunder04. Gatecrasher05. Metal Avenger 6. Heavy Metal Attack07. Frostbite 8. Deathrace09. Ready for Action10. Escape the Fire11. March of DeathStace “Sheepdog” McLaren – VocalsDave Carlo – GuitarMike Campagnolo – BassMike “M-Bro” Embro - Drumshttps://razorband.com / https://www.facebook.com/razorofficialthrashMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10