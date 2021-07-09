CD Review: Razor - Escape The Fire (Reissue)

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview HALDERN POP FESTIVAL 2021 – Haldern 2021
- Preview XVI. PRAGUE GOTHIC TREFFEN - Prague 2021
- Preview HOOVERPHONIC - Echternach 2021-07-31
- Preview MUTINY ON THE BOUNTY - Esch-sur-Alzette 2021-07-16
- Preview ËNNERT DEM WAASSERTUERM - Dudelange 2021
- Preview MADRUGADA - German tour in spring 2022
- Preview W-FEST - Oostende 2021
- Preview KAISA ROCKS FESTIVAL - Helsinki 2021
- Preview THE KOOKS - Anniversary tour in Germany in March 2022
- Preview DEVIN TOWNSEND - “Lightwork” European Tour 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Katana Cartel - The Sacred Oath
- Live: Liquid Engineers, The - Darlington 2021
- Gallery: E-Only Festival - Deutzen 2021
- CD Review: Paradise Lost - Live At The Mill
- CD Review: XP8 - Twenty
- CD Review: Independent Seasons, The - Songs From The Core Kit III
- CD Review: Trouble - Trouble Re-Issue
- CD Review: Saint Paul, The - Core
- CD Review: Human Condition, The - Pathways
- CD Review: Raging War - The Last Tree
- CD Review: Lydmor - Capacity
- CD Review: Infest - Psychosis
- CD Review: Father Before Me - Ruby
- CD Review: Despising Age - Belligerent
- CD Review: Black Tar Superstar - The Black Flame
- CD Review: Various Artists - Neudi Presents: Damn, This Stuff Is Heavy, Vol. Two
- CD Review: Witch Cross - Angel Of Death
- CD Review: Solar Fake - This Pretty Life
- CD Review: Fear Factory - Aggression Continuum
- CD Review: GodHead Machinery - Masquerade Among Gods EP
Latest News
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2022 - LINDEMANN and more confirmed!
- FEUERTAL FESTIVAL 2021 - 17th edition of the festival to be postponed for another year
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - The 7th album “The Human Condition” will be released in an extended digital edition on august 27th
- AXEL RUDI PELL - New single “There’s Only One Way To Rock”
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - First bands confirmed
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2022 - Final Line-up!
- M’ERA LUNA 2021 - Postponed to 2022
- LACUNA COIL - Releases new live track and video for “Veneficium”
- LISA GERRARD & JULES MAXWELL - New video for the track “Heleali” from new album “Burn”
- MESH - Put finishing touches to live Blu-ray
- ROTERSAND - “Truth is Fanatic” & “Welcome to Goodbye” Vinyl and 2CD Artbook Editions
- BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Seventh studio album “Bullet For My Valentine” out October 22 via Spinefarm / Search & Destroy
- TRIAL - “Für Zwei” 3CD+DVD (EAR 014) out July 30, 2021
- MILDREDA - Release first single “Reinvention of Pain” taken from the physical debut album “I Was Never Really There”
- POWERWOLF - First single & music video ‘Beast Of Gévaudan’ / upcoming studio album ‘Call Of The Wild’ on July 16, 2021
- CUESTACK - Album “Diagnosis: Human” out Aug 6, 2021 via CUESTACK PRODUCTIONS
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2022 - First acts confirmed & Sofa Concerts
- VERSENGOLD - New album “Was kost die Welt” out on January 28, 2022 - first single including video “Die wilde Jagd” already released
- PERMAFROST - “Closed Eyes” single (Fear of Music) out June, 7 2021
- BLONDIE - Release of “Vivir En La Habana” on 16th July 2021
.
CD Review: Razor - Escape The Fire (Reissue)
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Razor
Title: Escape The Fire (Reissue)
Genre: Speed Metal / Thrash Metal
Release Date: 16th July 2021
Label: High Roller Records
Album Review
Canada’s Thrash Metal Legends RAZOR are no band that need much introduction, a little bit for the newbies but not the 37 year spanning biography we definitely could do. Formed in 1983 and with eight full-length releases and a few other outputs like ‘Live! Osaka Saikou 大阪最高’ under their belts they are a force to be reckoned with (Ok, the last full-length came out in 1997 so I would not count on any new stuff in the near future). Sound-wise this is like MOTÖRHEAD only instead of a Rock band RAZOR is straight Metal. The vocals remind me heavily of Lemmy and as nice as that is for every fan of MOTÖRHEAD, I never was and never will be a fan of Lemmy’s vocals.
Aside from Stace McLaren’s vocals this is cult as fuck, very old-school with a nice new mastering and restoration by the man himself: Patrick W. Engel (done at Temple of Disharmony in July 2020). The drums sound so authentic and in-your-face that it is a dream come true for sound fanatics, the riffs are a bit too much in the background for my taste but that is a matter of taste. The release comes as a limited 1000, 300 x black version, 300 x red / yellow marbled version, 300 x transparent ultra-clear with red & yellow “fire splatter” vinyl version and, last but not least, 100 x neon yellow vinyl (HRR mail-order exclusive version). The vinyl comes in 425gsm heavy cardboard cover an uncoated paper insert, and a A5 photo card.
Tracklist
01. City of Damnation
02. Time Bomb
03. Distant Thunder
04. Gatecrasher
05. Metal Avenger 6. Heavy Metal Attack
07. Frostbite 8. Deathrace
09. Ready for Action
10. Escape the Fire
11. March of Death
Line-up
Stace “Sheepdog” McLaren – Vocals
Dave Carlo – Guitar
Mike Campagnolo – Bass
Mike “M-Bro” Embro - Drums
Website
https://razorband.com / https://www.facebook.com/razorofficialthrash
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment