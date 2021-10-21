CD Review: Trouble - One For The Road / Unplugged

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Sat Nov 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DE/VISION
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview BRING ME THE HORIZON - Germany 2022 with A DAY TO REMEMBER
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Esch sur Alzette 2021-11-24
- Preview WARDRUNA - Esch sur Alzette 2023-02-23
- Preview HEAVEN SHALL BURN & TRIVIUM - Saarbrücken 2021-11-16
- Preview RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - Cologne 2022-07-05
- Preview GOETHES ERBEN - Berlin 2021-11-27
- Preview EXTRABREIT - Münster 2021-11-27
- Preview NORTHERN LITE - Krefeld 2021-11-20
- Preview 10CC - Essen 2021-11-08
- Preview SCORPIONS - Germany June 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Of The Wand And The Moon - Your Love Can’t Hold This
- CD Review: Assemblage 23 - Failure 20th Anniversary Edition
- CD Review: Blind Guardian - Live Beyond The Spheres
- Live Review: Goth City 5 “Video Nasty” - Leeds 2021
- CD Review: Duran Duran - Future Past
- CD Review: Trivium - In The Court Of The Dragon
- CD Review: TesseracT - Portals
- CD Review: Ice Ages - Vibe Of Scorn
- CD Review: D-Tox - Kubark Project
- CD Review: Black Sites - Untrue
- CD Review: Hawkins, The - Aftermath
- CD Review: Emissary - 2021 Summer Tour EP
- CD Review: Pink Turns Blue - Tainted
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Helsinki 2021
- CD Review: Billy Idol - The Roadside EP
- CD Review: Great Leap Forward, The - Revolt Against An Age Of Plenty
- CD Review: Mace’n’Chain - Upon The Anvil Formed
- CD Review: Kaelan Mikla - Undir Koldum Nordurljosum
- Live Review: Diorama - Gelsenkirchen 2021
- CD Review: Noise Unit - Deviator
Latest News
- ASP - Tour accompanying the new album “Endlich” in 2022
- RHYS FULBER - Eclectic new solo album by renowned electronic musician and producer “Brutal Nature” to be out 29 Nov 2021
- AUTUMN MOON Festival 2021 - Tribute to take place
- GUSGUS - “Mobile Home Tour” postponed to spring 2022
- DAVE GAHAN & SOULSAVERS - Release first song “Metal Heart” from the upcoming album “Imposter” (out November 12)
- INSOMNIUM - European Tour 2021 cancelled
- FOOLS GARDEN - New studio album “Captain … Coast is Clear” to be released on Nov 26, 2021
- MADRUGADA - New album “Chimes At Midnight” to be released 28 Jan 2022
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Icelandic post-punks collaborate with ALCEST on new single
- THE JOKE JAY - Video & Single “Awake” (8.10.) / Album “Awaken” (out: 29.10.)
- KNOCK OUT FESTIVAL 2021 - Indoor festival in Karlsruhe definitely takes place on December 11, 2021
- PLAGE NOIRE 2021 - Line-up complete
- EMIGRATE - New studio album on 5November 2021 & new track released
- DAVE GAHAN & SOULSAVERS - New album “Imposter” on 12th November 2021 via Sony Music
- DAVE PEN - New single by ARCHIVE and BIRDPEN frontman, ‘Death Of Adele’, out 4 Oct 2021 - first solo album ‘Abran Wish & The Light Party’ out 29 Oct 2021
- LORD OF THE LOST - Announces Livestream Blu-ray / DVD / CD “The Sacrament of Judas” out December 10, 2021 via Napalm Records
- ACTORS - Vancouver Post-Punks’ new album “Acts of Worship” now streaming in full via CVLT Nation.
- ASP - New single ‘Raise Some Hell Now!’ premiers 1Oct 2021 20:00
- SINNER’S DAY 2021 - World Premiere performance of DAF to replace Covid-related cancellations
- JOHNNY CASH - “At The Carousel Ballroom (April 24, 1968)” live album out in October 2021
.
CD Review: Trouble - One For The Road / Unplugged
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Trouble
Title: One For The Road / Unplugged
Genre: Doom
Release Date:1st October 2021
Label: Hammerheart Records
Album Review
This is my fifth review of TROUBLE in 2021; Hammerheart Records is re-issuing their greatest hit records so this fell into my lap and as a big fan of everything Doom, I just had to take this opportunity. When I started to write these reviews Eric Wagner (vocals) was alive and well, he died shortly after I did a review on ‘Manic Fustration’ which is my least favourite of them all. I just did get to know and love the tunes of TROUBLE when Eric died due to complications of a Covid infection. Wagner sang many sad and tragic songs in his lifetime and such was his untimely and preventable death. The collectable 1994 EP ‘One For The Road’ is available for the first time on vinyl or as deluxe 2CD including the full album version of ‘Unplugged’.
The material was remastered at Toneshed Studios for the best audio experience possible and man it does show! In both versions ‘Requiem’ is my favourite, just a heart-wrenching piece of music, brilliantly composed, played and sung. I am, however, no fan of double entries and am happy that ‘Requiem’ is the only song that is on this collection two times. When reviewing a couple of TROUBLE records, I realized how very diverse the material is, some songs have a somewhat hippi-esque vibe to them (‘Smile’, ‘Flowers’) when other tracks sound close to 90s Grunge (‘Window Pain’) or even give of a likeness to some material of Nick Cave (‘Rain’). Hell, ‘Waiting For The Sun’ even reminds me a bit of LED ZEPPELIN.
That man definitely has gone too soon but not without shaping the Heavy Metal landscape with his vision and approach to heavy music and helping to created one of the most iconic Doom Metal bands to ever grace the face of this earth. Rest in peace Eric, see you on the other side...
Tracklist
CD1: ONE FOR THE ROAD
01. Goin’ Home
02. Window Pain
03. Requiem
04. Another Day
05. Doom Box
CD2: UNPLUGGED
01. 7:00 A.M.
02. Rain
03. Flowers
04. Requiem
05. Smile
06. Misery
07. Mythic Hero
08. Waiting for the Sun
09. Fly
10. Heartful of Soul
Line-up
Eric Wagner – Vocals
Rick Wartell – Guitars
Bruce Franklin – Guitars
Ron Holzner – Bass
Jeff Olson – Drums
Website
https://www.facebook.com/TroubleMetal / https://troubleofficial.bandcamp.com
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment